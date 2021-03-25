The 10 Best Deals of March 25, 2021

Gif : Juliana Clark

It’s March 25, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Drown out your COVID-19 anxieties with AirPods Pro. Escape to a mythical world with Mansions of Madness. And bundle up with midweight jackets from JACHS NY starting at $16.

#1: Airpods Pro



If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the pretenders and even the lesser AirPods to go for something better. The AirPods Pro step the game up with rubber tips, active noise cancellation, better overall audio quality, and a wirelessly-chargeable case as standard.

They’re a bit expensive normally, but right now Woot is offering refurbished pairs for just $160, an $89 savings off the new list price. Woot also offers free shipping for Amazon Prime members. Not into refurbished earbuds? We hear you. Amazon has new pairs for $219, which is still a decent $30 savings.

Woot also has refurbished pairs of the standard AirPods (2nd-gen, non-Pro) for $100 with the wireless charging case, which is half the price of new ones.

#2: LG CX Series Oled TV

In the lead-up to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S launches back in November of last year, I couldn’t go on Twitter without seeing mentions of LG’s CX Series TVs from the people I follow. IGN’s Wesley DeBlanc, PCMag and Tom’s Guide writer Tony Polanco, and even Bugsnax co-creator Philip Tibotoski chimed in at one point or another about their latest pickups. Seemingly the de facto TV for next-gen gaming, the LG CX Series has gone on sale countless times during and in the days since Prime Day/Black Friday/Cyber Monday. This time, however, not only is the 77" model marked down to $3,297, but it also comes with a $400 Visa gift card and a 2-year warranty that includes burn-in coverage out of the box. So you can rest assured your purchase is protected in the years to come.

The LG CX Series is a 4K OLED TV, complete with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG high dynamic range formats as well as a smooth 120Hz native refresh rate. For gamers, it’s got AMD FreeSync, Nvidia G-Sync, and a sub-1 millisecond response time, perfect for fast-paced action. For everyone else, you can command the TV using Alexa and/or Google Assistant while Apple users can cast content from their phones using AirPlay 2. Its built-in 2.2-channel speaker system features Dolby Atmos, eliminating the need for a discrete soundbar. Of course, you can always tack one on, or set up a true surround sound home theater system by plugging it into the HDMI 2 eARC port.

This type of bargain doesn’t crop up every day, so if you’re already in the market for a new set, Gizmodo’s Sam Rutherford called this one, “the best home tech upgrade I’ve ever made.” High praise from a trusted source.

#3: iPad Air

You can snag the newest iPad Air (4th Generation) at Amazon right now and save $40 off any color of the 64GB edition. Looking for even more storage? You’ll get bigger savings on the 256GB edition, which is as much as $70 off in certain colors right now. Luckily, the color options that aren’t $679 right now only cost a dollar more, so there’s plenty of savings to go around.

All indications are that the new iPad Air is the best value among all of Apple’s big slates. It shares a lot in common with the bigger, more powerful, much more expensive iPad Pro. It’s only missing extra cameras and Face ID (but the fingerprint reader is back to help), plus the display isn’t as bright (600 nits vs 500) or smooth (120Hz vs 60Hz).

But it has the powerful Apple A14 Bionic chipset and picks up Apple Pencil support, making this a much sweeter option for casual artists and multimedia buffs. And it comes in those fun colors, too. Apple’s Magic Keyboard attachment is also $100 off at Amazon right now, in case you want to add physical keys and a trackpad to create a true laptop-like experience.

#4: STar Wars Lego Sets

20% off Select LEGO Star Wars Sets Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

Here’s some exciting news for kids and cool adults alike: Best Buy currently has a sale on Star Wars LEGO sets. You can grab select sets 20% off and there’s plenty to browse through. The vehicle sets stand out the most here. You can grab a Sith TIE Fighter for $64, a Knights of Ren transport ship for $59, or Anakin’s Jedi Interceptor for $24. That’s just the tip of the iceberg, or whatever the equivalent of icebergs are in space. Asteroid? In my humble opinion, it’s a good time to build a LEGO set. Not a lot else going on right? Great excuse to put some blocks together and then say “zooooom” as you pretend to fly the finished product around your house.

#5: Mansions of Madness

Mansions of Madness Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

Our readers are always telling us about the hottest board games whenever we post about the topic, so we want to return the favor. Amazon currently has Mansions of Madness on sale for $65. If you don’t know it, this is a co-op adventure game from the makers of Eldritch Horror. Up to five players join up to travel through the dark town of Arkham. Naturally, it gets all Lovecraftian (in the good ways). The package comes with 500 components, from card to detailed miniatures. If you’re looking for a new co-op game to play with your buds and you enjoy Eldritch Horror, it’s a good price to give it a shot.

#6: Aden Candles

25% off Aden Candles Image : Huckberry

God, I love candles. Peach, pumpkin nutmeg pie, coconut mint. You name it, you can probably catch a whiff of the scent in our house. And while Aden’s candles are a little more rugged and a little less reminiscent of scrumptious desserts than my own, smells like Cactus & Palo Santo, Leather & Sandalwood, and Redwoods & Mountain Air could fill the void of outdoor activities and travel in your life while you’re stuck indoors working, whether back at the office or social distancing at home. For a limited time, they’re also on sale at Huckberry, at a steep 25% discount.

I don’t know about you, but as a pet owner, my apartment is—more than once a day—filled with the horrible stench of cat and dog excrements. With a nice $24 candle, or $72 for a pack of three, you can conceal vile odors at a modest price. Out of sight (or smell), out of mind.

#7: Arealer Foot Massager

Arealer Foot Massager Machine EZL9MOZE Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

If your dogs are barking after long days and you need some sweet relief for your feet, consider grabbing this Arealer Foot Massager Machine while it’s on sale. It’s currently $45 off the list price when you clip the coupon on the page and use promo code EZL9MOZE at checkout.

Built to help treat an array of foot ailments, the Arealer Foot Massager Machine uses shiatsu kneading action along with heating and air compression to work through your aches and pains and help you relax. It has separate heating controls for each foot and has a remote control for easy adjustments, plus it has removable and washable foot sleeves for simple cleaning. It sits at a 4.3-star review average with 2,400+ customer appraisals.

#8: Bijoux Indiscrets

30% off Spring Sale SPRING30 Image : Bijoux Indiscrets

Our friends at Bijoux Indiscrets want you to jump into a new season with good vibes and good feelings. Self-care has been so important this last year, and they know it. To celebrate all the rebirth and renewal spring offers, they’re giving you 30% off all products that are Bijoux. Just use the code SPRING30 at check out. This sale runs until Sunday.

One of the best bundles from Bijoux is their Horoscope Pleasure Ritual box. I actually was gifted this for my birthday last year and can vouch. Aside from a beautiful gemstone necklace that corresponds to your zodiac sign, you get a clitoral balm that smells amazing and is inspired by whatever element you are. It’s a full experience. Tingling and titillating, it notches everything up. But the real winner is the finger vibe that’s become a travel favorite. You or your partner can use it easily. This bullet ring fits snuggly on the finger to give an extra boost to the zig-zags. There are ten vibe settings, and the silicone is very soft. It comes with batteries, so no worries. But if you need more, the LR44 type is pretty easy to find. You know what else is easy to find with this, your clit. Help a partner out! Everyone is a winner here.

G/O Media may get a commission Horoscope Pleasure Ritual Buy for $28 at Bijoux Indiscrets Use the promo code SPRING30

This box gives you a nice sample of what Bijoux does best. But everything under their umbrella is included in the sale. This means body jewelry, bondage gear, arousal gels, perfume, anything that is the company brand. Grab what you can before March 28.

Free shipping on orders over $80.

#9: JACHS NY Jackets

Midweight Jackets Starting at $16 CLEANUP Image : JACHS NY

The grand weather transition is upon us. It’s too warm for that heavy winter coat but still just a bit too chilly for just a cardigan or sweatshirt. Enter the midweight jacket. JACHS is continuing their Cleanup Sale and bringing these jackets to you for as low as $16. Use the code CLEANUP to receive an additional 15% off on the current price listed for these. Corduroy, fleece-lined, sherpa, herringbone; there are loads of options still available.

The olive stretch military field jacket has a relaxed fit with a pull string to adjust the silhouette and comfort. It features pockets galore, a full zip, and ribbon button closures for cuffs and chest pockets. This jacket is easy chic and would look great with a plain white tee, jeans, and boots.

Free shipping on all orders over $100.

#10: Criterion Collection Gold Box

Advertisement

The Criterion Collection is the gold standard for film snobs and movie lovers the world over. But for a good reason. These boxes and bundles are beautifully designed and provide supplementary material to dig deeper into your favorite pieces of cinema. Amazon is having a huge sale on the majority of the collection.

There are so many classics and fan favorites you’re sure to find one of yours or discover a new one. This is the perfect opportunity to finally see that movie you’ve always been told you need to, like Hidden Fortress that inspired A New Hope.

I was in a pretty in-depth film criticism program in college, so of course, I gush over these sales, and one of my all-time favorites is included in it. Jean-Luc Godard’s Breathless kicked off the French New Wave movement and is a must to impress your cinematic pals. It’s gorgeous in so many ways, and I’ve read the accompanying book multiple times over the years.

Anytime I can bring up Metropolitian, I do. I have no idea why but this movie has stayed with me since I first saw it nineteen years old, but it has. If wit and anxiety could be personified, it’d be this Whit Stillman film. This is one of the indie greats of the 90s.

Several titles are also “get 3 for the price of 2,” but you really have to dig around as there isn’t a designated section for those within the Criterion tab. But beloved slacker comedy Dazed and Confused is included in that deal.

All these will ship for free for Prime members.

