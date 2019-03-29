Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.



Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1: Logitech Sale

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today’s Gold Box is discounting a number of Logitech peripherals for work and play. Inside, you’ll find a lot of mechanical keyboards, headphones, a webcam and mice.



Advertisement

Admittedly, this Gold Box’s selection isn’t as impressive as prior Logitech-focused ones but there are some terrific bargains here. The notables ones include the G600 Gaming Mouse, MX Anywhere 2, G610 Orion Gaming Keyboard, and G603 Wireless Gaming Mouse.

Just note that this is a Gold Box, so these prices will only stick around for a day, so make sure to visit the main page to see all of your options.



#2: Cable Management

Listen, I know it’s daunting. But you should really get your cables under control. Nobody wants to look at a tangled rat king of HDMI cords, power cables, and the dust bunnies the inevitably attract. There are lots of ways to go about this, but a wall-mounted, paintable cable channel is one of the most professional looking solutions.

Advertisement

This complete set is only $13 today with promo code JN29LM5W, and includes eight 15.7" channels, plus right angle pieces, and several mounting options, including wall anchors and apartment-friendly adhesive.

#3: Electric Bikes

Micromobility is the buzzword of the moment, and it’s true that in certain areas, single-person, electric-assisted transportation makes a ton of sense. But you don’t have to line the pockets of yet another Silicon Valley oligarch every time you want to rent an electric scooter or bike; you can just buy one upfront, and ride it wherever and whenever you’d like.

Advertisement

Today at Walmart, Hyper’s E-Ride city and mountain bikes are both on sale for $598. Aside from the different shape and tires, they can both scoot along at up to 20 mph for up to 20 miles on a charge, and of course, there are always pedals you can use as well.

#4: Poker Table

Photo: Amazon

I just watched Molly’s Game on an airplane, and now I want to run my own high end poker games. What could go wrong?



Advertisement

This folding poker table is, uh, not high end. But it’s all most of us need for a friendly neighborhood card game. You’ve got your green felt, you’ve got your cushioned rail, you’ve got your drink holders, you’ve got plenty of space underneath to stash weapons and hidden aces if things go south. And it’s only $179, or $100 less than usual, so go all in on this one.

#5: Smart Power Strip

At $22 (with promo code TECKIN22), this smart power strip costs about as much as a standard smart plug, but it includes four smart AC outlets that you can control individually with your smartphone or Alexa, plus four USB ports too (though you can only control them as a set).

Advertisement

The free control app and Alexa will recognize the power strip as five different devices (four AC outlets, and the USB ports as a group) , all of which you can name, schedule, connect to your favorite voice assistant, and control from anywhere.

#6: Vacu VIn

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Despite being a single malt guy, I occasionally drink wine. And more often than not, I don’t finish the entire bottle (cause it makes me frisky). That’s why the Vacu Vin Wine Saver is a life saver. (Shut up, it’s Friday.)

Advertisement

This current price is a $1 off the lowest we’ve seen in over a year. And, hell, for ~$10, you’ll save a lot of cash by not having to pour out wine that’s gone bad. This thing is something I’d recommend even when it’s not on discount.

#7: Capsule II

Preorder Anker Nebula Capsule II | $500 | Nebula

The much anticipated release of the Anker Nebula Capsule II is only about three months away, and you’ve got one last chance to preorder and save (this time on Nebula’s site) if you missed out on the Kickstarter campaign.

Advertisement

The original Capsule was excellent for its size, but the Capsule II looks like it’s going to be just plain excellent. From our original write-up, there are a lot of new features here, but three stand out:

1) Resolution: The original Capsule’s standard definition 480p has been bumped to 720p, so your videos should look a lot crisper. Easy win. 2) Brightness: The first Capsule’s 100 ANSI lumen bulb was fine in a dark room, but the Capsule II’s is twice as bright, which means you’ll be able to get a usable picture in more lighting conditions, and at larger screen sizes. I saw it firsthand in a fairly well-lit event space, and while not as bright as a TV screen or a full-sized projector, it was definitely bright enough to watch a movie. 3) Software: The original Capsule had a version of Android installed, but it was pretty janky, and didn’t have access to Google Play. This time around, the Capsule II ships with Android TV 9.0 onboard, with access to the vast Google Play app store, which means you won’t have to rely on your phone for casting content.

This $500 preorder deal isn’t as good as the $400 price tag that Kickstarter backers got, but it’s still $100 less than MSRP. Orders start shipping June 1, so start lining up that summer outdoor movie series in your backyard.

#8: Protein Powder

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Amazon knows it’s almost beach-bod season, so today’s Muscle Tech and Six Star sale features a bunch of products that will help you power up to your goals..

Advertisement

There’s a lot of whey protein in various sizes on discount here, but are also some super food supplements and protein bars. Be on the look out for on-page coupons for extra savings. And as with all Gold Box deals, these markdowns will only last until the end of day. So, stock up to bulk up bro.

#9: Grooming Gear

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you’ve ever wanted your grooming products to look like they come from a boutique laboratory with a penchant for minimalist design, today’s Rugged & Dapper Gold Box is worth paying attention to.

Advertisement

Everything you need to look and smell your best is on sale right now. Today’s discounts include face masks, body wash, grooming sets, eye creams, lip balm, etc.

For what it’s worth, Schmidt from New Girl would probably be a fan.

#10: Phone Wallet

You have to carry your phone, and you have to carry a wallet (for now), but there’s no rule saying that they can’t be one thing.



Advertisement

The Zero Grid card holder sticks onto the back of basically any phone or case, and holds up to 8 cards, or or fewer cards plus some cash, all while protecting them from RFID skimmers. Plus, it’s one less thing to forget when you leave the house.

Today on Amazon, use promo code HHQJNHB8 and clip the $1 coupon to get any of the four available colors for about $9, the best deal we’ve seen.