#1 ecovacs

Vacuuming is simultaneously the worst chore, and the chore most easily pawned off to a robot. How convenient!



While it lacks the brand recognition of a Roomba, this ECOVACS N79S vacuum is the follow-up to the well-reviewed N79, its headlining new feature being Alexa support. That means in addition to setting schedules and controlling the vacuum with your phone, you can now shout into the void that you’d like your floor vacuumed, and some combination of AI, voice recognition, and robotics will work in unison to make it happen. What a world.

Of course, if you want the added benefit of a smart assistant, you can pick up the N79S bundled with an Echo dot for just $25 more. Of course, this is a Gold Box. So, the discounts will only last until the end of the day, or until sold out. So be sure to pick one up before this deal is swept under the rug.

#2 Google Home Sale

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Starting today, Walmart’s discounting a ton of Google Home, smart lighting bundles, and Nest products to celebrate Mother’s Day.

The big deals here include the Google Home Mini. For instance, pick up a $130 Google Home Hub and you’ll get a bonus Mini. Or you could pick up the smart lighting starter kit which includes a Mini and a GE C-Life bulb for $35. And a standalone Mini will cost you $29 as part of this sale.

The $300 Max offer actually matches the best deal we’ve ever seen on it.

#3 think geek Clearance sale

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

For one day only, ThinkGeek is taking 75% off the already reduced prices of clearance items plus an extra 25% off your entire cart. Whether you’re a Trekkie, trainer, loyal to House Lannister, a gamer, or a cosplayer, there’s something in here for you. And even if you’re none of those things, there’s actually some handy stuff in here for vanilla folk, like a Kershaw Chive knife, mugs and scarves.

Be sure to act quickly, there’s a limited quantity and the best stuff will probably disappear faster than enthusiasm for the new Sonic the Hedgehog movie. Just note that you won’t see the discount until you make it to checkout.

#4 tcl 65-Inch 4k tv

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

TCL’s affordable 6-series TVs are a favorite of ours since they offering every form of HDR (including top-shelf Dolby Vision), local dimming zones for better contrast and black levels, and Roku software.

If you want to upgrade to a larger set to watch Game of Thrones (or the equally excellent Barry,) the 65" unit is down to $794, an all-time low.

Oh, this deal is even sweeter if you have an Amazon Prime credit card. It’s one of those items that’ll net you 15% back in points. Pretty sweet right?

#5 huggaroo head wrap

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Headaches and migraines might be a pain in your head, but they really are just a pain in the ass. If your head hurts, it gets in the way of everything else. If you suffer from chronic headaches, migraines, or tooth/jaw pain, you’re going to want this microwavable head wrap. This heated pad is designed for a variety of headaches, such as tension, cluster, and sinus, as well as intense migraines and TMJ pain.

The Huggaroo Microwavable Wrap is $30 and can be used both hot or cold. However, it is primarily designed for hot, hence the microwavable option. The herbal aromatherapy built into the head wrap is released each time it is heated up. Unlike other eye masks, the Huggaroo literally hugs your entire head. If you prefer a cold compress, there is also a Huggaroo Cold Head Wrap for $30.

#6 d&D starter Set

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Dungeons & Dragons is, dare I say it, cool now? Or at the very least, trendy. If you’re curious to try it out for yourself, but don’t know how to get started, this starter set is down to $8 on Amazon, a new all-time low.



io9 reviewed this book several years ago, and gave it a great recommendation. It comes with five ready-to-play characters, six dice, and adventure book, a rulebook, and a character sheet, so you can stop worrying, and start having fun.

#7 moon light

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You know those weird moon lights that you used to see all over your Instagram feed?



You can get one on Amazon for $9 today by clipping the $4 coupon and using code F8CHLDHS at checkout. Despite being the cheapest moon lamp we’ve seen, it’s actually 3D printed with accurate topography of mountains and craters that you can feel; not just a sphere with some colored spots on it. You can also lightly tap it to toggle between its three different lighting modes; warm white, bright white, and dim white.

I recommend pairing them with a LEGO Saturn V Apollo kit (also on sale).

#8 Spider-Man Into The Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is awesome and you could have it in your library for just $18 or $20 if you want the 4K UHD version. For that price, you’ll get the Blu-ray, a DVD and a digital copy.



io9 calls this movie “truly amazing: an origin movie that breaks the mold by leading with the idea that both you and Miles Morales are the heroes.” And that’s super true.

#9 puma sale

Image: PUMA

PUMA, purveyor of cool-yet-functional athletic apparel and sneakers, is celebrating the most important lady in your life with a sweet deal on already discounted sale items. Starting today, save an extra 30% on the women’s sale, which is currently stocked with over 350 styles sure to put a spring in your mom’s step. Use promo code MUM to get the discount, and start Mother’s Day off on the right foot this year.



#10 jetblue sale

If you live in a JetBlue city and have any trips on the horizon, do yourself a favor and check out the fares from the airline’s “Fly As You May” sale, ending today. Prices start at just $44 one-way and $87 roundtrip (a $1 savings!), which is probably less than you’d spend on gas to drive these distances.

The fares available for Monday-Thursday travel from May 8 to June 20, with blackouts for Memorial Day from May 23-28. Prices vary by route, but it doesn’t hurt to check!

Just remember to book your flight with a credit card that carries good travel insurance and will earn you bonus award points, like the Amex Platinum or Chase Sapphire Reserve!