Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.



Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1 weighted blankets

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whenever we see weighted blanket deals, they’re usually for a handful of sizes, in one (plain) design. Today though, you can save a flat 25% at checkout on a huge variety on Amazon, including lighter models meant for kids, all the way up to an unprecedented 30 pounder, many of which are available in multiple colors and patterns.



Advertisement

Weighted blankets can work wonders for your anxiety in addition to keeping you warm. Think about the heavy lead bib they lay on your chest at the dentist. Doesn’t that make you feel weirdly nice and safe? Now imagine that, but an entire blanket, and no lead. FYI, the general recommendation is that your blanket should be about 10% of your body weight, but personally, I want mine to be capable of crushing ribs.

The promo code should automatically apply to your account by visiting this page, but if not, use code 257LUSFN at checkout to get the deal.

#2 greats sneakers

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

It’s right there in the name: Greats are...great sneakers. In fact, they’re one of The Inventory’s favorite white sneakers, and, uh, I own two pairs of them and am open to buying more. Such stellar quality and style comes at a price usually —but not today. Right now, men and women can get themselves a pair of Royale Knits (a breathable, lightweight version of the brand’s classic Royale shoe) for 40% off with promo code SPRING40. Be sure to snag the style you want soon; this offer ends on March 31, and your size very well might sell out.

#3 anker projector

If you want to build a budget, projector-based home theater, the Prizm II is a good one to consider, and right now you can get it for just $200.

It’s the perfect option for budget-conscious consumers who want to dip their toes in a different kind of home theater. It regularly sells for around $270, and that price was already a great bargain. Use the coupon code PZMMAR30 and you’ll have a really terrific 1080p projector.

#4 pc gaming gold box

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today’s Gold Box is lowering the price on a ton of PC gaming gear. Inside, you’ll find complete gaming PCs, components, laptops, Razer peripherals, headsets, gaming monitors, and more all marked down to great low prices. Just remember that these deals are only available today, and the best stuff could sell out early.

#5 kitchenaid stand mixer

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you haven’t gotten a KitchenAid yet, Walmart’s marked down the Deluxe model to $220 today. Obviously, you can use it to mix doughs and help with baking, but what you might not realize is that there’s a whole world of attachments out there that turn your stand mixer into a meat grinder, or a pasta roller (on sale today!), or a cheese shredder, or a food processor. It really is like your own personal sous chef.



#6 klairs

Image: Soko Glam

The world of K-beauty can be confusing for the uninitiated, but this sale on products from cult-favorite brand Klairs is a safe bet if you’re looking to commence your own K-beauty kick. Right now, take 20% off any Klairs products at Soko Glam with promo code KLAIRLYGLOWING, plus receive a full-size Klairs toner on any order over $100.



Advertisement

Klairs is an especially useful brand for those with sensitive skin. Its Freshly Juiced Vitamin C Serum is a bestseller, but I especially love the Midnight Blue Calming Cream and Rich Moist Soothing Serum. But really, you can’t go wrong with anything from Klairs.

#7 thermapen

Photo: ThermoWorks

Update: This sale ends today, and I’d imagine it’ll be awhile before we see Thermapens for this cheap again.

Advertisement

If you want to invest in your cooking, a good meat thermometer isn’t far behind a good knife in the hierarchy of important gear. And today, you can score a rare discount on the best thermometer out there, if you don’t mind getting an open-box model.



Our readers love the Thermapen because it displays the temperature in 2 - 3 seconds, has a 3,000 hour battery, is waterproof, and is accurate to within 0.7°F.



Here are just a few readers gushing over the Classic model:



Thermapen Classic (or really any of the Thermapens). Bar none the best thermometer for cooking I have ever bought — accept no substitutes. Somewhat expensive at ~$70-$120 range, but I’ve been using mine for years and years, and it still gives me an accurate reading in less than three seconds. Well, well worth the price. Especially excellent for the grill. - theburners

Without a doubt. No other thermometer comes close. I’ve said it before on Kinja that the Thermapen is the best piece of kitchen equipment I’ve ever bought. - the-return-of-samba00

This model doesn’t see significant discounts very often, and when it does, it’s usually only on one or two colors, whereas today you can pick from several.

#8 bosch drill

Photo: Amazon

Not everybody needs a band saw, or an oscillating multitool, or a nail gun. But everyone should own a good drill, and this 4.4 star-rated 18V Bosch is a great deal at $75 in today’s Gold Box.



Advertisement

That includes not one, but two batteries (a rarity at this price), plus a carrying pouch to keep everything organized. This model typically sells for $90 or more, but remember that today’s deal is only available today, so don’t get screwed.

#9 blue yeti microphone

Whether you’re looking to start the next big podcast (seriously, you’ve got, like, things to say), improve the quality of your Twitch streams, or just want your Skype calls with Grandma to sound better, the Blue Yeti is one of the most popular mid-range USB microphones you can buy. It’s down to $75 in Steel Red if you use the code MICD.

#10 blocks

Blocks Desk Toys | 40% Off | Speks | Promo code SQUAREUP

There’s no such thing as having too many desk toys, and Blocks by Speks are some of the best I’ve played with so far.

Advertisement

Blocks are straight or L-shaped plastic blocks with magnets inside. They snap together into a bunch of different shapes, and are rewarding whether you’re trying to build something cohesive, or just idly fiddling with them in one hand while you use your mouse in the other, which is how I usually find myself playing with them.

You can grab a set today for just $15 with promo code SQUAREUP, plus free shipping. That’s the best deal yet, so what are you waiting for? You deserve a set.