We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.

#1: CLEAR THE RACK

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Just in time for a new season, Clear the Rack is on at Nordstrom Rack. And while we know and love this sale for being full to the brim with heavily discounted styles for men, women, and kids, this time around, Clear the Rack is really stepping things up with over 18,000 — yes, you read that correctly — items included in the promotion. Shoppers will be able to snag these already marked-down styles with an extra 25% off at checkout.

The best way to sift through this massive stock is probably to sort by your favorite brands, since a few of your favorites — including Nike, Cole Haan, Adidas, Levi’s, Kate Spade, and so, so many more — are definitely up for grabs on clearance. And be sure to keep an eye out for some of our most beloved styles, like this wool overcoat from TOPMAN, our favorite non-hideous Uggs, or the cult-favorite Madewell Transport Tote in miniature. No matter what you’re in the market for, chances are it’s among the thousands of great deals that the Rack is clearing out now.

#2: CHEWY BOGO

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Your very good dog deserves all of the treats, and you can feed him twice as many with Chewy’s BOGO sale on True Acre baked dog biscuits. Multiple sizes and flavors are included, so just add two to your cart, and you’ll see the discount taken at checkout. <Baby talk voice> What a good deal!

#3: INSTANT POT

Photo: Amazon

If you don’t have an Instant Pot yet, it’s time to give in and jump on the bandwagon. It cooks meals incredibly quickly, but it can also double as a slow cooker, and even makes terrific rice.

The 8 qt. model is designed for families, and it’s marked down to the same price as the standard 6 qt. model today (which itself is $10 off its usual price). That’s not an all-time low, but it’s about $30-$50 less than the going rate over the last few months.

It comes with everything you need to get started, but you may want to invest in some extra accessories once you learn the ropes.

#4: SMART BULBS

Graphic: Shep McAlliser

While they might not have the name recognition of Philips Hue bulbs, Anker’s Eufy smart bulbs are a great, affordable entry point into smart lighting, and you can stock up on bulbs for just $13 each today.



This particular bulb can’t display the full RGB spectrum like a Philips Hue lamp, or even different temperatures of white, but you can control and dim it from your phone, or with an Alexa or Google Assistant device, no hub required. And at today’s price (about $3-$6 less than usual) each, you can afford to put them all around your home.

#5: REI SALE

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The beginning of spring is the best time to save on winter clothes for next year, and REI’s end-of-season clearance is proof positive. For a limited time, over 5,000 cold weather products are on sale, with an extra 25% off at checkout.



Plus, this deal stacks with REI’s limited time promotion on its lifetime memberships. Add a membership to any $100 order and use promo code JOINREI to get a $20 gift card, which essentially means the membership is free.

Note: Several items are only on sale in certain color/size combos, and only products with listed sales will receive the extra 25% off.

Save on a Patagonia Torrentshell raincoat (men | women) or Refugio daypack, stock up on high quality merino wool hiking socks, and transition to spring versatile R1 baselayer (in hoodie form!). Your best bet though is probably to head to REI’s sale page, and sort by your favorite brands.

That’s really just the tip of the iceberg though. There are thousands of deals from hundreds of brands, and you can find them all here. Just remember that you won’t see the final price until you get to checkout.

#6: LEATHER GOLD BOX

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you’re on the market for a new, classy everyday work bag, today’s the day to buy it. Several leather and canvas bags are on sale in Amazon Gold Box, including affordable $22 messenger and $26 toiletry bags. Genuine leather items are, of course, a tad more expensive than the canvas options.

Make sure to visit the main post to see all of the deals. These prices are only available today, so don’t leave it behind.

#7: ANTHROPOLOGIE

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

It doesn’t really feel like spring until you’ve put away the sweaters and broken out the dresses, sleeveless tops, and shorts. Jumpstart your closet’s transition to the new season with Anthropologie’s current flash sale: Today only, fill your wardrobe with new warm weather styles by taking 40% off select apparel. There’s no better way to celebrate the end of winter, a.k.a. the season of hiding your clothes under coats.

#8: HUMBLE BUNDLE

Screenshot: Humble

Humble’s going back to its roots with its 20th indie games bundle, this time offering up to seven highly rated indie games on Steam. As always, you get to name your own price, but you’ll need to spend $10 or more to unlock Overgrowth, a bizarre but well made rabbit fighting game. In the lower tiers, The First Tree and Tooth and Tail are standouts as well.



#9: AERIE SALE

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Aerie is most well known for very well-made, highly affordable underwear, but the brand is so much more than that. Right now, you can get your taste of Aerie’s collection of apparel — including some cozy sweaters and tees, stylish activewear, sweats, and pajamas, plus swimwear and yes, bras and bralettes — for between 30% and 50% off. (Unfortunately, undies aren’t included in the sale.) Snag some new stuff for spring or even — gasp! — summer; these styles will serve you well through both of the impending warmer months.

#10: SANDISK SSD

A couple capacities of SanDisk’s tiny external SSDs are marked down to all-time low prices today on Amazon. Not everyone needs these, but they’re spacious, rugged, and compared to most flash drives, extremely fast.



With no moving parts, shock and vibration resistance, and up to 440MB/s read speeds, SanDisk’s Extreme portable SSD is one of the fastest and most secure ways to move large amounts of data back and forth.