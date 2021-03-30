The 10 Best Deals of March 30, 2021

Gif : Juliana Clark

It’s March 30, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Keep track of your fitness goals with the Apple Watch Nike Series 6 (40mm). Say goodbye to noisy fans on your hard drive with the Apple M1 Mac Mini (512GB). And simplify your work-from-home setup with the Vava 8-in-1 USB-C Hub.

#1: M1 Mac Mini



If you’re in need of a new home workstation, now’s a good time to buy. Apple recently released a new Mac Mini, powered by the company’s M1 chip, which offers speeds up to eight times faster than competing processors, and reviews have all noted how impressive the chip’s performance gains are. The chip is in the company’s new 13" MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, but the Mini is notably cheaper. As long as you won’t need to lug your computer around, the Mini’s a great computer for home use.

Right now, the 512GB SSD configuration with 8GB RAM sees the larger discount at $99 off the list price, just $800 (full savings shown at checkout). Don’t need quite so much storage? The 256GB base model doesn’t see quite as large of savings ($29 off), but lands at the still-appealing price of $670.

#2: Fire HD 8 Tablet

Fire HD 8 Tablet Image : Amazon

Look, it’s no iPad—but if you want a solid, cost-effective tablet for basic entertainment needs, there’s no better bargain than Amazon’s Fire tablets. And right now, they’re even cheaper.



Amazon’s Fire HD 8 tablet is a good option. It has a modest 8-inch 1280x800 screen with just enough power to handle apps, games, and media, plus a hearty 12-hour battery. It’s marked down to just $60 right now with special offers (ads) on the lock screen, or $75 without—a savings of $30 with either version.

You can pay an extra $20 to get the Fire HD 8 Plus, which has smoother performance, wireless charging, and faster wired charging. Or, if you’re really looking for something cheap, you can get the lower-end Fire 7 tablet for a mere $40 right now.

#3: TaoTronics Ring Light

TaoTronics 12" Selfie Ring Light KJWLCARG + Clip Coupon Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

So you’re in the market for a ring light a year into the pandemic? It’s ok, totally not judging you. But since you’re here, let me tell you about this TaoTronics 12" Selfie Ring Light. Only $30 with the promo code KJWLCARG and a clipped coupon, you’ll get a 12" LED ring light, a 16-62" expandable tripod stand, two phone holders, a Bluetooth remote to wirelessly start recording video or shoot photos from your phone, as well as three color modes ranging from cool to warm in order to receive the proper lighting for your skin tone.

The included phone clamps can support vertical or horizontal shooting and is compatible with Apple or Android. Not only that but if you haven’t abandoned your DSLR, you can use the tripod for traditional photography. Sounds like a great deal all around. Make sure to credit me when your TikTok goes viral!

#4: Gamer Glasses

Gunnar Razer Gaming Glasses Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

For sale:

gamer glasses - $40,

never worn

#5: Vava 8-in-1 USB-C Hub

Vava 8-in-1 USB-C Hub KJR3UPQK + Clip Coupon Graphic : Andrew Hayward

If you’re still working from home and need an all-inclusive hub for all of your computer attachments, check out Vava’s 8-in-1 USB-C hub. It’s only $27 with promo code KJR3UPQK and a clipped coupon on the page, down from a list price of $40.

It has a 4K 60Hz HDMI port, an ethernet port, USB-C 3.2 and 100W USB-C PD ports, two USB-A 3.2 ports, a 3.5mm audio port, and a SD/TF card reader. Grab it before it’s gone!

#6: RAVPower 30W Charger

RAVPower 30W Two-Port USB Charger KJQH65T7 + Clip Coupon Graphic : Jordan McMahon

You can never have too many wall chargers to spare, and plopping a few throughout your house will save you the headache of having to hunt one down when you need a bit of juice. There’s no shortage of options, but this 30W charger from RAVPower packs a USB-A port plus a USB-C port into a tiny package that’s $5 off the list price Amazon right now when you use the promo code KJQH65T7 and clip the on-page coupon.

In addition to a 12W standard USB connection, it can provide fast charging by way of an 18W Power Delivery USB-C port for supported devices, so you won’t have to wait too long to get a good charge going.

#7: 5 Months Game Pass

5 Months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 5FOR15GAMEPASS Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

If you’ve been looking for a cheap deal on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, well, there are plenty of options out there. But here’s a real wild one. You can grab 5 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $18 with a little magic trick. Here are some steps to follow to make it happen.

1. Add a 14-day subscription card to your cart.

2. Go to checkout and change the quantity to 10.

3. Enter the promo code 5FOR15GAMEPASS



Once you do that, you’ll see a final price of $18. Damn, you crazy for this one, Eneba. There are a few more steps here than your usual Game Pass deal, so consider this a little life hack. You can buy less than 10 if you want too. Go mild.

Oh I forgot I mentioned Hot Gamer Summer in the headline. Yeah, I don’t know, I’m declaring this summer Hot Gamer Summer, I guess. Tell your friends or something.

#8: Amazon Echo Sale

Save up To 50% on Echo Devices Graphic : Gabe Carey

For a limited time, you can talk to Alexa on your choice of the latest Echo Dot Kids Edition (or the regular Echo Dot if you hate fun), the 4th Gen standard Echo, the 3rd Gen Echo Dot, the Echo Auto, the Echo Show 5, and the Echo Show 8 if you’re so inclined, for up to 50% off the sticker prices.

That’s right, whether you’re looking to add smart features to your car or adorn your nightstand with a friggin’ sweet tiger, uhh, for the kids, you can’t go wrong with an Amazon Echo smart speaker. In her review of the 2020 upgrade, Gizmodo’s Victoria Song had this to say:

“If you’re on an OG Amazon Echo or a second-generation Echo, you could probably do with the boost in audio quality. Other than the improved audio quality and the new round design, many of the upgrades just aren’t that noticeable. At the end of the day, I’m left feeling, like, ‘Well, this is the round Echo with surprisingly decent audio that does pretty much what my other Echo speakers do.’ Like I said, it’s round. That’s the story.”

Load your home (and car?) with smart speakers while the deals last, if that’s the kind of thing you’re into. Even the brand new Echo Show 10, with its rotating screen that follows you around the room, is marked down $40.

#9: Apple watch nike series 6

The Nike-branded rendition of the Apple Watch comes with a couple of perks, including the cool Sport Band with breathable punch holes and the exclusive watch faces, and right now Best Buy is taking $50 off the fitness-centric wearable. It’s $349 for the 40mm version and $379 for the larger 44mm model. Both are available in black and silver at those prices.

On top of the savings, you’ll also get six free months of Apple’s new Fitness+ service, which includes an array of video workouts that utilize the stats pouring out of your Apple Watch. Looking for a way to get back on track with exercise and emerge from this pandemic refreshed and ready to take on the world? An Apple Watch and Fitness+ could help, at least.

#10: Crosscode

CrossCode (Switch) Screenshot : Radical Fish Games

Are you a physical game collector who really wants to show off? Is your gaming collection just one big flex? Well do I have the deal for you. You can grab the physical Nintendo Switch edition of CrossCode for $26 at Amazon. CrossCode is, in short, cool as hell. The 2D action RPG first launched in 2015, but it’s gained buzz recently after coming to Switch and Game Pass. Now it’s one of those “oh, you’ve never heard of CrossCode?” type indie games that’ll really boost your cred. It’s not just snobbery. CrossCode is a rad 16-bit sci-fi game with shades of top-down Zelda games. Give it a whirl and brag about owning it later.

