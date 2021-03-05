The 10 Best Deals of March 5, 2021

Gif : Juliana Clark

It’s March 5, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Start an herb garden in your apartment with the AeroGarden Harvest. Drown out the noise of misinformation with the Beats Solo Pro (Light Blue). Make your decor insomnia chic with the Aukey Color Changing Bedside Lamp.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Friday’s best deals overall.

#1: Ring Fit



Ring Fit Adventure | $70 | Amazon Walmart Screenshot : Nintendo

Do you ever look at your muscles and think “What if these were gigantic?” Do you dream of getting huge? Do you want to crush cans with your pecs? Well, okay, look, Ring Fit Adventure probably isn’t actually going to help with that, or at least not on its own. You’ll probably need a meticulous exercise routine, better diet, blah blah whatever, that sounds hard. But if you’re just looking for a steady and consistent way to stay healthy, Ring Fit is a surprisingly great option. Nintendo’s fitness RPG comes genuinely puts you through the ringer with a variety of exercises, from squats to planks. The game gets the most out of its unique ring-con accessory to make players feel the burn. From first hand experience, I can tell you its no joke. If you’re looking to try it out, Best Buy and Walmart have it down to $70, which is $10 off its usual price.

#2: Beats solo pro

If you’ve had your eye on the Beats Solo Pro headphones and don’t mind rocking the eye-catching light blue version, today is your lucky day. The full retail on these babies is $300, but for this weekend only, Best Buy is offering the light blue version for just $160.

Of course, these have all hovered a good chunk lower than full retail for a while now, but this is still $50-60 less than we have often seen ‘em in stock in recent months, and $10 cheaper than the previous low we saw last week. The dark blue and red versions are still $170 if you don’t mind paying a little more for style preference, and you can find those at the same link.

Now is your chance to listen to your music and podcasts in style and with active noise canceling for a better price—don’t miss it!

#3: Aukey Lamp

Aukey Color Changing Bedside Lamp KINJALTT8 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

I have an upgraded version of this lamp on my own bedstand and can say the ability to have soft light while reading has been relaxing. This RGB bedside lamp is easy to operate and can create just the mood and lighting scheme you need. Take $6 off and create a serene and cozy environment. Just use the code KINJALTT8 at checkout.

Just by taping the top, you can switch between the modes. These get pretty bright given the size, but taking it down for more diffused lighting is perfect for book time. This lighting is much easier on the eyes at the end of the day. The modes to pick from are warm white, cool white, and RGB (you can cycle through or pick one). Just plug it in with the UBS cords and conjure the ambiance you’ve been craving. You will also get a two-year warranty just in case something goes wrong.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

#4: Wine glasses gold box

Four Stemless Wine Glasses Graphic : Sheilah Villari

If you entertain or did entertain a lot, there is no way you went through a dinner party without someone breaking a wine glass. Accidents happen, and there’s no reason for your guest or you to feel bad, especially when the glasses are cheap. Time to stock up even if a little boozy gathering with pals isn’t in the cards. You might be the clumsy one in your group of friends, so it doesn’t hurt to be prepared. Today save $9 on this set of four steamless wine glasses from JoyJolt.

The shape is classy and elegant for all beverages, and them being stemless does/should reduce the risk of breaking them. They hold up to fifteen ounces, are dishwasher safe, and you get a one-year satisfaction guarantee. They are also a nice thing to gift if you do attend a small get together too. Who doesn’t need more drinkware when they are entertaining? These are a best-seller from Amazon for a reason.

Prime members will enjoy free one-day shipping.

#5: Eufy Smart Lock Touch

Eufy Smart Lock Touch Graphic : The Inventory

Smart locks are mighty convenient. Not only will you rid yourselves of incessant key-fumbling, you’ll also be able to set up guest profiles and give everyone their own unique codes. The Eufy Smart Lock Touch is one of the most interesting takes on this concept, but before we talk about why, know that you can get one for $72 off the list price as an Amazon Deal of the Day.

So, this thing uses your fingerprint for entry alongside the traditional numerical code. Unlike many other smart locks, however, the Eufy Smart Lock Touch keeps all its information on local storage. In fact, there’s absolutely no Wi-Fi connectivity or remote control whatsoever. There is Bluetooth, however. That’s why it’s the perfect product for security paranoids. It’s also sleek, easy to install, and will withstand the daily elements with an IP65 rating.

#6: Powerbeats Pro

Beats Powerbeats Pro Earphones Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

If you’re looking for a sale on some Beats, boy do I have the deal for you. The Powerbeats Pro earphones are down to $150 in red at Best Buy, 40% off the original list price. You’ll be able to wirelessly connect these bad boys to any device and you’ll be able to get up to nine hours of listening time, and can control the volume and audio controls from the actual earphones.

#7: Eufy SMart Scale

Eufy Smart Scale C1 Graphic : The Inventory

No one ever said getting in shape was easy, but it can be affordable, as evidenced by this Eufy C1 smart scale deal. For $20 right now, you can start tracking your weight in a healthy way—from the comfort of a Bluetooth-connected smartphone. That’s a 39% savings.

A bespoke companion app breaks down granular metrics including overall weight, percent body fat, BMI, bone mass, muscle mass, and more. While not as accurate as Eufy’s P1 smart scale due to its less exact sensors, its results are equally comprehensive. Plus, one account supports up to 16 users, so even the biggest households can keep tabs on their fitness gains. And if you’re already invested in another app like Apple Health, Google Fit, or Fitbit, you’ll be happy to know that the Eufy C1 smart scale is compatible with all three.

Upgrade to the Eufy Smart Scale P1, which offers two additional measurements and has an ITO coating for increased precision, for $30 right now (33% off).

#8: AeroGarden Harvest

AeroGarden Harvest Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Best Buy has an awesome sale on an AeroGarden Harvest right now. For a low $100, you’ll get a counter-sized greenhouse ready to grow your favorite herbs for cooking. It has a LED light to keep the sunshine and a system to remind you to water your plants. Apparently, the plants can grow five times faster and can reach up to 12" in height.

You’ll also get a six-pod seed kit and some liquid plant food because they WILL get hungry and deserve the world if they are to live their best life and thrive. This is a great option for people who love cooking and use herbs all year, especially when it’s cold out. It’s $50 off the list price right now.

#9: Nomad apple watch strap 50% off

Stainless Steel Apple Watch Band KINJA50 Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re looking for a way to liven up your wrist, you should check out this Stainless Steel Apple Watch Band. Usually $119, we’ve received an exclusive code to bring the price down to around $60. It’s compatible with 44 or 42mm and has a steel clasp to keep it steady on your arm whenever you’re on runs or even to a nice date whenever outside is officially open. What are you waiting for?!

#10: Best buy gaming sale

3-Day Gaming Sale Screenshot : Nintendo

Folks, we love a big gaming sale. I simply love to see a bunch of video games discounted. I will click through as many pages of deals as you can throw at me. Best Buy’s the latest retailer to drop a massive sale on software, and it’s a good one. It includes plenty of major first-party games and even the elusive Nintendo discount. Allow me to walk you through some highlights. Marvel’s Avengers is 50% off at $30, which is good because the game’s Hawkeye DLC and next-gen upgrades are right around the corner. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 is down to $25, and you’ll eventually be able to upgrade that to next-gen too. For Switch owners, take your pick, but I recommend Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. The action game is down to $50. There’s plenty to gaze upon, so get to clicking.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.