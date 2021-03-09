The 10 Best Deals of March 9, 2021

Gif : Juliana Clark

Tuesday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s March 9, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Get your skincare right with The Ordinary Peeling Solution. Upgrade your shoe collection with the K-Swiss Court Casper women’s sneakers. Perfect your lighting for your next FaceTime date with the tripod-equipped M pow ri ng l ight.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Tuesday’s best deals overall.

#1: JACHS SPRING sALE

Up to 90% off Select Items CLEANUP Image : JACHS NY

Advertisement

While there have been teases of warmer weather, chilly temperatures are still very much here. JACHS is basically giving it all away, so make sure you stay comfortable and stylish while waiting for spring. There are some items up to 90% off in this blowout sale. Use the code CLEANUP at checkout and watch the dollars melt away like the winter snow. This sale will run until March 17. Expect an additional 15% off already discounted pieces.

I love the look of these sherpa-lined jackets ($33). There’s something a little classic, a little vintage but very stylish about them. The stretch corduroy fabric comes in this beautiful charcoal color and will keep you very toasty when temperatures drop.

G/O Media may get a commission Click Here to browse The Best Amazon Deals of the Day Save big on laptops, tablets, outdoor furnishings, everyday household items, and more!

I’m partial to a henley and think it looks great on everyone. This olive green one is $25 and made of cozy merino wool. The long sleeve makes it ideal for layering, and the traditional waffle stitch pattern gives it a nice texture.

Advertisement

I’m actually a fan of their crewneck sweatshirts and can say they are super comfy. Buying two is a good idea because you might have a significant other who will steal yours. It’s me, and I stole my boyfriend’s. They’re also 67% off, so hard to pass up.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Soft Touch Crewneck Pullover Buy for $33 from JACHS NY Use the promo code CLEANUP

Free shipping on orders over $100.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#2: tAOtRONICS mASSAGE gUN

TaoTronics Massage Gun KINJAMAGI Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

If your muscles are just as stressed as you are, grab a TaoTronics massage gun. Down to $70 with a coupon clip, you’ll have six gun attachments and 20 adjustable speeds to really get into the deep tissue of your legs, shoulders, and wherever else you’ve got a little tension.

All told, it’s $60 off the list price right now when you clip the coupon on the page and use promo code KINJAMAGI at checkout. It has a 4.8-star rating from 2,100+ reviews, too, so customers love the relief it brings.

Advertisement

This deal was originally posted by Ignacia Fulcher.

#3: MPOW SELFIE RING LIGHT

Mpow Ring Light with Tripod LNW3GJCH Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Ring lights are literal game-changers whether you are on an office zoom, recording a TikTok, or even just doing your makeup. These simple little add-ons can completely change pictures and videos with almost no effort on your part. Until Friday, take to save 40% on Mpow’s Ring Light accompanied by a sturdy tripod. Just clip the coupon and use the code LNW3GJCH at checkout.

This is a pretty standard ring light with three lighting modes, each with three levels of brightness. The stand extends from almost eight inches high to twenty-nine and is pretty secure to stay in place regardless of your phone weight. And yes, the phone holder is compatible with most models and brands, including iPhones and Samsungs. The holder is 360° rotatable and has a 180° adjustable neck, so your sure to get just the right angle for the perfectly lit shot. Where Mpow is different is this ring light tripod has a built-in rechargeable battery. It can run up to five hours off one charge, making it a lot easier to move around and position. You will also get a Bluetooth remote that will work up to thirty-three feet away if needed. This is an excellent deal for a simple upgrade to all your creative endeavors.

Advertisement

This will ship free for Prime members.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#4: cOMFILIFE SEAT CUSHION

ComfiLife Gel Enhanced Seat Cushion Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

If working from home is doing a number on your back—or seating pain is a sadly recurring feature, no matter where you are—then here’s a potential solution that can provide some relief.

ComfiLife’s gel-enhanced seat cushion has been dubbed the “Cadillac of coccyx cushions” by one Amazon reviewer, but it has received glowing endorsements from many more buyers: it has a 4.4-star rating from 46,000+ reviews.

Advertisement

This ergonomically-designed seat cushion is designed to reduce pressure on your tailbone while supporting recovery from various back conditions, plus it’s easily portable and has a non-slip rubber base. Snag the gray version at Amazon right now for 35% off the list price.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#5: Sony WF-1000Xm3 Earbuds



Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Earbuds Image : Sony

Advertisement

As I said in my wireless earbud roundup, Sony WF-1000XM3's have amazing sound quality and are just $178, which is $52 lower than the original list price. But if you’re not convinced, here’s a rundown:

“All in all, the half-hour I spent really was worth it. The sound was so crisp. The mids were truly mid and the bass was banging. I could hear all the richness in Whitney Houston’s voice when I listened to “I Have Nothing” one time for the one time. The coolest thing about these is you can control the ambient sound by tapping the left earphone once and activate noise-canceling with two taps. You can also pause and skip songs by tapping on the right headphone.”

Advertisement

What are you waiting for? Grab a pair before they’re gone!

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#6: $100 xbox gift card

$100 Xbox Gift Card EMCETEB25 Graphic : The Inventory

Advertisement

I’ve said it before, but gift card deals are truly my favorite. Writing that “you can buy a $100 Xbox gift card for $90" brings me such a weird joy. It’s like getting away with cheating on a test. For those who want to save a few bucks, head over to Newegg, grab a $100 Xbox gift card, and enter the code EMCETEB25 at checkout to get it for $90. A few fun things to note here: it looks like you can buy up to three and the discount stacks. That means that you can get $30 off $300 here, technically. Xbox gift cards also work on hardware, so if you’re thinking about getting a new Series X/S through Microsoft’s store (when you can finally find one), this is a roundabout way to save a little money on it.

G/O Media may get a commission $100 Xbox Gift Card Buy for $90 from Newegg Use the promo code EMCETEB25

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#7: 1-Year PlayStation Plus

PlayStation Plus - 12 Months TWENTYSIXPLUS Graphic : The Inventory

Advertisement

Back at the launch of Destiny 2: Beyond Light, I made my not-so triumphant return to the Crucible, the game’s PVP mode. As it turned out, everyone had gotten better at the game, and I’d gotten much worse. If you want to raise your K/D ratio fast, here’s a tip: all you have to do is log into a match that I’m in and wait for me to shoot hand cannon shots 20 feet above your head, giving you ample time to one-shot me with just about any weapon, it seems.

If you’re a PlayStation owner and you want in on this easy target practice, you’ll need to make sure you have PlayStation Plus, which allows you to play games like Destiny 2 online. You can get a full year of Sony’s online service for $26 after service fees from Eneba by using the code TWENTYSIXPLUS at checkout. Make sure to wave emote at me before you embarrass me into orbit.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: While we’ve heard your complaints about our use of Eneba links in the past, note the redirection to EU region-locked products has since been resolved by our affiliate partners at Eneba and Awin.

G/O Media may get a commission PS Plus 12 Month Membership Buy for $26 from Eneba Use the promo code TWENTYSIXPLUS

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#8: K-swiss court Casper sneakers

K-Swiss Women’s Court Casper Sneakers Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Nothing is classier or chicer than white sneakers. They look so sharp and elevate any outfit. The only downside is that they are so hard to keep clean. But hey, if you don’t spend too much on a good pair, you can’t get too mad. Take 40% off these slick K-Swiss Court Casper Sneakers and build your spring wardrobe around them.

K-Swiss is definitely a brand that knows what they’re doing with style and comfort. Sophisticated yet casual. The Court Capsers are made for every day and blend with any ensemble. Made from smooth leather and a breathable lining, your feet will be just as cozy as fancy. They are padded on the inside for a relaxed fit for all-day wear. These sneakers are lightweight to ensure a pleasant experience no matter what you do in them. And if you happen to get them dirty, just wipe them down.

Advertisement

These will ship for free.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#9: the ordinary peeling solution

The Ordinary Peeling Solution Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you’re looking for an easy way to exfoliate and brighten your skin, you should try The Ordinary Peeling Solution. Only $7 at Ulta Beauty, it has AHA 30% and BHA 2% to one, unclog your pores, and refine your skin. This at-home chemical peel is ideal for treating hyperpigmentation. It’s also totally vegan, so you’ll feel better about animals after you’ve used it. Overall it’s a great product, I personally use it all the time.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#10: Sweet vibe Sale

20% off Sitewide WOMENDAY Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Our pals at Sweet Vibrations aren’t done celebrating all the ladies just yet. Last night they announced a sitewide sale to honor all the lovely women in the world. Enjoy 20% off from the small lady-owned business; it just has to be over $16. If the code isn’t automatically added at check out you’ll just pop in WOMENDAY for the discount.

Sweet Vibes know what they are doing. These ladies are committed to making the best toys, and they’re really coming through in our time of need. The Charmed Wand is one of my favorites these days; it’s boss in every way. For its size, it’s surprisingly easy to hold and maneuver whichever way you want to let it drift over your parts. The curved tip is such a nice touch and gives it the edge over competing wands on the market. With four vibration options to choose between, this powerhouse can, fortunately, be contained should the highest be too intense. If invigorating performance is you crave, this is the wand for you. It’s a little extra, but hey, some days that’s exactly what you need.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Charmed Wand Buy for $36 from Sweet Vibrations Use the promo code WOMENDAY

I’m a fan of any vibe that also looks like a joy-con. Kissed is definitely one of these. Because it’s designed in this way, it is easy to grip by you or your partner. It is also super cute with its soft little silicone fin that has a lot more power than you’d think. Made for targeted pleasure, you’ll certainly log some hours of playtime with it. It was really impressive given its size; there are five speeds and five vibe patterns. Kissed is waterproof, so the comfy grip will definitely come in handy. Expect about two hours of fun off of a single charge, but it’s easy to re-up with the USB cable. All Sweet Vibes toys come with a forever warranty, adorable packaging, and a clever user manual.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Kissed Buy for $40 from Sweet Vibrations Use the promo code WOMENDAY

All orders are discreetly bundled and will ship for $7.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

