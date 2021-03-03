The 10 Best Deals of March 3, 2021

Gif : Juliana Clark

Wednesday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s March 3, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Pay tribute to one of our most famous monuments with the LEGO Architecture Statue of Liberty. Trade your TV in for a new Vankyo Leisure 3W Mini Projector. Beat the spring pollen with the Molekule Air Mini Purifier.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Wednesday’s best deals overall.

#1: Anker Nano 20W Charger



Anker Nano Charger Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Apple decided to forgo having a plug included in their new iPhone 12 line this year, for environmental reasons. However, in order to use their MagSafe charger effectively, one still needs to use a 20W charger, and any plugs you have had from Apple previously won’t fulfill that.

This is where the Anker Nano Charger comes in, where you can easily plug into your USB-C to Lightning Charger, or the MagSafe accessory, and reap the benefits of fast charging. It’s the smallest 20W charger and can be used with your fave Apple phones, or with Androids, up to you.

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#2: Vankyo Mini Projector

Vankyo Leisure 3W Mini Projector Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

We recently asked our readers to tell us their favorite projectors and it’s clear that a really good one will run you over $1,000. That’s not exactly cost-friendly if you’re just hoping to try one out casually. If you want to test the waters without going all out, Vankyo’s Leisure 3W Mini Projector is currently down to $80 at Best Buy. This portable, bluetooth system can be hooked up to any mobile device and project your screen with ease. It’ll work with screens anywhere from 33" to 176" (thanks to our readers for pointing out that despite the listing saying it’s a 1080p projector, it’ll ultimately scale images down to 480p). The portability is really the key selling point here. The idea that you could just move this to different rooms in your house without hassle or take it to a friend’s place easily once you can do that again is certainly appealing. It’s a good starter option for those looking to see if a switch to projector life is right for them.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#3: Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War

Let’s get something straight: I’m not a Call of Duty person. It’s not even because of the complicated political aspects of the series either. I am just bad at it. Every time I try a demo for a Call of Duty game, I just do absolutely terrible. I am useless to any team I’m on and even worse as a lone wolf. This is to say that other people who are not me are very good at Call of Duty. If you’re one of those people, you can grab Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on sale for $45 over at the Microsoft Store (Xbox only, of course). The game’s cross-gen bundle is discounted too at $56, so you can get both the Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S optimized version of the game in one bundle. I will not see you on the battlefield.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.



#4: Molekule air Mini

Molekule Air Mini Purifier Image : Molekule

You might’ve seen Molekule’s sleek and minimal air purifiers on social media before. They look a lot nicer than your average purifier, but are pretty pricey. It’s not all about form, however, as the compact Molekule Air Mini Purifier also promises enhanced functionality compared to typical HEPA filters, not just capturing but destroying common bacteria, viruses, allergens, and more as it cleans your air.

Right now, Amazon is taking $100 off the list price of the Molekule Air Mini Purifier, which is designed for small rooms up to 250 sq. feet. It’s $299 right now in Amazon’s Gold Box, and may only last for today. Hey, it’s still not cheap, but if you’ve been coveting one of these high-end air purifiers, this is the lowest price we’ve seen on the Molekule Air Mini.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#5: Nextbase dash cam

Nextbase Dash Cam Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

Have you ever been out on the open road, seen something wild, and thought “Damn, I wish I had recorded that”? Well, think it no more. You can grab a Nextbase dash cam over at Best Buy today for $130. This camera captures images in 1080p at a 140 degree viewing angle, so you’ll get a clear recording from your dashboard. It’s easy touch screen means that you can easily adjust it on the fly. More important than its recording capabilities is its emergency SOS feature, which will alert emergency services to your location if you’re in an accident. That’s just a small snippet of what this device offers, so give it a look if you’re in need of a faithful road companion.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#6: Roborock Vacs

Not everyone has the cash to splurge out on a Roomba, but there are affordable alternatives, such as these Roborock vacuums that are up to 37% off at Amazon today. The Roborock E4 is the most affordable option, chopped down to $195 when you clip the coupon. This smart vac has 2000Pa suction power and is compatible with Alexa voice commands, too.

And if you want a multitasker that can both vacuum and mop, the Roborock S6 Pure is equipped for the job and marked down 37% from the list price to $380.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.



#7: Yamaha Wireless Earbuds



Yamaha TW-E3A True Wireless Earbuds Graphic : Sheilah Villari

I mentioned to a friend I was testing these; they had no idea that Yamaha made audio items like this. They thought the company was only keyboards. While yes, they have made/make great musical instruments, they’ve taken that commitment to quality to audio products. Specifically their new TW-E3A True Wireless Earbuds. These are currently $30 less and worth every penny.

First off, they paired perfectly and quickly with my phone. The sound is really clear, specifically when I was listening to my favorite podcasts. They are also very comfortable and stayed firmly in my ears as I trudged eleven blocks on errands in the snow. Unlike other less expensive earbuds, I absolutely see the difference in not having to fuss with finding the right position to get the most dynamic sound. The microphone was a little murky on the calls I made, but that could very well be on the cellular provider. I had these in for quite a few hours while writing, and again they’re extremely comfortable. I got a full steady five hours of playtime before I popped them back in their very pretty matte case. Yamaha boasts twenty-four hours of battery life off one charge, and I absolutely believe that given my experience. As with all earbuds, the “simple controls” take some time to get used to, but I can say these are a lot more responsive initially with a single tap. These are sweat and water-resistant, so don’t be afraid to take these to your next gym session.

This will ship for free for Prime members.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#8: Sunham bath towels

Sunham Soft Spun Cotton Bath Towels READY Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Normally I’d buy new towels for friends and family who visit me up north. But alas, no new towels have been purchased in months. However, this Macy’s sale is so good overhauling old ratty towels might not be a bad option anyway. Sunham’s soft spun cotton bath towels are just $7 when you use promo code READY at checkout.

They come in eight colors, so you’re sure to find the right hues to blend with your bathroom decor. Each towel is made of cozy machine washable cotton and is guaranteed to be ultra-soft. The bath towels are a standard 27" x 52". Act fast because these will not last. This deal runs until Sunday.

Free shipping on orders over $25.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#9: NuWave Air Fryer

NuWave Bio 4.5qt Air Fryer Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Air fryers are magical. If you still don’t have one, you’re missing out on the action. But, you’re in luck—the NuWave Bio 4.5qt Air Fryer is $50 at Bed, Bath, & Beyond and has everything you need to get started on quick meals to transform the overall blah of life in quarantine. With temperatures going up to 400 degrees F, you can cook a variety of foods with six presets for fries, nuggets, steak, poultry, and fish, as well as a dishwasher-safe basket. It also comes with a LED touchscreen to make it simple to cook whatever you want, whenever you want. Nothing much to say. Make your favorite meal now.

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#10: Lego Statue of Liberty

LEGO Architecture Statue of Liberty Graphic : Andrew Hayward

LEGO builds can help keep the madness away during this extended pandemic quarantine, and if you’re on the hunt for a big one right now, here’s a great option: the 1,685-piece LEGO Architecture Statue of Liberty is marked down $20 right now to $100. Also, the 1,767-piece LEGO Architecture Empire State Building is $13 off the list price at $117.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

