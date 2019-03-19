Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1 dyson fan

I’ll admit, even refurbished, and even on sale, Dyson’s AM08 pedestal fan isn’t cheap. But come on, look at the thing. I want to play Quidditch with it. $150 is more than $200 cheaper than buying it new, so if it’s been on your wishlist, today’s the day to buy.

#2 tcl tv

TCL’s affordable 6-series TVs are famous for offering every form of HDR (including top-shelf Dolby Vision), local dimming zones for better contrast and black levels, and even excellent Roku software. So if you want to upgrade before March Madness kicks off in a few days, the 65" model just dropped to a new all-time low price of $820, and the 55" is down to $570, within $20 of its all-time low.

#3 herman miller aeron

What Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep are to acting, Herman Miller’s Aeron is to office seating. The classic adjustable chair has supported butts in fancy offices for over 25 years, and you can get one with upgraded adjustable arms for $474 on eBay right now, a steal compared to the $1,000+ you’d spend buying direct form Herman Miller.

It’s an open box model, which means someone might have sat in it before you, but the seat is porous, so you don’t have to worry about other peoples’ farts infecting your expensive new toy.

#4 anker smart scale

if you want to keep track of your new year’s weight loss resolutions (you haven’t forgotten about them, right?), Anker’s ultra-popular Bluetooth smart scale is back on sale today for just $30, no promo code required.

In addition to functioning as a normal digital bathroom scale, the Eufy BodySense can measure metrics such as body fat percentage and body water, and sync all of that data over Bluetooth to your iOS or Android smartphone. You can see my impressions here, but it’s the most seamless and reliable smart scale I’ve ever personally used, and a great deal at this price.

#5 cuisinart cast iron

As far as I’m concerned, an enameled dutch oven is right up there with a good knife and great spatula in the hierarchy of must-own kitchen gear, and a couple of Cuisinart’s iconic models are on sale in today’s Amazon Gold Box, along with a 12" chicken fryer.



These things are on approximately 99% of all wedding registries, so even if you already own one yourself, they could make great gifts. These prices are only available today though, so don’t let this deal simmer for too long.

#6 Audio technica headphones

Audio Technica’s legendary M50x headphones finally got built-in Bluetooth late last year, and today at Massdrop, you can grab the new version for $130. That’s about $70 less than usual, and easily the best price we’ve ever seen.



The M50 line is highly regarded for its comfort, even frequency response, and amazing overall sound quality for the price, and now you can enjoy the same benefits with no strings wires attached.

#7 ugg

We’re pro-Ugg here at The Inventory, which is why we are so Ugg-cited about this Ugg-cellent deal on Uggs over at Nordstrom Rack. (Sorry, just had to get that out). The coziest footwear for men’s, women’s, and kids’ is majorly marked down, including our favorite low-cut styles for guys. These shoes will likely sell out fast, though, so get your Uggs before this deal gets the boot.



#8 dewalt

If you have any home improvement projects on the to-do list, Home Depot’s one-day DEWALT sale can help you check them off. Today only, several tool bundles are deeply discounted, as are several of Dewalts’s steel toed boots. Who here knew that DEWALT made boots? Not me!

#9 microsd cards

We’ve seen several deals on high capacity microSD cards lately, but Samsung’s EVO is one of the fastest models out there, and its 256GB variant just dropped to $40, a new all-time low for the U3-rated card. If you need a ton of storage for Switch games or GoPro footage, this is definitely worth a look.



Need even mores space? The 512GB card (yes, that exists) dropped from $200 to $130 a few weeks ago, and is still on sale. If you can get by on 128GB, that card is also down to an all-time low $20.

#10 anker powercore

Most USB-C Power Delivery battery packs we’ve seen so far have been designed to keep things like laptops charged on long flights. Anker’s newest, on the other hand, is built with portability in mind.



The new PowerCore 10000 PD is a 10,000mAh battery pack with an 18W USB-C Power Delivery port. That’s not as powerful as the standard 30W port, or the increasingly common 45W ports, but it’s fast enough to charge an iPhone from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes with a compatible cable, and should be enough to at least keep your Nintendo Switch or a small laptop at the same charge level while you use it, even if it doesn’t actually charge them all that quickly.

For a limited time, you can add it to your bag (complete with a USB-C cable) for $37 with promo code POWERPD5, down from the usual $46.