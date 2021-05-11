The 10 Best Deals of May 11, 2021

Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Tuesday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s May 11, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Upgrade your security with the Eufy Smart Lock Touch & Wi-Fi and the Vava Home Security Camera System. Keep your place looking spotless with the Kyvol Cybovac D3 Robot Vacuum Cleaner.

Advertisement

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Tuesday’s best deals overall.

#1: Eufy Smart Lock Touch



Eufy Smart Lock Touch & Wi-Fi EUFYLOCK2021 Graphic : The Inventory

Smart locks are mighty convenient. Not only will you rid yourselves of incessant key-fumbling, you’ll also be able to set up guest profiles and give everyone their own unique codes. The Eufy Smart Lock Touch & Wi-Fi is one of the most interesting takes on this concept, but before we talk about why, know that you can get one for $30 off the list price at Amazon right now. Just use code EUFYLOCK2021 at checkout.

So, this thing uses your fingerprint for entry alongside the traditional numerical code. There’s also Bluetooth and W-iFi support, for added security. That’s why it’s the perfect product for security paranoids. It’s also sleek, easy to install, and will withstand the daily elements with an IP65 rating.

G/O Media may get a commission Exclusive for new customers Caliper CBD $35 at Caliper Use the promo code KINJATEN

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#2: X-Men Cabinet

X-Men Vs. Street Fighter Arcade1Up Cabinet Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

Have you ever dreamed of owning your own arcade cabinet? C’mon, admit it. Just a little right? How cool would it be to have your own personal arcade at home? While these can usually be pretty pricey, Walmart currently has a solid deal on Arcade1Up’s X-Men Vs. Street Fighter machine. You can grab a genuine cabinet that plays the game for $349, down from $499. And that’s not all! This cabinet also plays X-Men: Children of the Atom, Marvel vs Capcom: Clash of Super Heroes, and X-Men: Mutant Apocalypse. It’s certainly a statement piece, that’s for sure.

Advertisement

This deal was originally posted by Giovanni Colantonio.

#3: Kyvol Cybovac D3 Robot Vacuum

Kyvol Cybovac D3 Robot Vacuum Cleaner Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Letting someone else worry about cleaning is a really great feeling; mopping and vacuuming are such tedious chores. If you have a lot of traffic in your home or even have a few pets, a robo vac can be a real game-changer. Right now, at StackSocial, save 22% on the Kyvol Cybovac D3 Robot Vacuum Cleaner and let it do all the tough work.

There are three cleaning modes that you can control right from the app. With some of the strongest suction tech on the market, watch as it lifts even the toughest dirt from any surface. Hard floors to carpets to rugs to tile, this little robot has a lot of punch. Set up your boundaries for this clever vacuum and watch it seamlessly move throughout your home. You’ll get around two hours of runtime, so it can absolutely handle larger rooms. It automatically knows how to adjust to different carpet levels and even pairs with your smart devices like Alexa and Google Assistant. It’s easy to clean even with the triple-layer high-performance filter. Let this robo vac save your floors and your time. And if something goes wrong, you get a one-year warranty.

Advertisement

This will ship for $3.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.



#4: Isabelle Switch Controller

PowerA Isabelle Controller Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

Hey everybody! It’s your good pal Isabelle! Here she is! Everybody’s having a good time now! We all love Isabelle, the delightful yellow dog from the Animal Crossing series. Whom among us wasn’t delighted to get her unhelpful daily news updates in Animal Crossing: New Horizons? If you wish you could just hang with Isabelle every day, now you can. I mean, kind of. PowerA currently has a cute Switch controller on sale that features the beloved pup. It’s not just cute; it’s functional too. PowerA makes solid third-party Switch controllers that feature programmable back buttons. Come for the cute design, stay for the customization.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.



#5: Vava Home Security Camera System

Vava Home Security Camera System KJVBSKMO Graphic : The Inventory

Advertisement

Home cams can relieve a multitude of worries. I just got my best friend one for her puppy, which has been a real lifesaver when we went out. Vava makes some of the best in my opinion, and if you can get a quality cam on sale, all the better. Right now, you can save $57 on Vava’s Home Security Camera System with two cameras and put your mind at ease. Just clip the coupon on the page and then use promo code KJVBSKMO at checkout.

This integrates beautifully with your phone through their app and the feed it produces is pretty clear most of the time. It’s 1080p full HD resolution with the lights on, and I can say, even when the puppy is left at night, the infrared technology comes through. The motion detection pings my pal immediately as soon as her dog starts to stir. It was pretty easy to set it up and the desk mount was perfect for her to angle the cam. The kit is basically wireless, and you just need a good internet connection.

Advertisement

If you’re using this for an outdoor cam, it can handle the elements as it’s waterproof, plus the rechargeable battery can last up to 100 days of use with 5,000mAh capacity. The best part is the cloud storage. My friend has saved some pretty funny videos of her Cavapoo throwing his toys around while he thought no one was watching. If you’re a bit of a security nut, fear not: this little cam uses the same encryption standards as banks, so your personal info is safe and sound. Free shipping for Prime members.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#6: TCL 10L + 10 Pro

Advertisement

Looking for a new smartphone that won’t break the bank? TCL may not be a name you’re familiar with in this realm, but much like its rise to fame in the TV world, the company’s value-packed smartphones have been turning heads these past few years. The TCL 10 series phones pack mid-range Snapdragon octa-core chipsets, 6GB of RAM, quad cameras, and big beautiful 6-inch-plus displays, and two of them get a pretty nice discount today.

The TCL 10 Pro, which has a beefy processor, an AMOLED display, and ample base storage (128GB) is $315 following a $135 price cut, the steepest drop to date. It’s unlocked and certified for use on Verizon’s LTE network, plus it has all the usual GSM radios for use on T-Mobile, AT&T, and more networks worldwide. Just clip the coupon on the page.

Advertisement

Budget buyers will appreciate saving $75 on the TCL 10L, another unlocked Android device featuring a larger 6.53" LCD screen, a 48MP quad rear camera system, 64GB of storage, and 6GB of RAM. Along with a physical Smart Key button you can program to quick-launch any app you want, both have microSD card slots and headphone jacks. Bless.

Advertisement

In his “Battlemodo” versus post for Gizmodo, senior reporter Sam Rutherford compared the TCL 10L favorably to the Moto G Power, citing its unique design, impressive performance for the price, and superior camera quality:

Look, if you were hoping that one phone would dunk on the other, that just wasn’t going to happen. With both phones priced at $250 and running on the same general platform, the competition was bound to be neck-and-neck. Picking the right budget phone for you depends on your priorities. If you value having a sleeker device or if you like to shoot a lot of photos, the TCL 10L is probably the better option—I think it looks better, too. But if you’re looking for a new daily driver, the Moto G Power is the one you want, thanks to its fantastic battery life and much better speakers.

Advertisement

Note that TCL recently announced its 20 series phones, so these are officially last year’s models. That said, given the largest-ever savings and marginal year-over-year improvements we usually see for budget and mid-range phones, you might do well sticking with the TCL 10L or 10 Pro.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#7: Jabra Elite 65T

Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbuds Image : Jabra

Advertisement

Nobody likes feeling your headphone cables flail around as you’re on your morning jog or just out and about. True wireless headphones help alleviate that and give you a sleek way to blast your favorite playlist or catch up on a couple podcasts, but they get expensive pretty quickly. Jabra’s Elite 65t True Wireless Earbuds can run up to 15 hours thanks to the extra juice in the charging case, and can connect to Siri, Alexa, or Google Now for quick voice controls. Right now, you can save $30 on a new pair from Amazon.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon.

#8: Homage Apparel

Save 20% Sitewide on Apparel KINJAJAM Image : Homage

Advertisement

If you have a soft spot in your heart for the legendary NBA JAM game series, then you’ll love these officially licensed shirts from Homage. These comfy crewneck tees capture the iconic look of the classic JAM lineup cards, but update the rosters with the league’s latest stars, including Curry and Thompson from the Warriors, Harden and Durant from the Nets, and Butler and Adebayo from the Heat.

Right now, you can save 20% on any of the NBA JAM shirts when you use the Kinja Deals-exclusive promo code KINJAJAM at checkout. Actually, this code works sitewide, so you can use it on Homage’s Nickelodeon or The Office apparel, or even its MLB JAM baseball line. And if you need cozy basics to fill out your closet, Homage’s Go-To collection has you covered. This code will work until May 23.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#9: Air-C + Heat: Full Leg Massage

Re-Athlete Full Leg Massager + Heat Treatment Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to be treated like a top athlete after a hard-fought game? This Full Leg Massager ($170), complete with heat treatment, can definitely get you close to that. But even if you aren’t at peak physical condition, you still can benefit. If you stand for work, do a lot of walking, or are just on your feet all day you put an incredible amount of pressure on your knees and ankles. Compression therapy has been shown to help with those ailments and more. This is probably why it is a favorite among those athletic types.

Air compression massage therapy is a safe way to ease tension and heal sore areas. Massagers like this one help to increases blood flow, and good circulation is vital to your health. There are three heat levels and three intensities. The digital remote is easy-to-read and operate with the LED screen. Strap these bad boys on after a long hard, stressful day and get some soothing relaxation. The product is pretty standard and will fit most people. The upgraded rip-stop fabric makes them simple and sturdy. You’ll get a durable storage bag and a one-year warranty along with them.

Advertisement

This will ship for $3, and customers must be over 18 years old to purchase.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#10: Macbook Air M1

Advertisement

Discounts on Apple’s new MacBook Air model with the powerful M1 chip have been steadier lately, although the savings more commonly come with the higher-capacity model. This time, however, you can save a strong $100 off the 256GB base model, which is currently $899, and an even better $149 off the 512GB edition at $1,100. All colors are on sale right now, and the full savings is reflected at checkout for the 512GB models.

Our friends at Gizmodo said the M1 chip makes the MacBook Air “extraordinary,” thanks to fantastic battery life and better performance than some much pricier Windows-based rivals. If you’re on the hunt for a speedy, reliable new laptop, jump on this bargain!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.