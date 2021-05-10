The 10 Best Deals of May 10, 2021

Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Monday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s May 10, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Take the pressure off with the Actigun: Percussion Massager. Get your entertainment on the go with the Fire HD 10 Tablet (2019, 32GB). And be sure you look cute on your next Zoom call with the Rainbow Ring Light Kit.

#1: Cuisinart Coffee Maker



Cuisinart 14-Cup Coffee Maker Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Do you start your day off with a hot cup of joe? Do you love having coffee ready at will but hate wasting good java? Well, this Cuisinart 14-Cup Coffee Maker is here to solve those dilemmas. Save 72% on this right now.

This sleek and almost retro-looking coffee maker allows you to prepare your favorite toasty beverage quickly. If you get stuck on coffee brands, we’ve got a few recommendations. Pick between the traditional model (in copper or black) or the touch screen model. Each is fully automatic with 24-hour programmability, and you can choose between making one or four cups. There’s auto shut-off to aid those who are a bit forgetful, and it’s easy to use. The strength control feature means you can have your java as bold as you want or without a superkick. This also has an adjustable warming feature, so you can choose how hot you want your morning brew to be. The removable parts are dishwasher safe making cleaning simple.

This item will ship for free.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#2: Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4) Image : WB Games

It was arguably the most anticipated game of 2020, but after launching as a buggy mess in December, Cyberpunk 2077's price tag has bounced up and down in the weeks since. Right now, you can get the console version for $30 at Best Buy. That’s half-off the list price.

The game has been widely criticized on consoles for poor performance, especially if you have the original base PS4 or Xbox One hardware (instead of the PS4 Pro or Xbox One X). Otherwise, CD Projekt Red recently released patch 1.2 which improved the console version, though there are still bugs. It’s in better shape now, but there is no guarantee of what its final performance quality will be, so jump in at your own risk.

This deal was originally posted by Giovanni Colantonio.

#3: Monster Hunter World

It’s time to get into Monster Hunter. I’m sorry, but I don’t make the rules. The franchise is having a major resurgence in recent years thanks to the excellent Monster Hunter World and the absolutely awful Monster Hunter movie. With Monster Hunter Rise out and making waves, you legally now have to give the franchise a shot. If you want a good place to start, you can grab a PC key for Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition for $24 at Best Buy. The game is exactly what the name implies: you hunt down big monsters in a massive open world. This version includes the killer Iceborne expansion too, which brings an icy setting to the game. Buckle up kiddos, we’re going to slay some beasts.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.



#4: ActiGun: Percussion Massager

Actigun: Percussion Massager Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Working out a little too hard? Is there a nagging pain you want to soothe? Ease muscle soreness with power and accuracy thanks to the Actigun: Percussion Massager. It’s 72% off and a lot less than multiple trips to the spa or for a masseuse.

The Actigun has six different speeds with four interchangeable heads, each with a different purpose for different relief. The u-shaped attachment is best to work on the neck and even the Achilles. The ball one vibes with arms, thighs, calves and the butt where all the tightness and tension sits after an intense exercise session. The flat attachment is great anywhere and is perfect for achieving ultimate relaxation. The bullet is perfect to target particular areas as well as joint injuries. Expect this to run around two hours off of one charge, and it’s pretty silent at that. The handle is shock resistant, meaning you’ll be able to maintain control and grip no matter how fast you prefer this to go. It’s also pretty lightweight making it easy to operate and user-friendly. This also comes with a one-year manufacturer’s warranty.

This will ship for $3.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.



#5: Rainbow Ring Light

Rainbow Ring Light Kit

Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

Do people still say vlog? I remember the first time I heard that word. I thought “please, no.” I assumed we had moved past it and then I saw this item, which is described as a “vlogging kit.” I guess the vlog days are not over. Regardless, here’s a good deal if you’re looking to up your vlog (I hate saying it) game. This kit is $80 and it includes a 12" USB ring light that has four different colors, a lav mic, and a Bluetooth controller. Hook this sucker up to your phone and you’ll be ready for a vlog day afternoon.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#6: Fire HD 10 Last-gen

Amazon makes the cheapest brand-name tablets around, and while we wouldn’t put them on par with proper iPads, they’re solid budget-friendly options for use-anywhere streaming media, ebooks, web browsing, and more. Usually, the dirt-cheap Fire 7 and the Fire HD 8 catch our attention, but it’s the sizable Fire HD 10 tablet that is Amazon’s best bargain at the moment.

Right now, the 32GB base model of the large 1080p slate is just $95, a 37% savings off the original $150 list price, while the 64GB version is 42% off the $190 list price at $105. Both have lock screen ads (special offers) that you can pay to unlock later if you please. Note that this is the 2019 edition that was the current model until a couple of weeks back when Amazon unveiled a streamlined, more powerful edition that ships later this month. That version starts at $150.

This sizable Android tablet gives you a crisp screen ideal for media, apps, browsing, and even games, plus the 12-hour battery life will keep you entertained whether kicking around at home right now or hopefully on future, safe travels. Amazon’s tablets aren’t the most powerful devices around, so keep your expectations in check as far as glossy 3D gaming and speedy multitasking. However, they hit a sweet spot in terms of function and price and are ideal for consuming media.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#7: Sandisk Portable 1 tb ssd

SanDisk 1TB Portable USB-C Drive Graphic : Jordan McMahon

There’s no worse time to lose all your movies and tunes than when there’s not much else to do. There are lots of ways to remedy this, but having an external drive with plenty of space can give you some peace of mind by giving you a place to back everything up, and help you bring all your info with you everywhere without weighing down your bag. SanDisk’s 1TB Portable USB-C drive is down to $150 today at Amazon, a savings of $100 off the list price.

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon.

#8: Nintendo Switch Hori Accessories

Hori Switch Accessory Sale Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

You’ve had your Nintendo Switch for, what, four years now? It’s hard to picture, but the thing really is that old. First released in 2017, time has truly flown by while we were all out here having fun. This many years deep, it’s time to trick that sucker out. After all, we have no idea when a Switch Pro is coming. If you’re looking to liven things up, Amazon is currently running a sale on Hori Switch accessories and there are some gems in there. The best deal is Hori’s Split Pad Pro for $41 which turns your joy-cons into a legit controller. You could always grab a Horipad for $38 as well if you actually just want a normal controller. And for Switch Lite owners, you can get a screen glass and protector set for $13. There are some cases in there too, so take a peek and show your Switch some love.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#9: Eufy Robovac 30C

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C Graphic : Andrew Hayward

There’s a good chance that your house’s floors have seen a bit more gunk after a year of quarantine. It’s an unfortunate side effect of spending more time walking all over the place, but it’s not entirely hopeless. With the right broom or vacuum, you can get your floors looking spiffy again in no time. They’re not the cheapest option, but robovacs will provide the most low-effort experience if you’re not too keen on spending your Saturdays gathering all the crumbs, or you have other priorities.

Right now, Eufy’s BoostIQ RoboVac 30C is down to $180 at Amazon, no coupon or code required. It can connect to Alexa or Google Assistant, and its battery should last up to 100 minutes according to Eufy. This is $80 off the list price.

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon.

#10: Babeland Sale

As Masturbation May rolls on, Babeland has entered the celebration with 20% off vibes over $75. And there’s quite the selection of almost seven hundred different vibrators to pick from.

I have a different version of this rabbit, and it’s absolutely one of my faves. This Rotating G Rabbit has seven vibe functions at three speeds. But it really shines in that it has a unique heating element. Designed with an optimum curve ideal for G-spot teasing. This is absolutely a high-quality vibe that is unlike any other in your collection. Expect about two hours of playtime off of one charge and use a water-based lubricant with it. The soft silicone warms up quickly, so take a little extra time on your first outings to find what works for you.

Le Wand Petite is a more portable version of its big sister with all of the power and less noise. All the classic features are still there, including the body-safe silicone, flexible neck, and shower friendliness. The ten ultra-powerful vibes pack a pintsized punch in six different patterns. The travel case lets you be discreet, and the lock keeps it for keeps. As with the old-fashioned model, this one is also cordless and rechargeable by USB. You’ll even get a pleasure guide to help with play and a one-year warranty. You can pick from rose gold, blue, and violet. These will both ship for free.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.