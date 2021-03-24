The 10 Best Deals of March 24, 2021

Gif : Juliana Clark

It’s March 24, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Protect your data with 68% off 2 y ears of NordVPN, plus a surprise extension. Get some rest and relaxation with Simmons Beautyrest ma ttresses. And cash in o n up to 30% off select spring items at Tory Burch.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Wednesday’s best deals overall.

#1: LG 77" OLED TV



In the lead-up to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S launches back in November of last year, I couldn’t go on Twitter without seeing mentions of LG’s CX Series TVs from the people I follow. IGN’s Wesley DeBlanc, PCMag and Tom’s Guide writer Tony Polanco, and even Bugsnax co-creator Philip Tibotoski chimed in at one point or another about their latest pickups. Seemingly the de facto TV for next-gen gaming, the LG CX Series has gone on sale countless times during and in the days since Prime Day/Black Friday/Cyber Monday. This time, however, not only is the 77" model marked down to $3,297, but it also comes with a $400 Visa gift card and a 2-year warranty that includes burn-in coverage out of the box. So you can rest assured your purchase is protected in the years to come.

The LG CX Series is a 4K OLED TV, complete with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG high dynamic range formats as well as a smooth 120Hz native refresh rate. For gamers, it’s got AMD FreeSync, Nvidia G-Sync, and a sub-1 millisecond response time, perfect for fast-paced action. For everyone else, you can command the TV using Alexa and/or Google Assistant while Apple users can cast content from their phones using AirPlay 2. Its built-in 2.2-channel speaker system features Dolby Atmos, eliminating the need for a discrete soundbar. Of course, you can always tack one on, or set up a true surround sound home theater system by plugging it into the HDMI 2 eARC port.

This type of bargain doesn’t crop up every day, so if you’re already in the market for a new set, Gizmodo’s Sam Rutherford called this one, “the best home tech upgrade I’ve ever made.” High praise from a trusted source.

#2: NordVPN Birthday Sale



In his roundup of the best VPNs at Gizmodo, Andrew Couts called NordVPN “fast and easy to use,” citing accessibility and affordability as reasons to subscribe. Though it’s almost always marked down from its $287 list price, the 2-year plan is nonetheless the cheapest option to get started with the service and continue using it long-term. For a limited time only, though, it’s not only 68% off, bringing your total to just $89 for 730 days, but it also comes with an extra 1-month, 1-year, or 2-year plan, randomly applied by the Nordic gods at checkout, through the end of March.

Couts says in his abbreviated review:

No matter what you pay, you’ll get access to more than 5,400 servers in more than 60 countries, a bunch of features you may or may not want, and, because the company is based in Panama, assurances that your data—or lack of data, as the case may be—is outside of U.S. and European jurisdictions. Like every other VPN on this list, NordVPN claims to have a “strict no-logs policy,” so most of your data isn’t collected, the company says. It does still collect your email address, payment information, and the timestamp of the last time you launched the VPN.

But NordVPN isn’t without its downsides. “...some researchers have found that it sends your email address and Google Ad ID to a marketing company when you register through the Android app and contains some trackers,” Couts explained. “Another downside is that some of NordVPN’s servers are rented, which means another company you need to trust is in the mix. And yes, one of those servers got hacked in 2018.”

Still, if you want one of the most reliable VPN clients, with the budget to support its robust infrastructure, you can’t go wrong with NordVPN. Plus, with availability on virtually every platform imaginable—from macOS to Android TV—this private networking tool is equal parts ubiquitous and acclaimed. Endorsed by PCMag, Wired, CNET, Business Insider, and more, it may be time to board the Nord train if you’re somehow unwedded to a VPN already.

#3: LG UltraGear Monitor Xbox Bundle

27" UltraGear Monitor Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

‘Tis the season to upgrade your home gaming setup. With tech deals going left and right, you’ll find no shortage of options when it comes to things like monitors. Here’s another one to add on to your list of possible purchases. The 27" LG UltraGear gaming monitor is on sale at BuyDig. You can get the monitor and an Xbox controller for $347, which is a wild deal.

To make this work, you’ll need to add both the monitor and an Xbox controller to your cart. Red, white, take your pick. For some reason, the monitor itself is only $3 off on its own. But as soon as you add the controller, the price drops and you get both for $347. This monitor usually drops to around that price, so the extra controller is certainly a perk.

Here’s a quick rundown of what you’re getting with this: a 2560 x 1440 display, 144Hz refresh rate, 1 ms of response time, and G-Sync technology to help cut down an onscreen tear. For gamers who don’t care too much about pushing their games to the ends of the Earth with ungodly resolutions ad refresh rates, the UltraGear is a great balance of the two, making for a solid gaming option.

#4: Buy 2, Get 1 Free Amazon Games Sale

Buy 2 Get 1 Free Sale Screenshot : IO Interactive

I don’t know about you, but I still collect physical games. Yeah, they’re obsolete and it makes sense to go all digital. But I love being able to lend a game to a friend when I’m done with it. That’s ethics! If you’re in the same camp, Amazon is currently running a buy 2, get 1 free sale on lots of different media and that includes video games. Not only that, it includes some recent hits. You can grab games like Hitman 3, Spider-Man Miles Morales, and Little Nightmares 2. More have been added since then as well, including games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, and the recently released Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neughborville Complete Edition. As you can imagine, there’s lots more in there too (like the Criterion Collection edition of Eraserhead), so poke your head in and see if you can build your entire spring gaming backlog in one go.

#5: Simmons mattresses

Simmons Beautyrest Mattresses SIMMONS Photo : BuyDig

I seem to love mattress deals, but so will you. For a short time, you can get a hold of a Simmons Beautyrest Mattress from BuyDig for 65% off the list price with the promo code SIMMONS. The prices go up as the mattress gets bigger, so you’ll pay $290 for a Twin, $350 for a Full, $400 for Queen, and $500 for a King-sized bed.

The mattresses themselves are made of a special hybrid, specifically coil and memory foam, so you can feel firm and supported while also getting the benefits of a bed that intimately knows and understand your body. Sounds sexy. It also comes in a box you simply roll onto a bed frame, making installation easy as pie. Sounds like a decent hump day deal, doesn’t it?

#6: Galaxy Projector

DeskCycle Under Desk Cycle Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Working from home during the pandemic has changed a whole lot of people’s routines—and if it’s made you less active, you’re certainly not alone in that. One potential solution for getting more activity while pushing through the daily grind is an under-desk cycle, and Amazon has a great deal on one right now.



The DeskCycle fits underneath desks as low as 27 inches and features a “whisper-quiet” flywheel along with eight levels of magnetic resistance. This compact under-desk cycle usually sells for $199, but it’s marked down to just $147 as Amazon’s Deal of the Day. That’s a solid bargain and a potentially smart move for your well-being.

#7: Tory Burch Spring Sale

Get up 30% off Select Spring Items Image : Tory Burch

Tory Burch’s huge spring sale is here! It’s time to celebrate a new season with some new styles. Walk into warm weather in stylish duds. Some of the company’s best-sellers are included in this deal: handbags, shoes, clothing, jewelry, and more. Here’s the skinny: spend $250-$499 and get 25% off or spend $500 and snag 30% off. This applies to all items labeled ‘Included in the Spring Event.’ But excluded products do count towards your total purchase amount. So if you see something you like, toss it in the cart anyway. This sale will run until March 28. No codes are needed.

Tory Burch’s Ella Quadrant Tote Bag is one of their top sellers and is as classy as they come. Everyone needs a nice staple bag, and this could be yours. Made of canvas and leather, this is the perfect bag for spring and summer. It’s even sizable enough to fit a 13" laptop. This is a classic Tory bag that you’ll save $107 on. It comes in the traditional Cuoio color.

Free shipping within the continental U.S. and it’s automatically applied during checkout.

#8: Cariuma Free Shipping

OCA Low Top Canvas DOWNTOEARTH Image : Cariuma

Cariuma is a company definitely making waves in the sustainability space. They’re dedicated to fighting against wasteful practices that are rampant in the fashion industry. David and Fernando, the founders, wanted to bring all that to the sneaker game and to create thoughtfully made shoes with cool comfort. Good-looking kicks are consciously created with classic styles. The company has designed some spring hues that have classic casual written all over them.

They all run under $100. The low tops come in many shades, but green, yellow, and rose really give off that Spring has sprung vibe. These are sharp shoes, and you’ll turn heads for sure and take a step towards more eco-conscious shopping. I have a pair of Cariuma sneakers and love them. The color is striking, and I always get compliments when I wear them out. They are a bit heavier, but you’ll be just as stylish once you get used to them.

These will ship for free until March 29.

#9: StockX Air Max Day

Air Max Day RestockX Event Image : Gabe Carey

If you’re a sneakerhead, you’re probably already aware that March 24 is Air Max Day. But in the spirit of the occasion, did you know that StockX is holding another installment in its RestockX event series? Through Friday at 12 PM EDT, you can place a $1 bid for a chance to take home a four-pair bundle comprising the Air Max 90 Bacon, Air Max 95 OG, Air Max 1 x Clot KOD, and the Air Max 97 Kaleidoscope—all recent drops collectively worth upwards of $1,500.

A grand and a half is nothing to scoff at, as you could always resell them on the platform and cash out, or add them to your collection for your friends to drool over in a bout of jealousy. No matter your level of interest in sneakers, they’re no doubt an investment that can skyrocket in value over time. And given how iconic these kicks are already, this is one lottery you won’t want to miss. Hell, I’m tempted to put in a buck myself. I’ve wasted that amount on much, much stupider purchases. For $1, the possibility of winning a fresh set of Nikes is a risk I’m willing to take, especially in that hot ice blue/red-white colorway.

Advertisement

#10: John Wick Collection

Have you watched the John Wick trilogy this month? No? Then what are you doing with yourself? If you want to enjoy the ass-kicking adventures of the world’s most intense animal lover, you can buy all three movies packed into one meaty 4K Blu-Ray collection for just $20. All that’s required on your end is to clip the $5 coupon at Amazon.

