The 10 Best Deals of March 29, 2021

Gif : Juliana Clark

Monday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s March 29, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Feel safer with the Eufy Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell. Upgrade your headphones with the Razer Kraken X gaming headset. And finally, cash in on that Fire HD 10 tablet.

Advertisement

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Monday’s best deals overall.

#1: Amazon Memory Card Sale



Up To 23% off Memory Cards Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

Get ready to store all of your data on some tiny cards. Amazon is running a sale on memory cards today and it includes savings on a whole bunch of SD and microSD cards. There’s a whole bunch you can grab, but shoutout to this 512 GB Animal Crossing microSD card, which is $98. A perfect pair for your Switch. If you need an SD card, you can grab a 256GB Sandisk Extreme Pro for $50. There are some discounted flash drives too, which will give you 256 GB of storage for as low as $40. Take your pick. The world is your oyster and you can hide that pearl away from the world in your tiny plastic shell. I don’t know what that means.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#2: Shenmue III

Shenmue III + SteelBook Case (PS4) Screenshot : Deep Silver

Advertisement

I’ll be honest: I don’t know much about Shenmue. All I know if that it’s kind of cheesy. I’m not even sure if the love for it is ironic or not. The one thing I do know is that it has a scene about looking for sailors and it’s iconic. So, maybe 2021 is the year to play Shenmue? I mean, not a lot else going on, I guess, right? Why not play all three Shenmue games? If you’re looking to join me on this arbitrary journey I just decided on in this 7:30 a.m. haze, Shenmue III is on sale for $10 on Best Buy right now. It includes a SteelBook case for the game, so you can just become a Shenmue super fan right out the gate. I just hope there are sailors in the game. I would be sad if he never found the sailors.

Advertisement

This deal was originally posted by Giovanni Colantonio.

#3: Super Mario 3D World

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury | $50 | Amazon Best Buy Image : Nintendo

Advertisement

The video game so nice, it lets you kill Bowser twice. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury is one of the best Switch games out there and it just got even cheaper. Both Amazon and Best Buy have the new release down to $50 today. Considering that Nintendo rarely discounts first-party games, that’s a particularly rare bit of savings on a new release. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury includes two great games for the price of one. You’ll get one of Wii U’s best games and the all new Bowser’s Fury, which is a mini open world Mario game where you fight a kaiju-sized Bowser as a cat. It’s good.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#4: Razer Kraken Headset

Razer Kraken X Ultralight Wired Gaming Headset Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you’re really into gaming and would prefer a surround sound experience while doing so, check out Razer’s Kraken Wired Headset. Down to $40 from its original price of $50, you can comfortably adjust the headset and speak to your friends through the connected mic. Nothing much to say here, grab it while it’s hot!

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.



#5: Huckberry Yamazaki

15% off Yamazaki Home Goods Image : Huckberry

Advertisement

Though it only recently gained recognition in the U.S. after Mari Kondo’s The Life Changing Magic of Tidying Up made the New York Times bestsellers list for 86 consecutive weeks, Yamazaki is nearly as ubiquitous as IKEA in Japan. So whenever they’re running a sale here in the states, it’s no surprise it makes headlines, as is the case in this week’s Huckberry sale. For a limited time, you can save 15% on Yamazaki’s clutter-free furniture including a contemporary rectangular side table, a headphone stand, a key rack, and a set of ceramic upward-standing pet bowls for your fur babies.

Advertisement

Although it’s no longer listed at Huckberry, I’ve personally been using the compact under-couch side table from Yamazaki for about a month now, and I’m not being hyperbolic when I say that’s been an unexpected game changer. Being able to sit my food and drinks on a surface that takes up no space and warrants no physical lift on my end is exactly what I never knew I needed. My wife loves it, too, and has been clamoring for more Yamazaki decor ever since. With her birthday coming up, perhaps now is my chance to start shopping. If you’ve a loved one in your life (or just need an excuse to spend your hard-earned stimulus/tax refund on new furniture), it could also be yours.

Don’t underestimate the value of an organized household, especially as we’re spending more time either working from or living the rest of our lives at home. Out with the old, in with the new—spark joy in your home once more, while supplies last. This sale ends March 30.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.



#6: Eufy Video Doorbell

Eufy Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

With times like these, it’s always good to have a video doorbell on hand. Luckily, Amazon has got your back with a Eufy Wi-Fi Video Doorbell. It typically retails for $160, but right now it’s just $120. You’ll be able to scan folks who come to the door without actually, you know, going to the door. It’s especially helpful if you’re on your antisocial bullshit and really don’t feel like chit-chatting with the neighbors in the age of Corona. Grab it before it’s gone!

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.



#7: Echo Show 10

Echo Show 10 Image : Amazon

Advertisement

Amazon’s recently-released Echo Show 10 smart speaker with a screen is a bit different than past models: it has a rotating screen that uses a motion-detecting camera to follow you as you move around the room, ensuring that video calls, recipe videos, or whatever else you’re watching is always in full view.

Sound kinda creepy? Yeah, that checks out. Gizmodo’s Catie Keck said much the same thing in her review, yet ultimately found the thing to be pretty handy:

“One of my favorite things about the Echo Show 10 was also one of its most unnerving. I loved the ability to move around my kitchen and have the screen rotate to face me no matter where I was situated—when I was streaming television. When I wasn’t, I found Alexa’s watchful eye a little too creepy to be left on all the time.”

Advertisement

If you’re keen on a swiveling screen, Amazon is already slashing $40 off the list price of the Echo Show 10, now sitting at $210. It also works as a smart home hub for connected devices, so it can be a handy centerpiece for your smart home. If you want a cheaper and simpler alternative, the non-rotating Echo Show 5 is on sale for just $50 right now with the Echo Show 8 at $75.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.



#8: Amazon Fire HD 10

Fire HD 10 Tablet Image : Amazon

Advertisement

Amazon makes the cheapest brand-name tablets around, and while we wouldn’t put them on par with proper iPads, they’re solid budget-friendly options for use-anywhere streaming media, ebooks, web browsing, and more. Usually, the dirt-cheap Fire 7 and the Fire HD 8 catch our attention, but it’s the sizable Fire HD 10 tablet that is Amazon’s best bargain at the moment.

Right now, the 32GB base model of the large 1080p slate is just $95, a 37% savings off the $150 list price. This sizable Android tablet gives you a crisp screen ideal for media, apps, browsing, and even games, plus the 12-hour battery life will keep you entertained whether kicking around at home right now or hopefully on future, safe travels.

Advertisement

Amazon’s tablets aren’t the most powerful devices around, so keep your expectations in check as far as glossy 3D gaming and speedy multitasking. However, they hit a sweet spot in terms of function and price and are ideal for consuming media. Amazon customers give the Fire HD 10 a 4.6-star rating and the $95 price is for the 32GB version with ads on the lock screen. The ad-less version is $110, or you can always pay a fee to remove the ads later. Meanwhile, the larger-capacity 64GB version is on sale for $125 right now ($65 off).

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.



#9: Levi High Rise SHorts

Levi’s 501 High Rise Shorts BOGO 50% Off Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

It’s getting warmer, the days are lasting a little longer, and with the ramping up of vaccines, we’re all going to be outside sooner rather than later. So, why not upgrade from the sweats we’ve collectively been wearing all 2020 and get a pair of Levi’s 501 High Rise Shorts? They’re $50, but because it’s BOGO, the second pair will only be a low $25. I don’t know about you, but I love Levi’s, they’re the most dependable of denim out there, and for good reason—the brand has been apart of pop culture for longer than I’ve been alive. The roaring ‘20s are among us; let’s safely party the night away!

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.



#10: Champion Sweatshirt

Champion Powerblend Fleece Sweatshirt Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Nothing is more classic or comfortable than a sweatshirt, and I’ve had many of these Champion ones over the years. My go-to currently is the one I’ve stolen from a boyfriend or two. If you’re a significant other like me, maybe it’s time you buy a few more, so no one is left out in the cold. Take 25% off Champion Powerblend Fleece Sweatshirts until Saturday.

These are as cozy as can be. Made from Powerblend fleece, warmth and comfort are key. It’s also not bulky, which means layering is a great option. The two-ply hood adds to the level of snuggly as the material is also super soft. And, of course, the classic crewneck style is casual chic. These Champion sweatshirts are durable and hold up after multiple washes. There are twelve colors available but grab the one(s) you want now because, at this price, they’re selling out fast.

Advertisement

Free shipping 0n all orders over $25.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.