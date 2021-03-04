The 10 Best Deals of March 4, 2021

Gif : Juliana Clark

Thursday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s March 4, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Drown out the misinformation with Boltune Wireless Earbuds. Fit in a little ‘me time’ with the Better Love Pixie Wand Massager. And unwind with the TaoTronics Massage Gun.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Thursday’s best deals overall.

#1: xbox live 12 Months



Xbox Live Gold - 12 Months EMCETEU53 Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

Okay, so you’ve bought a new Xbox. Now what? For starters, you’re going to want to get that sucker online. Xbox Live Gold lets you play multiplayer games like Destiny 2 online, gives you access to big deals, and throws an occasional free game your way. It’s a necessity for anyone looking to play Series X|S games online, so it’s the kind of service you’ll likely need sooner or later. Fortunately, you can get a full year of Xbox Live Gold at Newegg right now for $50 by using the code EMCETEU53 at checkout.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.



#2: Boltune Earbuds

Boltune Wireless Earbuds KJXQKXX3 Graphic : The Inventory

Right, you can grab a pair of Boltune wireless earbuds for just $20 when you clip the coupon on the page and use promo code KJXQKXX3 at checkout. That’s half off the list price. They’re true wireless headphones, have four mics for voice calls, and offer seven hours of continuous playtime along with several more charges within the case. Grab em’ before they’re gone.

This deal was originally posted by Ignacia Fulcher

#3: RavPower Charger

RAVPower 65W PD Wall Charger Graphic : The Inventory

Charge your phone and your MacBook too. This 65W PD block from RAVPower is half the size of Apple’s boxy MacBook Pro adapter and for a fraction of the price. At $27 with a coupon clip as part of Amazon’s Deals of the Day, you can’t beat this two-port USB-C plug.

Plus, the price difference is substantial. A 61W charger from Apple is $69, a difference of 57%. Save your $42 for the apocalypse, not an inferior power supply. And hook your phone up to a source that’s both portable and powerful, with this special limited time offer. It’ll also work with other phones, tablets, and laptops, not to mention the Nintendo Switch.

RAVPower has a few other chargers on sale today at Amazon, as well. A RAVPower 61W USB-C charging brick is $18, a different kind of 65W fast-charger with USB-C and USB-A ports is $26, and a snap-on unofficial MagSafe wireless charger for iPhone 12 models is $23 with coupon clip.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#4: Pixie Wand Sale

Better Love Pixie Wand Massager Image : Ella Paradis

It’s practically Friday, so go ahead and treat yourself to a little goodie. You deserve a gift after surviving another stressful week. Let Ella Paradis help you have a relaxing weekend with this Better Love Pixie Wand Massager. It’s only $35 and a great way to engage in some self-care.

The Pixie Wand is here to help you conjure a little lady magic. It has ten settings and is very user-friendly. It’s also compact enough to take on adventures if you’re in the mood for sexy travel. While this wand is great for solo play, it can absolutely be fun with a significant other too. It’s waterproof, easy to charge, and made from plush body-safe silicone. This is an enchanting vibe indeed.

Free shipping on all orders over $50.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#5: TaoTronics Massage Gun

TaoTronics Massage Gun Graphic : Andrew Hayward

If your muscles are just as stressed as you are, grab a TaoTronics massage gun. Down to $70 with a coupon clip, you’ll have six gun attachments and 10 intensity levels to really get into the deep tissue of your legs, shoulders, and wherever else you’ve got a little tension.

All told, it’s $60 off the list price right now when you clip the coupon. It has a 4.9-star rating from 1,100+ reviews, too, so customers love the relief it brings.

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#6: Powerbot r7040 RobotVacuum

Powerbot R7040 Robot Vacuum Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Letting someone else worry about cleaning is a really great feeling, mopping and vacuuming are such tedious chores. If you have a lot of traffic in your home or even have a few pets, a robot vac can be a real game-changer. Right now at Samsung, take $250 off the Powerbot R7040 Robot Vacuum and pass the buck of scrubbing surfaces onto it.

This smart vac can figure out what type of floors you have and automatically adjust to that area’s needs. This means it can handle wood, carpet, rugs, tile, and everything in between. Where this device really shines is in its suction power which is twenty times stronger than previous models. The R7040 can run-up to an hour on a single charge and is compatible with Alexa. With FullView 2.0 Sensors, this vacuum knows the best path and avoids obstacles like dog toys or sneakers. Through the app, you can see where your new robo maid has cleaned too. As it connects with Wi-Fi, you can control this little sucker remotely right from your phone. Take one thing off your list and let the R7040 Robot Vacuum worry about the dust and the dirt.

Free shipping on all orders at Samsung.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#7: iPad air



You can snag the newest iPad Air (4th Generation) at Amazon right now and save $50 off of the Sky Blue model of the 64GB edition, with the other colors available at a lower discount. Looking for even more storage? You’ll get bigger savings on the 256GB edition, which is $69 off in all colors except Silver.

All indications are that the new iPad Air is the best value among all of Apple’s big slates. It shares a lot in common with the bigger, more powerful, much more expensive iPad Pro. It’s only missing extra cameras and Face ID (but the fingerprint reader is back to help), plus the display isn’t as bright (600 nits vs 500), big (12.9 inches vs 10.9 inches), or fast (120hz vs 60hz).

But it has the powerful Apple A14 Bionic chipset and picks up Apple Pencil support, making this a much sweeter option for casual artists and multimedia buffs. And it comes in fun colors, too.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#8: Bulk Scott toilet paper

Scott Bulk Toilet Paper Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

For a short time, you can get a case of Scott toilet paper for 50% off the original list price. Yes, that means you won’t run out like back in March when no one was buying food, but everyone was buying stuff to wipe their asses with. The case comes with 80 rolls for about $49, and each roll has 550 sheets of 2-ply! So really, your butt will be softly caressed for months to come. Hopefully, you have a place to put em.

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.



#9: Nike sweatshirt

Nike Fleece Crew Sweatshirt Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Nothing is more classic or comfortable than a crewneck sweatshirt, and I’ve had many of these over the years. I’m currently in one I swiped from a pal’s house while I was cat-sitting a few years ago. For me, a petite woman, I love an oversized sweatshirt and feel so cozy. Take 11% off Nike’s Fleece Crew Sweatshirt today, and I’d suggest grabbing a few while sizes last. This sale will run until Sunday.

There are thirteen hues currently available, and you can go traditional with heather gray or for a pop of color with electro orange. These are extremely soft and made with brushed-back fleece. And, of course, it’s adorned with the iconic Nike logo, which is embroidered. These crewnecks are pretty standard fit and true to size, but if you went a little bigger for lounging, that’s not a terrible idea. They’re a polyester/cotton blend and can just be tossed in a washing machine to clean.

Orders over $25 ship for free.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#10: Borderlands 3

Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition Screenshot : 2K Store

If you’re into total chaos and want to give it a try when it comes to gaming, you should check out Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition, a looting adventure with tons of twists and turns. The graphics are amazing, and you’ll spend hours attempting to get to the next part of the wasteland while collecting scrap on the way. Available on Xbox One for $20, it’s a great price to try out something new! Don’t forget you’ll also get a free next-gen upgrade for each respective console, but you’ll have to have the Xbox Series X due to the disc drive. Just make sure to get a copy before they’re all gone!

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.