The 10 Best Deals of March 22, 2021

It’s March 22, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Kick back with Unicorn Jerky CBD candy. Treat yourself to a new Lenovo Chromebook Duet. And s tock up on Nanfu AA b atteries.

If you’re still craving m ore deals, take a peek at Monday’s best deals overall.

#1: HP Omen 25L Desktop



When new product stock is so barren that a company has to dig through its archives to go back and play the hits, you know things are dire. But when that same product can be purchased as part of another product for the same price as the first product on its own, it starts to raise some serious questions. Concerns around Nvidia’s ongoing GPU scarcity freakout is, at least to some extent, legitimate. Building chip hardware on new process tech is expensive, and cryptocoin mining has breathed new life into the company’s consumer market, driving up the cost of the latest RTX 3070 to anywhere between $1,000 and $1,400 on eBay.

That said, for the chronically impatient, you could always buy a pre-build. After years spent toiling away on upgrades and RMAs, all while working 10- to 12-hour days, I had to cut out either work or PC building to afford the time to actually play games. So I chose the one that didn’t pay my bills. While my own pre-built PC is getting a bit long in the tooth now, the HP Omen 25L comes in a variety of serviceable configurations, one of which is on sale for $160 off the sticker price.

Using the promo code 5GAMER2021 at checkout, you can get an AMD Ryzen 5 processor with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for just under $1,200 by the promo code 10PDS2021 at checkout. An Intel version with a higher thread count would have qualified for the same coupon but is currently out of stock as of this writing. While you might regret not opting for more RAM and storage in the future, you can either replace it yourself when shit hits the fan or shell out an extra $120 or so for double the memory and space. And of course, this Omen 25L configuration rocks Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3070 GPU for less than the aforementioned card-only price ceiling you’ll find from resellers online.

If you were planning to build from scratch anyway, here’s an alternative that will save you money while sparing you some extra work as well.

All you have to do is configure the desktop on this page with the $480 RTX 3070 add-on (leave everything else as-is) before entering the aforementioned offer code to take advantage of the discount.

#2: Unicorn Jerky CBD Candy

I’ve been taking Sunday Scaries CBD on the reg for several months now, and I have to say, of all their offerings, Unicorn Jerky is my favorite. On top of putting a smile on my face every time I see the packaging, it tastes pretty great and doesn’t take long to get the chill vibes flowing. Flavor-wise, it reminds me of Sour Punch Straws, only without the sour, if that makes sense. Sugary and sweet without overwhelming your palette, Unicorn Jerky is the way to go if you prefer your cannabinoids delicious. The only downside is you’ll want to eat more than one. For a limited time only, try it out for yourself at a 30% discount on us, using the promo code CHILLOUT.

In addition to stimulating your tastebuds, you can’t talk about Sunday Scaries’ Unicorn Jerky without mentioning its contributions to The Trevor Project, a non-profit committed to crisis intervention and suicide prevention for at-risk LGBTQ youth. As a bisexual person myself, this is one charity organization I can get behind. For pack of the bright and colorful full spectrum CBD-infused edible you buy, Sunday Scaries donates a dollar to the cause. While that might not sound like much, a little bit goes a long way, especially with savings this deep.

Chow down, relax, and feel good doing it while supplies last.

G/O Media may get a commission Unicorn Jerky CBD Candy Buy for $19 at Sunday Scaries Use the promo code CHILLOUT

#3: TaoTronics Ring Light

TaoTronics 12" Selfie Ring Light KINJACL025 + Clip Coupon Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

So you’re in the market for a ring light a year into the pandemic? It’s ok, totally not judging you. But since you’re here, let me tell you about this TaoTronics 12" Selfie Ring Light. Only $60 with the promo code KINJACL025 and a clipped coupon, you’ll get a 12" LED ring light, a 17-78" expandable tripod stand, phone holder, a Bluetooth remote to wirelessly start recording video or shoot photos from your phone, as well as three color modes ranging from cool to warm in order to receive the proper lighting for your skin tone.

The included phone clamps can support vertical or horizontal shooting and is compatible with Apple or Android. Not only that but if you haven’t abandoned your DSLR, you can use the tripod for traditional photography. Sounds like a great deal all around. Make sure to credit me when your TikTok goes viral!

#4: Cornbread Hemp CBD

25% off Products SPRING Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

It is scientifically proven that Mondays suck. Luckily, our friends at Cornbread Hemp have a deal that’ll allow you to chill out and enjoy the spring vibes. Today, if you purchase two or more items, you can get 25% off your entire purchase. All you have to do is pop your faves into your digital cart and use our exclusive code SPRING.

Feeling a little indecisive? That’s normal. I’d start out with the oldie, but goodie Whole Flower USDA CBD Oil. The taste resembles cannabis in the best way and will chill you the hell out. If you don’t like the taste, you can grab the 750mg CBD Capsules, and round out the relaxation with a bottle of CBD Lotion with menthol, which personally feels amazing after a workout. This deal won’t last forever, so what are you waiting for?

Advertisement

#5: Amazon B2G1 Games Sale

Buy 2 Get 1 Free Sale Image : Amazon

I don’t know about you, but I still collect physical games. Yeah, they’re obsolete and it makes sense to go all digital. But I love being able to lend a game to a friend when I’m done with it. That’s ethics! If you’re in the same camp, Amazon is currently running a buy 2, get 1 free sale on lots of different media and that includes video games. Not only that, it includes some recent hits. You can grab games like Hitman 3, Spider-Man Miles Morales, and Little Nightmares 2. As you can imagine, there’s lots more in there too (like the Criterion Collection edition of Eraserhead), so poke your head in and see if you can build your entire spring gaming backlog in one go.

#6: Lenovo Chromebook Duet

Lenovo Chromebook Duet Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Google-powered Chromebooks are often shockingly affordable compared to the competition, but a cheap laptop usually still looks and feels … well, cheap. The Lenovo Chromebook Duet is the rare exception to the rule, apparently. It has very modest components, as you’d expect, but reviews suggest that it runs decently well, the hardware feels sleek and sturdy, and the 10.1” touchscreen is solid.

On top of that, you can even remove the keyboard to make it a proper tablet capable of running Android apps. As The Verge writes, “this has no business costing this little”—and that was at the $279 list price. Right now, you can pick one up for just $219 at Amazon, which is the lowest price we’ve seen to date. It’s set to continue receiving automatic Chrome OS updates into 2028, too, so don’t worry about lifespan.

#7: Segway Ninebot Kids Bike

Bouncing back from a long winter is hard enough in normal times, but with the pandemic on top of that, your kids are surely itching to (safely) get back into the world. Whether they’re two-wheel pros or still getting a hang of their balance, now might be a great time to surprise them with a brand new bike and enable all kinds of spring and summer adventures ahead.

Luckily, Ninebot is currently taking 24% off of its Segway kids bike at Amazon, knocking the price down to $212 in both blue and red. There’s no electric smarts here like a lot of other Segway products, but it has a cool and refined design with 18” shock-absorbing wheels and hand brakes. It’s ideal for kids aged 5-10 and has a fully-enclosed chain.

#8: Tacklife Circular Saw

Tacklife Circular Saw QR6H76XC Graphic : Andrew Hayward

After the last year that we all had, I wouldn’t blame you for needing to work out some aggression. Why not do it safely and productively by pouring that energy into home projects? Whether it’s pushed-off repairs or potentially beneficial upgrades to your living space, now’s a fine time to start plotting some handy tasks for the weeks and months ahead.

If those projects include any sort of cutting, consider picking up this Tacklife Circular Saw, which is currently 20% off at Amazon when you use promo code QR6H76XC at checkout. Beloved by Amazon customers with a 4.6-star rating from 6,800+ reviews, this handy saw has a unique handle designed to reduce fatigue and packs a laser guide, plus it blasts out 3,500RPM in cutting power ideal for things like wood, plastic, soft metal, and tile.

#9: Society6 Outdoor Gear

Outdoor gatherings are still an awesome way to safely hang with your friends and family, so as the warm weather approaches, start planning your next one. Society6 wants you to be prepared for a picnic with your loved ones or a relaxing solo day at the beach. Take 30% Off Tabletop, Outdoor, and Lifestyle gear for the next two days.

Grab a new collapsable sling chair for a peaceful backyard lounge. Melt into the comfy polyester hammock-style seat with your favorite book or a glass of wine. Durable enough for a camping trip or a day on at the shore, it’s water-resistant. It’s easy to store and travel with. This flower pattern chair from artyguava is giving me real spring vibes.

Looking for some new outdoor cushions to revamp your fresh air sanctuary? Those are included in this sale too. You know I’m obsessed with Megan Galante’s Rainbow Cheetah print; well, now you can have it as a floor cushion. Made of woven polyester to withstand harsher elements, there’s absolutely no reason you can’t use them inside too. It’s spillproof and specially coated to protect against UV fading.

If you do plan on a picnic or two, a good blanket is needed. This one from colour poems is as bright and cheery as they come. The Golden Sun Pattern is the perfect design to inspire warm feelings about good weather. It’s made of the same water-resistant woven polyester on the top to keep it going all summer long. It’s hearty polyester-canvas on the bottom to hold up against a variety of surfaces. They designed these with a carrying harness, making them super easy to travel with.

#10: AA, AAA, & 9V Batteries

We’ve all been there: Your controller is constantly reminding you to change the batteries, your remote stops working, or your kid needs juice for some toy. Why not think ahead now and resolve that issue by investing in some bulk batteries?

Big packs of standard, disposable batteries are handy just in case you need ‘em in a pinch. You don’t want to find out in the middle of a power outage that your flashlight is out of batteries, right? Grab a 48-pack of Nanfu AA Batteries for just $13 when you use promo code KINJANANFU at Amazon.

You can also get a 48-pack of AAA batteries, also Nanfu alkaline type, for just $12 when you enter the same code at checkout. The same code will also snag you a 20-pack of AAA batteries for $8 or a 4-pack of 9V batteries for $8.

