The 10 Best Deals of March 17, 2021

Wednesday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s March 17, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Cash in on a new 4th Gen iPad Air. Treat your kid (or yourself) to Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit. And upgrade your cookware with a Kitchenaid 11-p iece c ookware s et.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Wednesday’s best deals overall.

#1: Paramount+ Free Month



Streaming is a funny thing. On the one hand, you have nearly any show you could wish for at your fingertips, ready for you to binge after logging off for the weekend. On the other hand, those shows are fragmented across so many apps and services that it’s hard to track down where to find anything, let alone how to pay for it all. Luckily, free trials exist to let you blitz through your most anticipated or beloved shows while taking the service out for a spin, all without having to commit. By the end of it, maybe you’ll have found a new catalog of shows and movies to sink your teeth into, or maybe you’ll just be grateful for the time you spent together.



Right now, you can get a month of Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access) for free through Amazon. After your first month, it’ll cost $6, but you can always cancel ahead of time if it’s not your jam, and that’s a problem for future you, anyways.

In the meantime, you’ll get access to content from CBS, Comedy Central, BET, Nickelodeon, and MTV. You can catch old favorites like (pardon me for dating myself) Clone High and Daria, Hey Arnold!, Key & Peele, and Rugrats. There’s also plenty of originals to choose from, too, like Star Trek: Picard, Kamp Koral, and The Good Fight.

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon.

#2: iPad Air



You can snag the newest iPad Air (4th Generation) at Amazon right now and save $40 off any color of the 64GB edition. Looking for even more storage? You’ll get bigger savings on the 256GB edition, which is $69 off.

We’ve seen prices this low recently, but never across the entire color lineup at the same time, so now you can pick the one you truly want. Sky blue, green, rose gold, silver, space gray? It’s your call. Note that some of the 256GB versions currently aren’t slated to ship for a couple of weeks, although we’ve seen Apple’s estimates shrink faster than expected at times.

All indications are that the new iPad Air is the best value among all of Apple’s big slates. It shares a lot in common with the bigger, more powerful, much more expensive iPad Pro. It’s only missing extra cameras and Face ID (but the fingerprint reader is back to help), plus the display isn’t as bright (600 nits vs 500) or smooth (120Hz vs 60Hz).

But it has the powerful Apple A14 Bionic chipset and picks up Apple Pencil support, making this a much sweeter option for casual artists and multimedia buffs. And it comes in those fun colors, too. Apple’s Magic Keyboard attachment is also $100 off at Amazon right now, in case you want to add physical keys and a trackpad to create a true laptop-like experience.

This deal was originally posted by Quentyn Kennemer.

#3: Home Depot Vacuums

Up To 50% off Vacuums Image : Dyson

It’s like my mom always told me: No one wants to date someone with a dirty floor. Fast forward a few years, and now I’m married, and I owe it all to my Dyson V7 Motorhead. While that particular model is excluded from the sale, you can get the more recent V8 model from The Home Depot for even less in today’s sweeping (no pun intended) Special Buy offer. Shop this 1-day-only sale for deep markdowns on reputable brands including Dyson, Hoover, Shark, Dirt Devil, Samsung, Bobsweep, and Ryobi.

Whether or not you’re ready to go cordless, you can take your pick between a lineup of vacuum cleaners that don’t suck but do suck if you’re picking up what I’m putting down. Get it? Vacuum humor. Vacuumor. Starting at just $60 for the Dirt Devil Endura, you can step it up to a Hoover for just $90 or step it up to a PetHair-perfected robot vacuum for $170. Samsung’s $199 Jetbot not only automatically picks up dust and debris but also doubles as a mop, making it an extra great value. But of course, for maximum savings, look no further than the Bobsweep PetHair Plus—slashed 50% from its usual $400 price point.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.



#4: Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Ready? Set? Go! Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is back on sale at Amazon. The AR racing game has been hard to come by since it launched, so anyone who’s been curious might want to hit the gas on this deal. The creative Switch game comes with a physical kart, which you can use to drive around courses in your actual house. The camera on the kart peripheral transmits to your Switch, turning your living room into a full-on track. It’s the perfect gift for kids this holiday season or adults who just want an excuse to play with RC cars again (read, me). Amazon made more copies available back in December, but the catch was that it wouldn’t be shipping orders until January. Now, the game is actually in stock and you can get the Luigi version for $88, its lowest price ever. The Mario version is slightly more at $94. What a jerk.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#5: Sony WH-1000XM4 + Batteries

For many, working from home this year has been a tricky adjustment. Among the many frustrations and inconveniences are the many noises your housemates will make as you try to focus on your work. Asking to keep the noise down might work, but it can also cause some tension, and it’s never any fun.

Spare yourself the trouble with the Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones. Typically they’d cost you $348, but they’re down to $278 today on Adorama, and you even get a 20800mAh Mophie portable battery pack for free. I’ve been testing the Sony’s for the past couple months, and the noise-cancellation is a joy when your neighbors have a symphony of dogs on standby.

In his review, Gizmodo’s Andrew Liszewski says they provide the best noise-canceling experience, and you can easily switch between two paired devices, so you can toggle from a laptop to a phone before getting started on a home workout or heading out for a walk.

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon.



#6: Vava Dual Dash Cam

Vava Dual Dash Cam 17VAVAVD9 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Grab yourself a Vava Dual Dash Cam for $47 off right now, bringing your total for a comprehensive road recording system down to $153. Just clip the coupon on the page and use promo code 17VAVAVD9 at checkout.

It runs at 1080p with both cameras going, but you can bump up to a crispier 2K (1440p) picture with just the forward camera activated. It has all the works for recording road incidents, including 24/7 parking monitoring, bump detection, night vision, and loop recording with automatic video protection when it thinks an accident occurred.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#7: Ulta Beauty Box

Beauty Boxes: Be Beautiful Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Every time Ulta puts out one of these exclusive Beauty Boxes, it becomes a best seller. Each version is not only adorable but filled with really quality makeup. The boxes are a great value even before the discounts, and each box is designed so that’ll you’ll want to keep it in your collection long after the beauty goods are gone. This time around, they have the “Be Beautiful” boxes, and they just went on sale for 20% off.

There are two versions, depending on your color tastes. Choose from either the cotton candy pink or the tie-dye baby blue. These sweet boxes double as a re-usable storage container or a retro-looking purse. Ulta has packed with twenty-two pieces of makeup valued at $137. All the goods are cruelty-free and made from the highest quality of safe ingredients. In these boxes, you will get an eight pan eye shadow palette, face palette, two lip glosses, lip oil, lip mask, eye shadow primer, facial mist, dual-ended eyeliner, brow gel, blush brush, eye shadow brush, and crease brush. That’s quite the set at such a reasonable price.

Free shipping on all orders over $35.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#8: KitchenAid cookware set

Kitchenaid 11-Piece Cookware Set Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Live your best Ratatouille life today and snag this Kitchenaid 11-piece Cookware Set. It’s $159, which is 21% off what its original price is. Hard anodized cookware is not only professional-looking but functional, with each piece being nonstick.

Again, how elegant do they look all shining together? Each piece has a high gloss finish and will look sharp on your stovetop. They also distribute heat evenly and don’t take long to get to each meal’s right temperature. But don’t worry, the handles stay cool and are designed for a solid grip. The glass lids fit solidly onto each piece to trap flavor in. Each is also oven, broiler, freezer, and dishwasher safe. They’re durable and easy to clean. If you select these, you’ll enjoy them for ages and prepare the perfect cuisine each use.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#9: TrackR Pixel Pack

5-Pack TrackR Pixels Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

Have you ever put your phone down, Grandpa Simpson’d off into another room, and immediately forgotten when you put your phone? I have done this several hundreds of times at this point in my life and the panic of this moment is real. If you never want to have this problem again, consider grabbing a tracking pixels. Basically, a tracking pixel is a coin-sized sticker you can place on to your device. If you lose it, you can use an app to make the pixel ring. Problem solved. Sidedeal currently has a 5-pack of tracking pixels down to $5, which is a full 90% off the usual $50 price tag. The package comes with five extra rechargeable batteries and the app lets you order replacements for free. This will make your entire life so much easier, trust me.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#10: Dreamworks Gold Box

Fan Favorite Dreamworks Collections Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Are you ready for a family movie marathon this weekend? If so, let Dreamworks get you prepped with one of their fan-favorite collections. Now, of course, you don’t need to have a family or even be a kid yourself to enjoy any of these titles, but it doesn’t hurt. I truly believe that first Shrek holds up, and there is a line or two I still quote from Madagascar, so adults can absolutely have a killer, wholesome marathon also. Each bundle has no less than three movies, all for an extremely affordable price. A lot less than going to the theatre. So grab one or all of these for a delightful night in.

These will all ship for free for Prime members.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

