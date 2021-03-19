The 10 Best Deals of March 19, 2021

Gif : Juliana Clark

It’s March 19, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Cash in on a new Lenovo Chromebook Duet. Escape to another universe in Newegg’s Xbox d igital g ame s ale. And exfoliate with the new Foreo Luna 2.

#1: Lenovo Chromebook



Lenovo Chromebook Duet Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Google-powered Chromebooks are often shockingly affordable compared to the competition, but a cheap laptop usually still looks and feels … well, cheap. The Lenovo Chromebook Duet is the rare exception to the rule, apparently. It has very modest components, as you’d expect, but reviews suggest that it runs decently well, the hardware feels sleek and sturdy, and the 10.1” touchscreen is solid.

On top of that, you can even remove the keyboard to make it a proper tablet capable of running Android apps. As The Verge writes, “this has no business costing this little”—and that was at the $279 list price. Right now, you can pick one up for just $220 at Amazon, which is the lowest price we’ve seen to date. It’s set to continue receiving automatic Chrome OS updates into 2028, too, so don’t worry about lifespan.

#2: Philips Hue Lightstrip kit

Philips Hue Smart Lightstrip Plus Kit Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Keen on filling your home with customizable smart lighting? Philips’ Hue brand leads the space, and there are all sorts of options and solutions to fit nearly any room or need. Right now, you can save 20% off Philips’ Hue Bluetooth Smart Lightstrip Plus Kit, which has color-changing light panels that you can easily affix to hallways, stairs, walls, cabinets, and wherever else you could use a subtle pop of accent lighting.

This starter kit is $64 right now and comes with 2m/6ft of lighting and the plug you’ll need to power ‘em. Amazon sells 1m/3ft extensions at just under $23 apiece, and you can ultimately affix up to 32 feet of total extensions to each base kit. The Lightstrips are flexible and can even be cut at certain spots to better fit your space.

Note that this is the newer, Bluetooth-compatible version of the Hue Lightstrips and they will not connect to older versions. Make sure you are buying the current-gen versions of both the base kit and extensions, as we’ve linked here. You can control these lights using the Hue smartphone app, or connect to a Hue hub (sold separately) and command up to 50 different Hue lights around your whole home with added functionality.

#3: Xbox Digital Sale

Xbox Digital Game Sale Screenshot : Square Enix

Newegg loves running all kinds of game sales, don’t they? The retailer has been running sale after sale recently. Usually, those are for PC games, but today, they’ve got a sale on Xbox digital codes for you. There are plenty of games to check out here if you’re looking to restock your gaming library. Marvel’s Avengers is $27 just in time for the upcoming Black Panther DLC. You can also grab Life is Strange 2 for $14 just in time for this week’s Life is Strange: True Colors announcement. Of course, you could also just go with an old standby: Grand Theft Auto V is $15. With all of these games (and more) you’ll receive a digital code to download the game onto your Xbox, so get ready to redeem some codes.

#4: Lego city sets

Wary of being out and about in the real world? I feel you. Build your own city from the comfort of home with LEGO City kits, especially right now since Amazon is taking 20% off a handset of new sets released for 2021.

They’re all smaller builds at 300 pieces or less, with the LEGO City Skate Park the priciest (and gnarliest) at $32, the Airshow Jet Transporter at $24, and a trio of other options at $16 apiece as seen below. We also covered some new-for-2021 LEGO Minecraft sets yesterday that are still all 20% off at Amazon, as well, if you’re looking for additional options.

#5: Intel Core i7-10700Kf Processor

Intel Core i7-10700KF Image : Intel

Think you’re better than me? While my PC is stuck on Intel’s older 9th Gen tech, you could instantly surpass my power level by taking advantage of this steep discount on the Santa Clara chipmaker’s 10th Gen Core i7-10700KF. Currently sitting at the lowest price I’ve seen on Amazon, you can leverage up to 5.1GHz of performance for just $265.

Although Intel has taken a hit to its reputation in recent years for its failure to shrink its fabrication process beyond 14nm since before I started working in media almost 7 years ago, Gizmodo’s Joanna Nelius—a trusted voice in PC components reviews—still vouches for their superiority over AMD’s acclaimed Ryzen CPUs when it comes to gaming alone.

“If you’re not going to be video editing or making 3D videogames, and your sole purpose for upgrading your CPU is for gaming, Intel’s 10th-gen chips are the better choice for comparable prices.”

Still, in multi-core benchmarks, the Ryzen 7 3700XT comes out on top nearly every time. Intel, on the other hand, maintains focus on single-core clock speeds, making the i7-10700KF a great fit for those purely looking to boost their frame rates. And because of its “K” moniker (not to mention the giant “Unlocked” text on the front of the packaging), we know that it’s overclock-ready for even more gigahertz than it can handle out of the box. Do note, however, that this processor requires a dedicated graphics card to go along with it. You should already have one if you’re in the market for silicon this hardy, but who am I to judge if not? I don’t know your life.

#6: kYoku Veggie Knife

Kyoku 7" Japanese Nakiri Knife KYOKUTZ9 + Clip coupon Image : Kyoku

Throw away that dollar store knife that can barely slice cheese and pick up a legit vegetable carver by Kyoku. This Japanese Nakiri knife offers a seven-inch blade cut ever-so-carefully for comfort and longevity. Normally $38, you can drop your total to $30 when you clip the coupon at Amazon and apply promo code KYOKUTZ9. Get to slicing already!

#7: Rip Van Wafel

Rip Van Wafel Cookies & Cream (32-Pack) Graphic : Sheilah Villari

I’m a huge fan of Rip Van Wafel. My mom used to send these in care packages when I first moved to New York, which is funny because I lived in Brooklyn, where these are made. This pack runs for $30, a nice deal for upgrading the snack section of your pantry.

The individual packs are easy to toss in your bag, and they are only 130 calories on par with a granola bar. In this deal, you’ll get thirty-two each of the cookies and cream flavor. And they have a surprisingly high fiber count for essentially a snack cookie. Mix that with low sugar, and it’s a winning combo. These sold out quickly last time, so we expect the same this go-round.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

#8: Foreo Luna 2

50% off Foreo Luna 2 Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

One of my very talented co-workers already clued you in on Ulta’s 21 days of beauty sale. Well, here’s another deal you may not want to sleep on. For a short time, you can get 50% off Foreo Luna 2, which brings the overall price down to $60. If you don’t know about Foreos or why they’re amazing for skin cleansing, I’ll give you a tiny description—it’s a battery-powered silicone cleanser with soft touchpoints to target dirt and bacteria without being too harsh on your skin. It’s completely waterproof (as it should be), so don’t be worried about getting wet and wild while you massage that cleanser into your skin while singing the new Bieber track out loud. What are you waiting for?

#9: JACHS NY Cleanup Sale

Advertisement

JACHS is really trying to clear everything out for the spring and summer fashions that are on the way. Right now, there are almost 200 items on sale for under $25. If you’ve got money to spare, get the most for your bucks and grab more for a lot less with these discounts. Just use the code CLEANUP at checkout and save an additional 15% on your order.

The thing that is fun about this sale is there are women’s pieces included and a few accessories. Rather than bore you with all the jackets, henleys, and sweaters I’ve covered before, here are some new sale items.

All four of these Rayon Blend Flannels were from the JACHS Girlfriend Anniversary Flannel collection. They were limited run, but there are still plenty left, and now they are $22. The super-soft material is also blended with polyester and designed with a hi-low hem. Throw a pair of leggings with these, and you’ve got a casual comfy look for the weekend.

Do you need a new bag but also like options and functionality? The 3-way stretch canvas backpack is just that. It comes in three colors and is made of durable cotton and a little spandex for stretch. The pockets are sherpa lined to keep your stuff safe and cozy. Modify it to fit your style: cross body, tote, and of course, backpack. This is a worthy accessory for your wardrobe.

Free shipping on all orders over $100.

#10: Falcom & Winter Soldier Vol. 1

Falcon & Winter Soldier Vol. 1 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

The day has come, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has arrived on Disney+. As someone who has been in Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie’s presence, their chemistry together is palpable and organic. These two make a great duo, so it’s easy to see why that translates superbly to the small screen. One of my favorite comics from last year was Falcon & Winter Soldier Vol. 1; it absolutely wrangles why these two work so well together in dynamic and dialogue. This digital version is just $4 right now and is a great intro to this pair before consuming episode one. Save 10% on the print version.

Bucky and Sam are taking on Hydra once again and teaming up to uncover some ghastly secrets. The clock is ticking as the Captains get deeper into the terror organization’s heinous plans of a mass-casualty event. This comic has everything you’d expect from these two: snappy quips, tons of action, and lots of pulverized baddies. This was such a fun read during quarantine last year, and I’m excited to revisit it as a supplement to watching TFATWS.

The digital version will download immediately via ComiXology, and the print version will ship for free for Prime members.

