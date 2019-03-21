Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1 weighted blanket

15 Pound 48"x 72" Weighted Blanket | $52 | Amazon | Promo code UAMIYVWA

15 Pound 60"x 80" Weighted Blanket | $59 | Amazon | Promo code VHIUOGGT

20 Pound 60"x 80" Weighted Blanket | $70 | Amazon | Promo code V3ZUTOPP

I’m not sure if you’re aware, but it’s cold as hell outside, and I can’t think of a better time for a weighted blanket. In addition to keeping you warm, a weighted blanket can work wonders for your anxiety, and several different models are on sale today for the first time since the holiday shopping season, including a beefy 20 pounder for just $70, the best price we’ve ever seen for a blanket that heavy. Just be sure to note the promo codes above or below.

Personally, I want my weighted blankets to be capable of breaking ribs, but the general recommendation is 10% of your body weight. Not to stress you out, but we wouldn’t expect this deal to last for long.

#2 Gopro hero7

Graphic: Shep McAllister

GoPro has been taking a beating on Wall Street, but its cameras are still best-in-class. And today on Amazon, you can save on the entire HERO7 lineup, including an unprecedented $100 discount on the midrange Silver model.



The Black can capture 4K/60 footage, while the Silver can caps out at 4K/30, and the White is limited to 1440p footage at 60 FPS. Given that the Black and White are $50 and $40 off, respectively, while the Silver is $100 off, I’d say that’s almost definitely the one you should go for, unless you really need 4K/60 for some reason. For more on the differences between the models to help you decide, check out Gizmodo’s coverage.

#3 corsair keyboard

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Corsair makes our readers’ favorite mechanical keyboards, and the smallest member of the family is down to its best price ever today.



Like Corsair’s larger K70 and K95, the K63 uses genuine Cherry MX switches (Reds, in this case), and features customizable (though single color) backlighting. The main difference is that the K63 doesn’t have a number pad, which may or may not be an issue for your workflow, but there’s no doubt it saves a ton of desk space.

#4 puma

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Better weather means catching up on your outdoor fitness goals, and for PUMA, that means catching up with you. The athletic wear brand is taking 60% off over 300 styles for men and women. That means trendy sneakers and apparel for workouts and beyond are going much less than usual, so use promo code SPRING19 and stock up for a new season.

#5 Centipede Cabinet

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Graphic: Replicade

Welp, here it is. The ultimate desk toy. This 12" Centipede arcade cabinet is a perfect 1/6 replica of the real thing, and you can get it for an all-time low $100 today on Amazon (also at Walmart). It launched in retail in the middle of last year for $160, and today’s deal is cheaper than earlybird Kickstarter backers got in 2017.



#6 ukeg growler

Graphic: Shep McAllister

GrowlerWerks’ uKeg keeps your favorite craft beer perfectly carbonated (with the help of CO2 cartridges), pressurizes it so you can pour from an integrated tap, and even lets you swap out the tap handle if you get your hands on one from a local brewery. Basically, it’s the perfect gift for any beer lover. And even when it’s not holding beer, it’ll look like a prop from a steampunk movie sitting on your kitchen shelf, which might just be its best feature.



For a limited time, the 128 oz. model is down to an all-time low $120 on Amazon, down from its usual $199. That’s $80 you’ll have left over to spend on beer to put in it.

#7 dueter kid comfort air

Photo: Dueter

Dueter makes some of the best kid carriers out there, and you can get the Kid Comfort Air for just $168 today at REI, down from the usual $240 (note: discount shown in cart).



We covered the Kid Comfort 2 here, and while the Air can’t work with Dueter’s optional sunshade, it’s the only Kid Comfort carrier to utilize a mesh back for added ventilation in hot weather. You can read more about the differences over on Dueter’s site.

Dueter carriers don’t go on sale like this often, and don’t forget, you can still get a lifetime REI membership essentially for free with this order.

#8 vince

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Vince makes apparel that’s maddeningly, effortlessly simple yet cool. How do they do it?! Well, now you can find out thanks to flash sales on Vince clothing and shoes, happening now at Nordstrom Rack. Shop a selection of practical, stylish tops, pants, dresses, slides, and more, and finally pull off that I’m-not-trying-that-hard-but-I-look-incredible look once and for all.

#9 philips hue bulb

Graphic: Amazon

We see good deals on Philips Hue starter kits fairly often. But if you already have a Hue system set up, it’s very rare to see individual bulbs for more than $10 off, so stock up before today’s $15 discount expires. This is about as good a deal as you’ll ever expect to see on individual bulbs outside of major holiday sale events.

#10 thermapen

Photo: ThermoWorks

If you want to invest in your cooking, a good meat thermometer isn’t far behind a good knife in the hierarchy of important gear. And today, you can score a rare discount on the best thermometer out there, if you don’t mind getting an open-box model.



Our readers love the Thermapen because it displays the temperature in 2 - 3 seconds, has a 3,000 hour battery, is waterproof, and is accurate to within 0.7°F.



Here are just a few readers gushing over the Classic model:



Thermapen Classic (or really any of the Thermapens). Bar none the best thermometer for cooking I have ever bought — accept no substitutes. Somewhat expensive at ~$70-$120 range, but I’ve been using mine for years and years, and it still gives me an accurate reading in less than three seconds. Well, well worth the price. Especially excellent for the grill. - theburners

Without a doubt. No other thermometer comes close. I’ve said it before on Kinja that the Thermapen is the best piece of kitchen equipment I’ve ever bought. - the-return-of-samba00

This model doesn’t see significant discounts very often, and when it does, it’s usually only on one or two colors, whereas today you can pick from several.