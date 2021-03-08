The 10 Best Deals of March 8, 2021

Gif : Juliana Clark

Monday's Best Deals



It’s March 8, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Redo your bedroom with a new set of UGG sheets. Practice self-love with 80% off Better Love i tems. Relax with an e ssential o il d iffuser s et.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Monday’s best deals overall.

#1: UGG Bed Sheets



UGG Juvie Full Sheet Set in Grey Stars Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

UGG is a brand that flies off the shelves once it’s on sale. This is a really great deal on their sheets, but you’re going to have to do a little work. There are eight colors still available in various sizes and at different prices. The best value of all of these seems to be the UGG Juvie Full Sheet Set in Grey Stars. These premium sheets are 50% off, and they’re made out of soft flannel and cotton. These are comfortable and chic. The grey stars are nice as they won’t clash with the decor you already have. But again, play around with the other options, and you might find a better fit for your bedroom, there are other styles at the same price. Buy quickly, though; these will all be gone very soon.

Free shipping on orders over $39.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#2: Ella Paradis Better Love Sale

80% off Better Love Items GRLPWR Image : Ella Paradis

As we take the day to honor amazing women around the world and throughout history, you should take some time to honor yourself too. You’re doing amazing sweetie. It’s been a rough few months, and you’re still kicking butt. Give yourself a little reward and take 80% off any Better Love item at Ella Paradis for the rest of the day. Just remember to use the code GRLPWR.

I want to recommend my favorite toy from Better Love, the Rabbit Lily. Make no mistake; this vibe is extremely powerful for a traditional rabbit. The description says “no-frills” because yes, it’s basic. But that doesn’t mean it isn’t intense or can do all the things it should do. Better Love made a classic vibe with everything it needs to have. Dual motors, ten speed modes, and relatively quiet to boot. It’s a lot quieter than others I’ve had; I will say that. But it’s not silent by any means. This is waterproof and rechargeable; this is an old faithful product for me and an ever presence in my nightstand. Smooth soft silicone, easy to operate, and simple to clean. For $45, this is a great beginner toy if you’ve been curious about double stimulation. Ever the lowest setting will get you to where you want to go.

Free shipping on all orders over $50.

This deal was originally posted by Sheilah Villari.

#3: Nectium Batteries

We’ve all been there: Your controller is constantly reminding you to change the batteries, your remote stops working, or your kid needs juice for some toy. Why not think ahead now and resolve that issue by investing in some bulk batteries?

Big packs of standard, disposable batteries are handy just in case you need ‘em in a pinch. You don’t want to find out in the middle of a power outage that your flashlight is out of batteries, right? Grab a 48-pack of Nectium AA Batteries for just $15 when you use promo code KINJANECTIUM at Amazon.

You can also get a 48-pack of AAA batteries, also Nectium’s alkaline type, for just $13 when you enter the same code at checkout. The same code will also snag you an 8-pack of AA batteries or AAA batteries for just over $4 each.

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier.

#4: Naipo Mini Massage Gun

Naipo Mini Massage Gun 9CTLWKLI Graphic : Andrew Hayward

We regularly feature deals on Naipo’s full-sized massage gun, which gets snapped up en masse and has glowing reviews from Amazon customers, but now here’s a more compact alternative: the Naipo Mini Massage Gun.

As the name suggests, it’s a smaller version of the handheld percussion massager that provides sweet relief to your sore muscles, no matter where you are. It’s around the size of a smartphone and weighs less than a pound, with four swappable heads for different kinds of sensations. According to Naipo, it provides power comparable to the full-sized model despite the small size, up to 3,000rpm.



Right now, you can save nearly $41 off the list price by clipping the coupon on the page and using promo code 9CTLWKLI at checkout. Why wait? Blast away that soreness!

If you’d prefer Naipo’s full-sized massage gun, which comes with more head attachments and a carrying case, we also have a deal on that model. Right now, it’s $70 at Amazon when you clip the coupon and use code B72EHD3I at checkout.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#5: iPad Pro



Apple iPad Pro 12.9” Graphic : Andrew Hayward

The 12.9” iPad Pro provides a lavish landscape for both consumption and creation of content, whether you use that huge, beautiful screen to watch videos and play games or perhaps sketch or lay down some beats. The 120Hz ProMotion display delivers smooth animations, plus this Pro model has Face ID, a LiDAR scanner, and compatibility with the Apple Pencil and the laptop-esque Magic Keyboard attachment.

Right now, you can save $50 on the base 128GB model and $100 off the 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB models from Amazon. The Wi-Fi + Cellular models see the same savings on the higher-capacity models, plus the Magic Keyboard is $100 off right now (full savings shown at checkout).

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#6: Mario March 10 Sale

MAR10 Sale Screenshot : Nintendo

Advertisement

March 10th is almost here and you know what that means. No, not that we’ve been living in isolation for a full year. I mean, that too, but something cheerier too. It’s almost Mario Day! And with Mario Day comes a good excuse to put a bunch of Mario games on sale, so why not? Walmart, Amazon, and Nintendo itself currently have a selection of Switch titles staring the aging plumber down to $39 that includes Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Maker 2, and even Luigi’s Mansion 3. There’s even a slight discount on the newly released Super Mario Bros. 3D World + Bowser’s Fury and the soon to be murdered Super Mario 3D All-Stars. Like Mario, jump on in and step on some deals.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#7: Razer Gaming Accessories

Up to 32% Off Razer Gaming Accessories Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

Amazon currently has a big sale on Razer accessories running and it’s a perfect way to quite literally a way to light up your life. Look at all these glowing gamer accessories! For one, you’ve got Razer’s DeathAdder gaming mouse, which is a clean $50. Then, you’ve got plenty of chroma keyboards to choose from, like the Huntsman Elite for $150. But I’d like to draw your attention to the Tartarus V2, which is a little keypad that’s perfect for button mapping. That’s $55, so check it out if you’re as intrigued by it as I am. Otherwise, I’d recommend the Razer Kishi for $75, as it’s one of the best mobile controller systems on the market. There’s much more here, so peep it as you’re perusing the internet today.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#8: Nordic Ware Sheet Pans

Nordic Ware Sheet Pans (2-pack) Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Two pure aluminum Nordic Ware sheet pans are only $28, down $10 from their original list price of $38. They won’t rust and can give you perfectly browned cookies, salmon, asparagus, and whatever else your heart desires. Grab a set of these classic cookie sheets from a brand you trust, right now. What are you waiting for?

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.



#9: Essential Oil Diffuser Set

Essential Oil Diffuser Set Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

You’ve probably heard of the benefits of aromatherapy or oil therapy. It’s an easy and holistic way to ease the body, mind, and soul. Today you can get in touch with your spirit and relax with this essential oil diffuser set for 74% off.

Pur Daily Care’s oil diffuser packs a punch for its size and will give you hours of glorious unwinding vibes and smells. There are also seven different lights calming lights to rotate through with optional timer settings. It’s got automatic shut-off, so no worries about accidentally leaving it on. There are four timer settings as well. Despite this diffuser’s power and range, it’s pretty compact, which makes it easy to move if you want to relocate it to another room for ultimate tranquility. You also get ten different essential oils to help you drift away. They are lavender, eucalyptus, tea tree oil, orange, peppermint, lemongrass, jasmine, nutmeg clove, and spearmint.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#10: 107 Beauty Sitewide Sale

15% off Sitewide IWD15 Image : 107 Beauty

I’ve been using a few of 107's products for a while and can say they know what they’re doing. As with most K-Beauty companies, their shining glory is skincare. 107 Beauty is no different, and one of their best-sellers is discounted for the rest of the month. Take 15% off anything on the site to celebrate International Women’s Day with the code IWD15.

My favorite product from them is the Micro Drizzle Hydro Toner. Don’t be alarmed if you have a complexion a bit on the oily side. My t-zone can be a mess; this never made it worse, even with its hydration-focused formulation. Hyaluronic acid does wonders and is the main ingredient in many top skincare items on the market, so same here. After each use, my skin felt revitalized, refreshed, and ready for my moisturizer. It never disrupted anything for me and quickly became my number one toner. It’s absolutely lightweight and keeps my skin in top form for the majority of my day. It’s made from seven-year aged vinegar and Japanese camellia leaf extract, so it soothes your face even on your worst days or during a breakout. It was formulated to be used as often as you need and not upset your skin’s natural pH balance.

Free shipping on all orders over $40.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.