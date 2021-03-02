The 10 Best Deals of March 2, 2021

Gif : Juliana Clark

Tuesday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s March 2, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Make your kitchen look like the inside of Williams-Sonoma with the Cuisinart 5-piece stainless steel cookware set. Escape to a virtual world with the Pokémon Switch Horipad. And look cute with some new Pokémon toys and apparel sale.

#1: Cuisinart 5-piece stainless steel



Cuisinart 5-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Stainless steel is sleek and very professional-looking. Live your best Ratatouille life today and snag this five-piece contour cookware set from Cuisinart. It’s $59, which is 63% off what its original price is.

Again, how elegant do they look all shining together? Made from pure aluminum, they distribute heat evenly and don’t take long to get to each meal’s right temperature. But don’t worry, the handles stay cool and are designed for a solid grip. The glass lids fit solidly onto each piece to trap flavor in. Each is also oven, broiler, freezer, and dishwasher safe. They’re durable and easy to clean. If you select these, you’ll enjoy them for ages and prepare the perfect cuisine each use.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#2: Blume self-care Bundle

Blume Self Care Gift Box & Bundle Graphic : Sheilah Villari

There’s no shame in taking time for yourself. It’s still pretty stressful out there, so anything you do to relax is welcome. This Self Care Bundle from Blume can help get you started on a tranquil path. Take 25% off this gift set of some of their best-selling products.

I’ve been starting my day with the Daydreamer Face Wash and was surprised at how light it is. It’s super vicious, which means you don’t need a lot, and it covers your face evenly. There is no discernable scent, which is great if you’re averse to strong smells. I was pleasantly surprised with how refreshing this was. Next, there is the Meltdown Acne Oil, perfect for soothing and helping clear problem breakouts. This is a great product to have on hand when you have an unexpected zit pop up. I definitely saw a difference in a few days after spot treating. And last, we have the Hug Me Natural Deodorant. My issue with natural deodorants is they usually don’t hold up over the course of a busy day, but I have to say this one was much better than I expected. Again no real scent, which was nice because sometimes deodorants can be overwhelming. I don’t know if I’d run a few miles with this, but I can say if you’re looking for something that glides on beautifully and will keep you protected on the day-to-day, this isn’t a bad option. All these products are free of the nasty ingredients we’ve hoped to eliminated from our beauty routines like aluminum, parabens, and drying alcohols. The perfect balance of natural ingredients has created not only quality items from Blume but reliable ones too.

This will ship for free for Prime members.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#3: Pokémon switch controller

Pokémon Switch Horipad

Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

It’s clear that our readers detest the Nintendo Switch joy-cons, and for good reason. The Switch’s default controllers have a drifting issue, which has been the subject of controversy for quite some time. If you’re looking to play on the go, there’s not much choice but to replace them every once and a while (unless you want to try fixing them yourself). If you’re really just playing it at home though, you can always skirt around the problem by grabbing a more traditional controller. Nintendo offers its own Pro controller, but you can also grab various 3rd party ones if you want a gamepad with some extra flair. Case in point, check out this special Pokémon Horipad, which features your pal Pikachu. This officially licensed controller features all of the normal bells and whistles of a Pro Controller with a little more personality. It’s currently down to $43 on Amazon, so check it out if you just can’t stand the joy-cons.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.



#4: Pokémon Clothing Sale

Pokémon Toys & Apparel Sale Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

Pokémon is 25 years old, which is wild to think about if you grew up with it. It’s now old enough to have a quarter-life crisis where it desperately tries to recapture its youthful days. It’s reverting to its high school fashion days by shopping at Hot Topic and now you can too. The retailer is currently running a sale on Pokémon clothing and toys, which features some classicly Hot Topic shirts. Perhaps you want to pick up a cute yellow-striped Pikachu t-shirt or a Squirtle dress. How about a pair of Pikachu hi-top sneakers? There are also Funko Pops, plushies, and more, so pop and stock up on nostalgia from your teenage self’s favorite store.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#5: Aukey Smart Watch

Aukey Smart Watch Graphic : Sheilah Villari

I’ve had the pleasure of trying this out the last few days and can say it is, in fact, a great alternative to an Apple watch in many ways. If you don’t need many bells and whistles, the Aukey Smart Watch is a worthy entry into the category. It is currently 30% off and ready to make life a little easier.

The most significant feature I was impressed by is the battery. The company claims a twenty-day battery life. But even at that, I’m finding I only need to charge this once a week. Obviously, the less you have it sending alerts and doing extra work for you, the longer it’ll last. The display is vibrant, easy to read, and even looks a bit like that trendy watch all my friends have. It synched up with my phone seamlessly, and it was a breeze to get my texts sent too. This watch is compatible with Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter, WeChat, etc., so you can receive a variety of chat messages. Using this on runs and even just for errands was excellent to track steps, distance, and calories burnt. And if you are a super active person, there are twelve total modes for monitoring running, cycling, mountain climbing, to name a few. As with most of these, you can also look after your sleep patterns and real-time heart rate. And don’t worry about sweat ruining your pristine watch; it’s waterproof. Now the only very tiny grip is that everything reads in the metric system, so there’s a bit of a learning curve. I’ve been pleasantly surprised so far at how much this watch can do. It’s not elite, but it certainly deserves consideration if you’re looking for a low-budget option.

This will ship free for Prime members.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#6: Galaxy z fold 2 5G

It took Samsung a long time to shed its reputation for essentially copying Apple’s iPhones, but in recent years, the tech giant has become known more for boundary-pushing innovation. That said, when the original Galaxy Fold foldable smartphone—which opens up to reveal a large, tablet-sized screen within—was first launched, it was widely ridiculed. And when it was delayed after review units broke, well, that didn’t help.

Luckily, Samsung gave it another go, and last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G has seen much better reviews than the original. The outer screen is much larger and more useful now, the whole thing feels more durable, and there’s no weird super-sized notch on the inner screen. It’s a true powerhouse of a smartphone at a truly wallet-decimating price of $2,000. Gizmodo’s Sam Rutherford wrote in his review:

“For anyone who has dreamed about tech that allows phones to do more, the Z Fold 2 is a pioneer of the post-phone era. The Z Fold 2 offers an experience unlike anything else on the market, so while that price might not make any logical sense, somehow it’s still not completely outlandish.”

If you’ve been waiting for a deal to ease that eye-popping price, Amazon has one: it’s currently $200 off in either Mystic Bronze or Mystic Black. That’s still $1,800 for a smartphone, which puts it well outside the reasonable range for most buyers, but if you can’t fight the FOMO… hey, 10% off is something. You’ll also get $100 off a pair of Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds Pro in black if you buy ‘em at the same time as the phone.

Looking for a more compact foldable smartphone? Amazon is also taking $421 off the price of the non-5G model of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip, which folds from a typical smartphone size into a pocket-friendly, wallet-like chunk. That one’s $959 for the unlocked Mirror Black version.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.



#7: Apple AirPods



If you’ve been itching to up your audio game, or just need something to drown out the noise in your makeshift home office, consider Apple’s AirPods, which you can get for $120 on Amazon right now. That’s a $39 savings off the list price, and about $10 less than we’ve seen them lately at Amazon.

Want a case you can toss onto a wireless charging pad for an effortless power boost? The same AirPods with a wireless charging case are $150 right now, or $49 off the list price.

In either case, they’re incredibly portable, so you can carry them with you around the house, easy to pull out when you need to chat with someone, and they easily pair with all your Apple devices so you don’t have to keep futzing with Bluetooth settings all day.

And if you don’t mind paying a bit more, upgrade to the fancier AirPods Pro with active noise canceling, silicone tips, and a wireless charging case for $200 ($49 off).

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon.

#8: Bellesa Women’s Month Sale

20% off Sitewide WOMENSDAY20 Image : Bellesa

Our pals at Bellesa want to celebrate both Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day with a sitewide sale. Until March 9, take 20% off anything. Honor yourself of your favorite lady with the gift of Bellesa. They’re also donating 5% of their sales to RAINN, which created and operates the National Sexual Assault Hotline.

If you need help picking something new, the Diskreet Vibe is the companion piece to the Diskreet Air (one of my favorite toys). This vibe sizes down the tech of the Aurora and Dea but not the potency. They somehow managed to get all that in just a 3.5” diameter toy. Choose how you want to groove with the multiple sides; there are options. This clitoral vibrator is just as cute as the above Air in its beautiful baby blue clamshell case. Both of these cases look like compacts and fit snuggling in your purse. They’re USB charged and waterproof too.

G/O Media may get a commission Diskreet Vibe Buy for $39 from Bellesa Boutique Use the promo code WOMENSDAY20

Bellesa has a ton of new merch, and it’s all included in the sale. Each of their sweatshirts is a classic unisex fit but still pre-shrunk. So if you prefer yours to be big and comfy, size up, they’re a poly/cotton blend and with that traditional look, cinched at the cuffs and hem with the collar a bit loose. “Braless & Flawless” is the biggest hit so far. I’m partial to “Hydrate & Masturbate,” a true life lesson to follow every day, in my opinion. There are a few styles to pick from, plus they are sending out really adorable sticker sheets that match with each order.

All orders over $29 ship for free.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#9: 2 Tb Hard Drive

2TB WD External Hard Drive Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

How much storage does one human being need? In the past, we’ve seen Best Buy discount 16TB external hard drives that look like the obelisk from 2001: A Space Odyssey. That seems like overkill for most people, but 2TB f storage? Now we’re talking. Best Buy currently has a 2TB WD Easystore external hard drive on sale for $60. It’s the perfect size for more casual PC users who want a cheap way to store years worth of files, music, games, you name it! Hell, maybe you have dark secrets you need to squirrel away. What kinds of secrets? For the love of God, don’t tell me! What were you thinking?! Lock that forbidden knowledge away in this little hard drive and never speak of it to another human again.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#10: Insignia 70" TV

70" Insignia 4K Smart Fire TV Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

Everyone keeps telling me to watch Ted Lasso, the delightful Apple TV+ show about Jason Sudeikis coaching a soccer team. Of course, the only problem is that I don’t have an Apple TV+ subscription or a TV that’ll do this show justice. Well, here’s one very roundabout way to solve that problem. Best Buy currently has Insignia’s 70" 4K Smart Fire TV down to $500, which has the Apple TV+ app on it. Two birds with one stone, problem solved! Okay, you shouldn’t buy a 70" TV just to get the Apple TV+ app. But you could get one to upgrade your home set up, unifying all your streaming apps into one device. With a 70" 4K screen and 60Hz refresh rate, it’s a solid all-around option for gaming, movies, and Ted Lasso.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.