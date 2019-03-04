Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.



Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1 rakuten sale

Rakuten’s running another of its popular sitewide sales this week, with 15% off all orders, with a $60 maximum discount with the promo code SAVE15. You can check out their promo page to scan all of the deals, but the beauty of this sale is you can “force” a sale on super new or rarely discounted products, like ASUS ROG monitors, Bose ANC headphones, and Nintendo Switch bundles.

Advertisement

Additionally, there’s 20% off on Sports and Fitness and Toys and Baby products with the codes SPORTS20 and TOYS20 respectively

This deal ends on Wednesday, but there’s a limited supply on super popular items. So act fast.

#2 Nintendo switch dock set

Photo: Eric Ravenscraft

The Nintendo Switch’s best asset is its portability, but unfortunately, the same cannot be said for its TV dock. If you don’t want to unplug a bunch of cables just to move it from one TV to another, you can pick up a spare for $65 right now, $25 below MSRP. Honestly, that’s still probably more than it should cost, but that’s the best deal you’ll find on the best Switch accessory you can buy.



#3 dyson v8 absolute

Photo: Amazon

Unless you live in a very large house, Dyson’s V8 cordless vacuum is probably the only vacuum you need. While it lasts for Prime Day, you can get the Absolute model for just $350 from Amazon (also available at Walmart), the best price we’ve seen since Black Frida. The Absolute features the longest battery life in the V8 line, and comes with the most accessories. Trust us, it’s worth the splurge.



#4 urban decay

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Urban Decay is known for delivering ultra saturated shades with edgy names, and today, you can pick up a palette’s worth and then some for a steal. Nordstrom Rack is offering up a huge range of lipsticks, eyeshadows, primers, powders, and a lot of shadow palettes featuring a rainbow of bold hues and glittery textures, all for under $25. There are even a handful of offerings from their cult-favorite Naked line. Fill your makeup drawers now before this deal decays into nothingness.

#5 Pokemon shield pre-order

Screenshot: Amazon

Update: Now available on Pokémon Sword as well!

Nope, you didn’t dream it, there really is a full-fledged set of Pokémon games coming to the Switch later this year, and Amazon’s taking $6 off preorders of Pokémon Shield (though strangely now Sword). It’s marked down by $5, and a $1 coupon will knock it down to $54.



#6 custom timbuk2

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Timbuk2

The best buys are one of a kind, but customization understandably costs a fortune. Except for right now, because Timbuk2 is letting you design your own version of the brand’s practical-yet-stylish messenger bags, totes, and/or backpacks for 20% less than usual. Choose from a range of colors and materials to piece together your own personal Frankenstein of a bag, then use promo code CUSTOM to bring your masterpiece to life for a very reasonable price.

#7 frontline

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Springtime pros: Warmer weather. Sunshine. March Madness. Flowers. Game of Thrones.



Springtime cons: Fleas and ticks.

Chewy’s here to help with that one little hangup though, taking 20% off Frontline Plus (for indoor pets) and Frontline Gold (for outdoor pets), for a limited time. Frontline kills fleas, ticks, and their larvae with ruthless efficiency for up to a month per dose. Just note that these discounts are in addition to any discounts listed on the product pages, so you won’t see your final price until checkout.

#8 backcountry

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Just in time for an influx of winter storms, Backcountry is marking down a selection of items meant specifically for snowy weather. Through today only, take an additional 20% off select ski and snow outerwear for men, women, and kids. There’s a range of heavy jackets, snow pants, and even a few full snow suits up for grabs, all of which will allow you to enjoy this weather, as opposed to hiding out from it inside.

#9 white noise machine

Photo: Amazon

If excessive noise (or utter silence) makes it difficult for you to doze off, this feature-packed white noise machine might be the key to a better night’s sleep.



Advertisement

This LectroFan can pump out 10 white noise sounds and 10 fan sounds, all of which are generated dynamically, without any jarring looping. And this particular model can even run off an AC outlet or USB, so it’d be easy to take on a trip with you. Today’s $37 list price is already well below its usual $50, and a $10 coupon makes it the best deal we’ve ever seen.

#10 $1 bowl

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

It’s a $1 bowl. Serve a salad in it. You can wear it like a hat, too, if that’s your thing. It doesn’t connect via WiFi, it’s a 10" bowl.

