We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.

#1: 65" LG TV

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s currently backordered by 2-5 weeks, but this 65" 4K TV with HDR10 support from LG is a steal at just $617 (compared to $800 at Best Buy). That’s especially tempting for an IPS panel, which offers the best viewing angles in the LCD space.



Want it sooner? Walmart also has it for $650, which is itself a great deal.

#2: NINTENDO SWITCH BUNDLE

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Want your new Nintendo Switch with a side of basketball? Good news, Walmart is offering Nintendo Switch console, in either grey or neon, and a copy of NBA2K19 for just $299. This is about $30 its normal price.

And, full disclosure, this is a pretty standard offer for this kind of bundle, but it’s rare to see a game bundled sans Mario.

#3: ASICS SALE

Image: Nordstrom Rack

Run over to Nordstrom Rack, where an ace of a deal is going on now: ASICS sneakers for both men and women are marked way down, with pairs starting at as little as $38. With a wide range of styles and colors up for grabs, they’re all the motivation you need to keep those fitness goals up and running through spring. But be sure to lace up this discount quickly; these shoes will likely sell out soon, and the deal only runs through the next three days.

#4: ECHO DOT BUNDLE

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s latest Echo Dot usually costs $50, and its smart plug usually costs $25. Today though, you can get both of them for $40, and of course, they can work together to automate lights, certain kitchen appliances, and more with your voice.



#5: MODEM GOLD BOX

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Stop renting your modem from your ISP and shop this one-day Arris sale on Amazon. Depending on your contract and service, you could pick one up for as little as $80 and recoup your losses within a year.

These models (currently at their lowest prices ever) are compatible Comcast, Spectrum, Cox, and Cablevision but you’ll need to check with your provider if you use Charter, Time Warner and Brighthouse. Also make sure it can help output the speeds you’re paying for, since only one of these models offers Docsis 3.1.

For this kind of info, you’ll need to do a little bit of research or give your ISP a call. But trust me, you’ll sleep better knowing you’re not paying more than you need to.

#6: ANKER POWERLINE CABLES

Photo: Anker

Anker’s reader-favorite PowerLine charging cables have blossomed into an entire line of different products, and it hasn’t always been clear which one was the best:



PowerLine - The original. Rubber-wrapped, and kevlar-reinforced.

PowerLine+ - The same, but wrapped in Nylon for added durability, less tangling, and a better feel.

PowerLine II - A more durable version of the original, and backed by a lifetime warranty, but without the benefits of nylon wrapping.

That confusion can now become a thing of the past, because Anker combined the best of all of its cables into the new PowerLine+ II, and you can save on the 3' (promo code KJEXCLU2) or 6' (KJEXCLU23) USB-A to USB-C version today. It’s incredibly durable, it’s wrapped in nylon, and it comes with a lifetime warranty if it ever did wear out.

Those codes work on both red and black, but just be sure you’re using the right code for the right length. And remember, USB-A to USB-C cables don’t support USB-C Power Delivery charging speeds like C-to-C cables, but they do allow you to charge your USB-C gadgets from any standard, ubiquitous USB charger.

#7: CLARISONIC CLEANSING BRUSH

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Now that your phone and your home are all smart, it’s apparently time to up the intelligence of your facial cleansing brush. The Clarisonic Mia Smart allows users to connect the brush to a smartphone app, which can customize preset routines on the device, in addition to the deep pore cleansing and exfoliating you’ve come to expect from the brand.

Now, do you need your facial cleansing brush to be bluetooth enabled? Nope. But it is a cool extra feature for those are who are looking to really maximize their cleansing routine. And now, all that cool skincare tech is on sale for $139 — the lowest price we’ve seen. Available in three colors, the brush also comes with a charging stand, and it’s waterproof, so feel free to scrub away while you’re in the shower or bathtub. And it’s compatible with any Clarisonic brush head, so you can really go all out.

#8: BONOBOS SALE

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

A new season is here, so get a new wardrobe to match. Bonobos has a sale section stocked with spring essentials, and you can take all of them home for an extra 50% off using promo code THRIFTY50. Make space in your closet for essentials like chinos, jeans, button-downs, and suits, and get ready to look on the outside like the put together guy you are on the inside. Just be aware: The items included in this promotion are final sale, so be sure about your purchase before you check out.

#9: COLEMAN TENT

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Spring is here, which means it’s time to grab your sleeping bags and head out for a camping trip, even if it’s only in your own backyard. This Fast Pitch tent from Coleman has enough room inside for two queen air mattresses, and even has a screened-in “front porch” with space for a couple of chairs.

It’s priced at $240 right now, but if you use promo code CAMPSLEEP2019 for a limited time, you’ll only pay $99.

#10: Vacation package

There’s never a bad time to go to the Iberian peninsula, and you can do it for less than you might expect with this package from TripMasters (in partnership with Travelzoo).



Every package includes roundtrip air from basically any US airport (prices will vary by departure city), and tons of dates are available too. Once you’re over the Atlantic, you’ll have your hotels covered for three nights each in in Lisbon, Portugal and Barcelona, Spain, plus plane tickets between the two cities. This isn’t a guided tour or anything, you’ll be able to do whatever you’d like with your time in each city, and trust me, there’s no shortage of stuff to do over there.

Prices start at around $949 per person (based on double occupancy), which is a bit more than some other vacation packages, but between the air, the intercity transportation, and the hotel nights, it’s a lot cheaper than if you booked everything yourself.