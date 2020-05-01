The 10 Best Deals of May 1, 2020

You’ve heard of our deals of the day, but now, in rare form, we’re bringing back a classic (at least for today): our pick of the 10 BEST deals after sifting through ALL the options ourselves. Opinions may vary on what is and isn’t classified as a bargain, and that’s okay. At the end of the day, what matters it that you found a bargain and you didn’t have to do a whole lot of digging yourself to get there.

So, highlighting our preferred partners as we've been tirelessly doing all day long, I implore you to venture out beyond the tropics and take a closer look at the savings we have in store for you this evening.

If you want us to continue this format on a regular basis after the initial deals of the day have been spliced to our network, let us know in the comments below.

#1: Glassesusa blue light LENSES

Now that we’re at home all the time, slowly losing our minds, it’s crucial, now than ever, that we start taking our vision seriously. I mean, without the right pair of glasses, how are you going to finally binge-watch the entirety of The Sopranos over the next few weeks—without overworking your retinas? How are you going to comfortably see every bright sky blue-tinged pixel of your island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?



You’re going to need a fresh pair of prescription frames for 65% off, and we’re going to give that to you, courtesy of GlassesUSA. Right now. Take a moment. Find your next pair of glasses, look at the price, and slash that by two thirds. Now check out and enter the promo code KINJA65, and add blue light blocking lenses while you’re at it, for 50% less with the code BLUE50. Whether you’re staring at good screen or bad screen, your eyes will thank you for added layer of protection. You don’t even necessarily need a prescription.



Experience the benefits of blocking blue light today.

*Premium- and Sale-tagged frames excluded.

#2: PureVPN

Keeping your connections secure and private is important, especially now that you’re probably spending more of your free time looking on some sort of screen. VPNs range in price, and you can even get some for free, but with something as important security, it’s worth investing in a good one. Right now, Kinja readers can get two years of Pure VPN for just $48, a savings of 82%. This plan allows you to have up to five devices connected, too, so your whole family can be covered.

#3: Homemade honey soaps

27% Off 12 Homemade Honey Soaps Photo : Etsy

Etsy is a wonderful market place to support small/independent businesses. One of their best performers is handcrafted soaps. Coastal Honey Bees is one of those companies. This indie shop has a great deal on one of their top sellers. Get 12 honey chunk soaps for $79. This is a 27% discount for a year’s supply of bars.



And now that everyone is on board with vigilant handwashing these will come in handy. You can choose from the original honey chunk, glycerin honey chunk, or a mix of each. They are great for sensitive skin so don’t fret if this you.

This is a great gift for an all-natural Earth Momma if you’re struggling for a Mother’s Day item. They are offering free shipping on this item and a few others in their store.

#4: Ella paradis cinco de mayo bundle

Cinco Fiesta Vibrator Bundle Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you wanna get a little crazy, you should check out this Ella Paradis Cinco de Mayo bundle. It’s only $55, and you get a total of three vibrators (a rabbit, fingertip vibe, and a blowfish vibe) as well as a sex game and sexy eye mask to wear during shenanigans with a partner! It’s down from $178 bucks, so you’re saving a bunch of money while you’re getting off. You also benefit from free shipping. Isn’t that totally stimulating? Grab this deal before it’s gone! Make sure to check out the other options at Ella Paradis while you’re at it.



#5: Mr. coffee machine

Mr. Coffee Cappuccino and Espresso Maker Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

No one wants to drag their lazy ass out of bed half an hour early each morning to wait in a Starbucks line for massively overpriced, sugar-filled hot drink. You don’t have to drink black coffee (ew) for a quick morning pick-me-up with Mr Coffee’s Espresso and Cappuccino maker, which MorningSave has for $39 today.



This unit can serve up to 20 ounces of the liquid gold. Top your drinks off with the built-in milk frother before funneling it all into a glass carafe that can hold up to four espresso shots.

#6: Nordstrom spring sale

Up to 50% off Thousands of Styles Graphic : Gabe Carey

You know what they say, April showers bring new styles, which means there’s plenty of new selection in the virtual clearance aisle over at Nordstrom. Right now through May 3, you can save up to 50% on thousands of items including those designed for men, women, and children. Expect a plethora of name brand styles at store brand prices.



This Leith print strappy chiffon minidress, for instance, is $30, comes in tan floral and pink leaflet patterns, and looks great no matter how you slice it. For guys, the iconic Bonobos moto bomber jacket will have everyone singing your praises once it’s safe to go out to bars again. Prepare ahead of time and get it for half off. Stow away the heavy jackets and opt for a light casual spring hoodie, only $27 for a limited time.

It’s not just clothes in this sale, however; also pictured here is the Nova Sprout diaper backpack from Herschel. No idea why it’s called that, but it’s not just for diapers! I have the black one and it carries my 13" MacBook Pro, along with miscellaneous work supplies. You can snap up a cute lil’ nesting space for your fur babies, too—55% off the list price. Peruse a wider selection in our always-updated roundup of the best Nordstrom deals today.

#7: airpods

Apple AirPods Pro Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

If you’re an iPhone user, AirPods are your first consideration for true wireless earbuds. The AirPods Pro stepped the game up with rubber tips, noise cancellation, and better overall audio quality, and you can save $15 on a pair of your own at Adorama. It’s not a massive discount, but considering how rarely the newest Apple products dip in price, it’s still worth a look.



#8: Free Lego death star

Death Star Set Free With $75 Order Graphic : Sheilah Villari

LEGO saw a huge uptick in sales as we stayed inside more and spent more time with our families. I’ve been following my pal and her wife building the Old Trafford replica on Instagram for the last few days. I have to say, it’s a pretty productive way to spend your quarantine. With May the 4th on the horizon this seems like a good time to indulge in Star Wars. Get the Death Star II Battle Set for free with any $75 Star Wars purchase. No code needed and this includes pre-orders as well.



The A-Wing Starfighter for just launched today for $199.99 and is exclusive to LEGO’s site. But there are a ton of great options for a new project or a rainy day one at that. I for one am eyeballing The Mandalorian Brick Headz set.

This order qualifies for free shipping and is while supplies last.

#9: unlocked moto g7

64GB Moto G7 (Unlocked) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Need a new phone? Believe it or not, you can pay less than $200 for a quality smartphone, and they don’t have to be refurbished, either. The Moto G7 is one such phone. It has dual cameras that support 4K video capture, octa-core performance, 4GB of RAM, and a nice big 6.2-inch Full HD+ display, and B&H Photo has knocked $100 off its price tag. The smartphone is unlocked and available for use on pretty much all major U.S. carriers, 4G LTE and all.



#10: DJI OSMO mobile 3

Whether they love to snap shots of the kiddos and pups, or just need a new hobby in quarantine, The DJI Osmo Mobile 3 is a nifty gadget that will up anyone’s photo and video game by removing any wobbling your hands do while capturing your shots. It’s usually $120, but DJI is offering it in a Mother’s Day gift box, along with a carrying case, wrist strap, tripod, anti-slip pads, a storage pouch, a digital frame, and an 8GB SD card for just $140. It’s a great deal packed with tons of fun stuff, but it’s only available until May 10.

