#1: $100 RoboVac

A bestselling, top-rated, and audience-favorite robotic vacuum is marked down to just $100 right now as a refurb, easily one of the best robotic vacuum deals we’ve seen.



The Eufy RoboVac 11+ It has the features you guys loved about the original RoboVac 11, including a remote control, a slim body to reach under furniture, and a large dust box, but boasts upgraded suction power, so the vacuum will sense when it needs to use a little extra juice to take care of a mess. It also has slightly larger wheels to easier navigate over door jams and higher-pile carpets, plus a larger HEPA-style filter to better trap allergens and pet hair. The deal is only available today, but at this price though, I wouldn’t be surprised to see it sell out even earlier.

#2: NEctar Mattresses

If you haven’t bought a mattress on the internet yet, today’s a great day to fix that, as Amazon’s discounting popular Nectar mattresses to all-time low pricesin today’s Gold Box.



Unlike most mattress-in-a-box deals, this one includes two free pillows and a 180 night trial period, compared to the industry standard 100. But like the Caspers and Leesas of the world, it’s still constructed from multiple layers of foam, and arrives at your door in a surprisingly small box.

Prices start at $279 for a twin and stretch up to $559 for a king, all matches for all-time low prices we saw around Black Friday last year, but the deal is only available today, so don’t sleep on it.

#3: Ring Security

Ring is best known for its security cameras and doorbells, but its indoor home security system is one of our favorite options without a monthly fee (but if you do want 24/7 monitoring, it’s only $10 per month). The eight-piece mid-level starter kit includes a keypad, base station alarm, a contact sensor, a motion sensor, and a range extender, and today’s $179 deal for Prime members is the best price Amazon’s ever listed.



And oh yeah, they’re throwing in a free Echo Dot too. That means you can arm, disarm, and check the status of your system with only your voice. Note: Prime members won’t see the discount until checkout.

#4: EufyCam

Anker’s EufyCam home security system was a Kickstarter sensation, raising over $3,000,000. And now that the new version is available to all, you can get the 1-camera starter kit for $200 with promo code EUFYULMS.

These 1080p cameras are water resistant, support two-way intercom, include an audible alarm if someone tries to steal them, and most importantly, they run for a full year on a single battery charge, so you can set them up and forget about them.

Like most of these security systems, you can pay a nominal fee ($2.99 per camera) for Anker’s cloud DVR service, but the base station also comes with a 16GB microSD card that can save your recordings locally as well. Either way, you’ll still be able to get motion alerts and check in live from your phone for free.

#5: QC 3.0

This six-port USB charging hub doesn’t have USB-C like some others we’ve seen, but it does include a Quick Charge 3.0 port. That can charge certain Android phones more quickly, obviously, but what you may not realize is that QC 3.0 is required for any Qi charger that outputs the maximum 7.5 for the latest iPhones. For example, this pad from Anker (also 20% off with a clippable coupon), which doesn’t include a Quick Charge wall adapter in the box.

Get it for $23 today (down from $33) when you apply code ANKERPW6 at checkout.

#6: BackCountry

Update: Today’s your last day to save big on tons of winter gear from Backcountry. This clearance sale ends tomorrow.

Winter may already be half over — fingers crossed, right? But in case the cold doesn’t go anywhere anytime soon, Backcountry’s Winter Clearance Sale is here to ensure that you are prepared to weather any conditions over the next few months. Starting today, take up to 60% off tons of gear, clothing, and accessories from your favorite brands, including Burton, Marmot, The North Face, Sorel, and others, and fear the frigid outdoors no more.

#7: Far Cry New Dawn

A direct sequel to Far Cry 5, Far Cry New Dawn takes you back to Hope County 17 years after the bombs, but things are quite a bit more colorful than you’d expect in a post-apocalyptic first person open-world shooter.



Normally priced at $40, it’s not quite as expansive as a full Far Cry game, but there’s still a huge world to explore and plenty to do. And today, only about a month post-release, Amazon’s marked it down to just $20 on both PS4 and Xbox One. 🤯

#8: Crane & Canopy

Crane & Canopy may be best known for bedding, but they also specialize in soft, absorbent towels that will actually make you look forward to the end of a shower, and our readers can save 15% on the colors of their choice today with promo code KINJA19.

That deal applies to both Crane & Canopy’s Classic Towels, and also their bath sheets, which are considerably larger than standard towels at 40" x 70".

Made from finely combed, long-staple cotton for an extra soft and absorbent feel, we’ve previously tested out these bath sheets and were particularly impressed by their most surprising, yet ingenious feature: a built-in loop for effortless hanging.

Snag your own set in whatever colors you’d like this week, before this deal dries out.

#9: Spanx

SPANX pretty much has the market on shapewear cornered, and they’re not exactly cheap. So if you feel like that’s something you want, head over to Nordstrom Rack. The selection currently on sale includes SPANX of all shapes and sizes — everything from bike shorts, tanks, and slips to bras and briefs — so you can probably find the perfect undergarments for any outfit you’ve got.

#10: INstant Pot Mini

If you don’t own a pressure cooker, today’s a great day to fix that. The apartment-friendly 3 qt. Instant Pot Mini wants a permanent home on your kitchen counter, and it’s down to $60 today, a $20 discount.



While Instant Pots are best known for cooking foods quickly, they’re also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and a damn good rice cooker too. Basically it’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own, and this model is great if you’re nervous about it taking up precious cabinet and counter space.

