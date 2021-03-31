The 10 Best Deals of March 31, 2021

Gif : Juliana Clark

Wednesday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s March 31, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Cash in on the Kyoku Damascus Steak Knives (Set of 4). Unwind with The Art of Super Mario Odyssey. And keep your kids in a zen zone with the Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet.

Advertisement

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Wednesday’s best deals overall.

#1: Hard drive Sale



Up to 24% Off Hard Drives Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

Earlier this week, Amazon ran a sale on microSD cards and other tiny storage devices. Now it’s followed that up with a sale on the big boys: hard drives. The retailer has hard drives up to 24% off and you can get some real hefty lads. How big are we talking? Here’s SanDisk’s portable 2TB drive reduced down to $270. If you don’t need a drive you can take on the go and just want something big, here’s WD’s 10TB drive for $152. There are several drives available that are specifically built for PS4 and Xbox as well. For example, here’s a 12TB WD_Black drive that’s compatible with Xbox Series X for $220. There are some cheaper drives in there too if you don’t need quite so much space, so take a look through the offerings and get yourself some space.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#2: Kyoku Knife set

Kyoku Damascus Steak Knives (Set of 4) KYOKUT23 Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

No kitchen is complete without a killer set of steak knives, and you can’t do much better than Kyoku’s Daimyo series Damascus knives. Made of high carbon steel, these “ruthlessly sharp” (and sharp-looking) blades are guaranteed for life and have a slightly curved edge to slice through a hearty steak with ease.

Right now, you can add a set of four Kyoku Damascus steak knives to your arsenal for $118, a savings of $52 off the list price. Just clip the coupon on the page and use promo code KYOKUT23 at checkout to secure the savings.

Advertisement

This deal was originally posted by Andrew Hayward.



#3: Adidas ClimaLite T-Shirt

Adidas Freelift ClimaLite T-Shirt Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

It’s finally time to get back outdoors for runs in the sun. Well, at least where I live. There’s nothing better than a beautiful jog under a bright blue sky. What’s not great is being hot and sweaty after. Add Adidas’ Freelift ClimaLite T-Shirts to your workout attire and stay cool and colorful. There are nine colors in all sizes, and they’re currently 25% off. The fabric and fit make this ideal for all activities. That ClimaLite tech aids in keeping sweat to a minimum. The shirt is actually designed to move moisture away from your body. The seams are meticulously placed, and it’s slightly longer in the back to make this happen. It’s smooth and sleek enough to layer. If you’re a morning person, this will still be perfect under a hoodie or over a long sleeve shirt.

This deal runs until April 3, and there’s free shipping on all orders over $25.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.



#4: Art of Mario Odyssey

The Art of Super Mario Odyssey Image : Nintendo

Advertisement

I can’t believe it. Mario has died. After 35 years, the famous Italian no longer exists. How is this possible? How can the universe be so cruel? We knew this day was coming. Nintendo gave us fair warning that our time with the plumber was limited when it unveiled its Mario 35 celebrations. Nintendo made it clear that games like Mario 3D All-Stars would disappear from the eShop that day. We took that time for granted and now Mario is fucking dead. If you’d like to eulogize him, you can grab The Art of Super Mario Odyssey for $20. This 368-page art book features tons of art from one of Mario’s last outings. He looks so happy in it. Feel like shit. Just want him back.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.



#5: Motorola Razr 5g

Motorola Razr 5G (Unlocked) Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

I never had one of the original Motorola Razr phones as a teen when they came out back in the early 2000s— too expensive. Thankfully though, the new 5G updated smartphone version of the Razr (which still folds) is available at a discount, meaning others who didn’t get the Razr phone of their dreams back then can make up for lost time now.

At a $400 discount, this Moto Razr 5G is more affordable than its launch price and is unlocked, so you can use it with any compatible phone service providers. While $1,000 is still a hefty chunk of change, buying it unlocked outright at least allows you to save month to month by not subsidizing the cost of your smartphone and giving you the flexibility to switch providers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier.

#6: Amazon Kids Edition Tablets

Advertisement

No, it’s not an iPad—but Amazon does right by parents with its Fire Kids Edition tablets.



As you’ll see from the image, they’re wrapped in a thick rubber shell/convertible stand that helps protect it from dings and drops. Still, kids will find a way to break almost anything, and Amazon is ready there too. Each Kids Edition tablet has a 2-year worry-free guarantee, so if your child still manages to bust the thing, you’ve got a free replacement coming.

Advertisement

Amazon’s marketplace has a wide array of games, apps, books, and streaming services available, and the Kids Edition comes with the handy bonus of a year’s subscription to Amazon Kids+ (FreeTime Unlimited). The gated-off service provides a wealth of kid-friendly content within a colorful launcher, and then you can choose whether or not to pay monthly once the year is done.

Right now, Amazon is knocking $40 off the 7" tablet, $50 off the 8” HD tablet, or $60 off the 10" HD tablet, making it an ideal time to bring one (or more) of these durable devices into your family. Grab ‘em in blue, purple, and pink.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#7: Bella Pro Series Bread Maker

Bella Pro Series Bread Maker Image : Bella

Advertisement

Eating a bunch of bread is very satisfying and not at all regrettable, but I speak from experience when I say that baking that bread before devouring it is even better. I am no bread artisan or sandwich artist. A simple bread maker eases the process, and right now you can snag a Bella Pro Series 2lb bread maker for just $55 at Best Buy. That’s a $95 discount from the list price, and it has 15 different presets for various loaf types as well as time-delay and warming options.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#8: Greenworks lawnmower

Greenworks Cordless Electric Lawn Mower Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Spring is taking root, and if you have a lawn, you’ll soon be forced back into the routine of cutting grass to avoid wild, untamed surroundings. Electric mowers can save you the hassle of obtaining, handling, and using gasoline, although the cordless models usually aren’t cheap.

Luckily, if your cutting needs are pretty lightweight, this Greenworks cordless cordless electric mower is down to a sizzling $194 at Amazon right now. That’s $55 off the list price for a 40V mower with a 14” deck and included rechargeable battery, plus it folds up for easy storage and comes with a bag for clippings.

Advertisement

It’s not built for heavy-duty mowing needs, however: the battery only lasts up to 45 minutes (depending on lawn conditions), although you can always buy a spare to swap, and it only has a single cutting blade. Still, if you don’t have a huge yard and you want to go electric, this is a great, affordable option with a 4.4-star review average from 2,300+ Amazon customers.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#9: st. Tropez Bronzing Face Mist

St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Want a sunkissed glow without the destructive UV rays. St. Tropez has you covered, literally. Their Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist is one of Ulta’s top-sellers and is half of the rest of the day.

Since it’s a face mist, it’s designed to be lightweight and as transparent as possible, even with tanning agents. It’s made to be used over or under makeup, so don’t worry; you won’t have to ditch your favorite cosmetics for this. This face mist gives you a little color without it looking orange or unnatural. It’s slightly fragranced with a tropical scent and infused with hibiscus extract to refresh your face with anti-oxidants. Since this is a wearable spray, you won’t even feel it on. Some users have said they saw slight bronzing within four hours since this subtly develops after you spray. St. Tropez’s formula is all-natural, making it ideal for a streak-free golden tan. Minimal pumps are needed each use and expect it to last for a few days. As always, do a patch test before use.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders over $35.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#10: VPN Unlimited Lifetime Membership

Lifetime VPN Unlimited Service Image : KeepSolid

Advertisement

With a 3/5-star “Good” rating from PCMag, one of the only remaining trustworthy sources for VPN reviews, KeepSolid’s VPN Unlimited might not be the best of its kind, but it is decently well-regarded nonetheless. And right now, it’s also one of the most affordable VPN services you can buy, especially since few brands offer lifetime memberships to begin with. For a limited time only, StackSocial is featuring a lifetime subscription to VPN Unlimited for $40—down 80% from its $199 price tag straight from the provider. This option gives you access to the private networking client on five devices of your choosing. Or you can double it for only $20 more (a $299 value!).

Although it only has a small number of servers compared to bigger players in the space like NordVPN—around 400 across the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and Hong Kong—its interface is tidy and highly accessible to newcomers. And on the off-chance you have trouble getting it to function as expected, there’s 24-hour/7-day-a-week customer support to give your VPN a jump. Because you’re paying for it, you don’t have to worry about speed bottlenecks either, and the company claims its “military-grade AES 256-bit encryption” and zero log policy keeps your browsing experience nice and secure. It’s also compatible with a wide range of devices, including Windows Vista through 10, macOS 10.11 and later, Android 4.1 and newer, iOS 9.0 and beyond, and even in browsers like Chrome and Mozilla Firefox.

Advertisement

So long as you redeem your license within 30 days of purchase, you’ll be all set with a lifelong private internet experience that’s never interrupted by pesky renewal alerts. Just add it to your cart and start surfing.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.