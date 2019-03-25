Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.



Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1 macbook air

Photo: Gizmodo

Apple’s new MacBook Air may be boring, but it’s a thin little workhorse with a bigger, better screen and a faster processor than the 12" MacBook, which might just hit your laptop Goldilocks zone. And unlike the MacBook Pro, it comes with TouchID (yay!) without the obnoxious Touch Bar (yay!).



If the price was scaring you away, Amazon (which as of a couple months ago officially sells Apple products) is taking $200 off both the 128GB and 256GB models, in all three available colors. For whatever it’s worth wife got one of these when it came out, and she loves it.

#2 southwest airlines sale

Photo: Kyle Glenn ((Unsplash)

“Get outta town!” That’s what you’ll say, and what you’ll do, when you see the fares on a whole bunch of Southwest Airlines flights. Flights for a range of routes on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays starting on May 7 through June 12, 2019 (not including Memorial Day Weekend, obviously) are starting at just $49 one way — though prices vary by date and flight time, as you’d expect) so there’s really no excuse not to plan an impromptu getaway, right?

#3 dolby atmost sound bar

Graphic: Amazon

While 5.1 or 7.1 surround sound involves placing speakers around your room on a single plane, the concept behind Dolby Atmos is to give audio an element of height. If you don’t want to install speakers in your ceiling though, this Vizio system is one of the easiest and cheapest ways to pull off the effect.



At first glance, this looks like a 5.1 system similar to Vizio’s excellent sound bars. The main bar at the front of the room carries three channels, the two satellite speakers (truly wireless, in this case) provide your rear channels, and the wireless subwoofer handles the bass. But this being an Atmos-certified 5.1.4 system, it also includes four speakers (two built into the sound bar, and one in each of the satellites) that face upwards to bounce the Atmos channels off your ceiling, and back into your ears.

The effect won’t be quite as convincing as true ceiling-mounted speakers, but you won’t do better for this price. Gizmodo covered a similar Vizio system (a 5.1.2 version), and came away impressed. This model normally sells for $1000, but today on Amazon, it’s $100 off.

#4 urban outfitters

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

A new season calls for a new look, so reinvent your wardrobe right now with Urban Outfitters’ current spring sale. Over 100 spring-appropriate styles for men and women are 50% off, today only, so you can stock up on everything from shirts, sweatshirts, dresses, and pants, to accessories, shoes, and home goods. Shop now so you don’t miss out on the best of the warm-weather goods.

#5 chromebooks

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Chromebooks seem to have settled in as primarily education tools these days, rather than consumer products, but if you want a secondary email and web browsing machines, these higher-end Chromebooks may be worth a look.

Samsung’s Chromebook Plus and its faster Pro variant are a bit expensive by Chromebook standards, but even at their regular prices, they’re worth every penny. These Chrome OS-powered computers are unlikely to going to blow you away with their specs, but they’ll excel in the light-weight tasks most people use computers for.

Advertisement

With the Pro and the Plus, you’ll also get to use them as tablets which is a nice feature. These prices are the lowest we’ve seen offered by Amazon, so get yours before they disappear by the end of the day.

#6 cole haan

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Kick up your heels in celebration of this sale on Cole Haan end-of-season styles, including shoes, bags, and outerwear, for men and women. All of the above are up to 70% off through March 29, so score new shoes for spring and beyond at highly reasonable prices. And be sure to pick up a pair of our favorite ZERØGRANDS with Stitchlite Wool while you’re at it.



#7 logitech mouse

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

One of the most popular mice ever made (and imho, the gold standard for work mice) is currently at its lowest price ever, while supplies last.

The Logitech MX Master Mouse comes with all the accouterments you’d expect from a high end mouse—namely a rechargeable battery, adjustable DPI, and a dark field laser that works on glass—and a few that you wouldn’t, like a side thumb wheel for horizontal navigation and gestures, and the ability to connect over Bluetooth to three devices simultaneously.



Sure, there’s a new version with some nifty new features (which is also discounted to about $70), but the previous generation is a tremendous value. $47 is the best price we’ve ever seen, but I wouldn’t expect it to last, so click on over to Amazon to lock in your order.

#8 vpn

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Our readers’ favorite VPN recently raised prices for the first time ever, but our readers can still get a great deal on the service by committing for three years.



Three year plans aren’t available to the general public at all, but if you click this link, you can get three years for $99, which works out to just $2.75 per month. That’s only $9 more than it was cost to the price hike, and while shorter plan lengths are available, none come close to the per-month pricing of this three-year membership. For example, the publicly available two-year plan costs about $84, and a month-to-month plan will set you back $10 per month.

#9 playstation now

Graphic: Sony

With over 750 PS4 and PS3 games (playable on both the PS4 and Windows PCs) in its library, PlayStation Now is basically the Netflix of video games, and you can get (or gift) a full year of the service for just $60 for a limited time. Considering Sony usually only sells the service for $20 per month, $45 for three months, or $100 for a year, that’s a screaming deal.



And while you’re at it, don’t forget that PlayStation Plus is still marked down to $45, from its usual $60.

#10 levi’s

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

For today only, Amazon is lowering the price on a number of Levi’s jeans, jackets and accessories, for both men and women. Whether you’re looking to add a jean jacket to your repertoire, or replace your jeans with that unsightly hole with a new pair with a fashionable hole, this sale will likely have you covered.

