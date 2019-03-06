Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: BUTTONED DOWN GOLD BOX

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Amazon has numerous in-house fashion brands now and thanks to this Gold Box, you can take up to 50% off men’s shirts, socks, ties and more from their Buttoned Down label.

Just remember that all of these deals are only available today, and the best stuff could sell out early. I’ve included a few picks below, but make sure to visit the main post to see all of the options.

#2: UNIQLO ULTRA LIGHT SALE

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Uniqlo is known for both it’s Ultra Light Down and Seamless Down, but both lines join forces in the retailer’s Ultra Light Down Seamless Parka for men and women, now marked down to $70. This jacket is thin and light enough to grant you full range of motion, but durable enough to keep you feeling cozy. It will certainly serve you well as winter turns to spring over the next several months.



#3: SATA CABLE

If you have any old SSDs lying around, this SATA to USB 3.0 cable can turn them into speedy external drives, with no tools required. Sure, there are plenty of enclosures that will do the same job, but I think it’s kind of cool to be able to see the label of the SSD.



Get it for $5 with promo code 45Q9AGM1, while they last.

#4: ANKER HEADPHONES

At first glance, Anker’s SoundCore Spirits look a lot like the reader-favorite SoundBuds Slims, but they do have a few key upgrades. The big one is IPX7 water resistance, plus added sweat-countering measures from Anker that make them ideal for working out, especially compared to the IPX5-rated Slims. They also last a bit longer with an eight hour battery (vs. seven), include a built-in cord shortener, and should have a bit more bass as well.



The SoundCore Spirits have sold for $30-$40 since they launched last year, but today, they’re just $25, no promo code required.

#5: APPLE IPADS

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whether you require the raw power, advanced screen, and superior camera, and USB-C connectivity of the latest and greatest iPad Pros, or if the standard 9.7 iPad can fulfill your tablet needs, Amazon’s offering all of Apple’s latest tablets for some of the best prices we’ve seen.

Depending on capacity, the mammoth 12.9" iPad Pro is $50-$150 off, the 11" Pro is $50-$100 off, and the 32GB standard iPad is $80-$100 off, matching the deal we saw on Black Friday. If you need help deciding which one’s right for you, Apple has a handy comparison chart here.

#6: COMMAND STRIPS

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Today, Taylor Swift professed her love for Command tape, and now probably millions of tweens (and also me, an adult woman) are in the market for some of that sticky sweet mounting goodness. Luckily, this 12-pack of large picture-hanging strips from Command is marked down to $9 on Amazon. So we will buy this Command product, fill that “Blank Space” on our walls with some new art, because Band-Aids don’t fix nail holes. Look what you made us do, Taylor!



#7: CLEAR THE RACK

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Just in time for a new season, Clear the Rack is on at Nordstrom Rack. And while we know and love this sale for being full to the brim with heavily discounted styles for men, women, and kids, this time around, Clear the Rack is really stepping things up with over 20,000 — yes, you read that correctly — items included in the promotion. For today only, the 25% off at checkout is exclusively for Nordy Club members (which, if you haven’t joined for free, what are you waiting for?); everyone else should be able to get in on the deals tomorrow.

#8: HUE PLAY BUNDLE

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

The Hue Play is the best backlight around and this bundle essentially saves you $45 if you want to go all-in on Philip’s smart lighting system.

I’ve been using a pair with my gaming desktop for the past month and it’s easily my favorite RGB accessory. Not only does it look great when you first boot it up, but unlike the rest of my setup, I see the lights working in game.



I’ve used it with both Razer Synapse, which displays game-specific lighting effects (e.g., flashing green when a Set item drops in Diablo III or glows blue when my shield is up as Reinhardt in Overwatch) and the Hue Sync app, which samples and reflects whatever is on your screen. Of course, how much you’ll get from the former depends on developer adoption.

Not much of a gamer? You can also just mount Hue Play behind your TV and use it as a backlight. It functions a lot like the Hue LightStrip, but easier to set up. Of course, it works with all of the Hue accessories you already own.

This particular deal bundles the $45 Hue bridge, and is geared more toward people who are just starting out with their smart lighting set up. This offer expires next month, but the black unit is already selling out. So, I’d act fast.

#9: MEAT THERMOMETER

Photo: ThermoWorks

Outdoor barbecues will be back before you know it, and you can be ready for that (and all of your other cooking needs) with a 15% discount on the best kitchen thermometer money can buy: the Thermapen Mk4.



You guys love the Thermapen because it displays the temperature in 2 - 3 seconds, has a 3,000 hour battery life, is waterproof, and is accurate within 0.7°F. Step back into the kitchen in just about any nice restaurant, and you’ll probably see some ThermoWorks gear in use.



Here are just a few readers gushing over it:



Thermapen Classic (or really any of the Thermapens). Bar none the best thermometer for cooking I have ever bought — accept no substitutes. Somewhat expensive at ~$70-$120 range, but I’ve been using mine for years and years, and it still gives me an accurate reading in less than three seconds. Well, well worth the price. Especially excellent for the grill. - theburners

Without a doubt. No other thermometer comes close. I’ve said it before on Kinja that the Thermapen is the best piece of kitchen equipment I’ve ever bought. - the-return-of-samba00

This model doesn’t see significant discounts very often, and today’s is actually only available on the new, limited edition Marine Blue colorway. Very tasteful!

#10: TRASH CAN

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Simplehuman makes our readers’ favorite trash cans, and one of their most popular kitchen models has a $20 discount today.



This has been my personal kitchen trash can for several years now, and I love the thing more than anyone should be allowed to love a garbage receptacle. It looks great, the pedal mechanism is rock solid, is does a good job of containing odor, and the inner lining makes it easy to remove a bag and add a new one.