We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.



#1 bose headphones

Photo: Gizmodo

Bose’s wireless QuietComfort 35 noise-cancelling over-ears are basically a mute button for the rest of the world, and you can get them for $200 from Bose’s official eBay storefront today, if you don’t mind buying refurbs. They even come with a full Bose warranty, the same you’d get for buying a new pair. For context, they normally sell for $350 new, and even on Black Friday, they only got down to $199.

So, are they worth it for $200? Should you buy them refurbished? <Waves frantically in your eye line to get your attention since you can’t hear us> Yes.

#2 ecobee smart thermostat

Photo: Amazon

While it doesn’t have the brand recognition of Nest’s learning Thermostat, the Ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat one-ups its most popular competitor by pairing with wireless remote sensors that you can place elsewhere in your house, giving the thermostat a more accurate picture of your home’s overall temperature. Plus, it’ll work with Siri via HomeKit, and your Amazon Echo too.



Just note that this is the “Lite” version of the Ecobee3, which doesn’t detect occupancy, can’t control accessories like dehumidifiers, and doesn’t include a room sensor (though it does work with them), but today’s $149 list price is $20 less than usual.

#3 perry ellis

Update: This sale is still going on for two more days, but now, you can save an extra 10% with code AFFILIATE10.

A well-fitted suit is something everyone should have in their closet, but it’s hard to justify dropping a bunch of money on something you’ll barely wear. Entire the Perry Ellis Semi-Annual Suit Sale. With a huge selection of styles, colors, and cuts, this sale will help you look sharp without breaking the bank. The sale also includes accessories like dress shoes from $45, $15 ties, 2-for-$60 shirts, and more. So dapper!

#4 hemp bombs

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Sure, CBD products are blowing up right now, but they actually can provide major relief for people experiencing everything from aches and pains to anxiety and insomnia. So if you’ve been thinking about jumping on the CBD bandwagon, now’s your chance: Hemp Bombs, a producer of premium CBD products, is taking 25% off their entire site with promo code KINJADEALS25.



No matter how you want to consume your CBD, Hemp Bombs has you covered. Shop their wide selection of gummies, oil, capsules, syrup, vapes, lollipops, topical rubs, pet products, and more. It’s only a matter of time before you’ll be feeling chill AF about your purchase, man.

#5 netgear wifi system

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you take your home WiFi coverage seriously, Netgear’s Orbi mesh routers are some of the best you can buy, and Amazon’s running a great deal on their WiFi router and 2 satellite (or RBK33) permutation.



This reader favorite is now selling for just $200, matching its lowest price ever. The main base station plugs into your modem, and the two wall plugs automatically create a mesh network that can fill over 5,000 square feet of space with sweet, sweet, Wi-Fi.

#6 bissell carpet cleaner

Photo: Amazon

If you’ve never deep-cleaned your carpets, you’re in for an eye-opening experience when you see just how much crap a person (not to mention a pet) can track into a home. At $90 (about $10-$20 less than usual, over the past year), this discounted BISSELL TurboClean is perfect for keeping your carpets actually clean as opposed to just looking clean.



At just 12 pounds, this is Bissell’s lightest carpet cleaner by a fairly wide margin, but it still carries a 4.1 star review average. March 20 is the first day of spring, so maybe by buying this, you’ll actually motivate yourself to do some spring cleaning.

#7 playstation plus membership

If you didn’t buy enough years for $40 back on Black Friday, today’s $45 deal for PlayStation Plus is about the best you can expect outside of the holiday shopping season. If you own a PlayStation 4, or are planning to buy one soon, the only question is how many you should buy, not whether you should buy it.



#8 mrs. meyer’s

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Here’s your no-brainer deal of the day. If you visit this page and enter your email, Grove Collaborative will give you $30 worth of Grove and Mrs. Meyer’s products for free when you spend $20 on anything else on the site. I was also given a free glass spray bottle and concentrated cleaner, for seemingly no reason at all.



After you enter your email, you’ll automatically be taken to a cart with $20+ of items already added, but you can delete those and replace them with anything you’d like. Grove’s well stocked with laundry supplies, cleaning gear, pet products, personal care, and even baby items...you know, stuff that you have to buy anyway. So you might as well get a bunch of Mrs. Meyer’s stuff for free.

Note: The offer will also give you 60 days of Grove’s VIP free shipping membership for free, which will auto-renew at a rate of $20 per year, but you can cancel the auto-renew immediately after ordering.

#9 timex

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Watch out! You don’t want to miss this Timex VIP sale. Now’s the time to take advantage of 20% off a selection of Timex watches for men and women with promo code VIP20. And — bonus! — shipping is free. But you don’t have a minute to spare; shop now before the clock runs out on these deals.

#10 eddie bauer

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

It’s almost spring, so get outside! And while you’re at it, stock up on tons of apparel and gear from Eddie Bauer’s clearance section, which is now an extra 50% off with promo code MARCH50. Plenty of shirts, shorts, hats, shoes, and much more are up for grabs, so you can find anything you might need to enjoy the nice weather in style.