The 10 Best Deals of March 16, 2021

It’s March 16, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Get 1 Free Month of Paramount+. Upgrade your toaster to a Cuisinart Convection Oven. Kiss the dust in your living room goodbye with the iRobot Roomba i6+.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Tuesday’s best deals overall.

#1: Paramount+ Free Month



Streaming is a funny thing. On the one hand, you have nearly any show you could wish for at your fingertips, ready for you to binge after logging off for the weekend. On the other hand, those shows are fragmented across so many apps and services that it’s hard to track down where to find anything, let alone how to pay for it all. Luckily, free trials exist to let you blitz through your most anticipated or beloved shows while taking the service out for a spin, all without having to commit. By the end of it, maybe you’ll have found a new catalog of shows and movies to sink your teeth into, or maybe you’ll just be grateful for the time you spent together.



Right now, you can get a month of Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access) for free through Amazon. After your first month, it’ll cost $6, but you can always cancel ahead of time if it’s not your jam, and that’s a problem for future you, anyways.

In the meantime, you’ll get access to content from CBS, Comedy Central, BET, Nickelodeon, and MTV. You can catch old favorites like (pardon me for dating myself) Clone High and Daria, Hey Arnold!, Key & Peele, and Rugrats. There’s also plenty of originals to choose from, too, like Star Trek: Picard, Kamp Koral, and The Good Fight.

#2: Google Stadia + Chromecast

Google Stadia Premiere Edition Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

Google Stadia isn’t doing terribly well. The cloud streaming service seemed like it was set for a significant expansion when it came to iOS, but Google has had some struggles since then. It recently fired around 150 developers as the service plans to move away from original games. There’s some serious restructuring happening behind the scenes to revitalize the service and that’s reflected in this deal. you can now grab the Premiere Edition of Google Stadia for $60, down from $100. That package includes a Stadia controller and a Chromecast Ultra. To be honest, even if you don’t care much about Stadia, this is a pretty good price for those two other things. It’s kind of a roundabout way to buy a new controller or Chromecast, but two birds, one stone. You can try out Google’s cloud streaming service while you’re at it, though you really don’t need to touch it to get something out of this deal.

#3: Hisense TVs

Hisense TVs Image : Hisense

March Madness starts Thursday—and you know what else is happening Thursday? The dang Snyder Cut comes out. So now matter what kind of person you are, be it a hoops fan or someone who thinks Justice League needed to be 4 hours long, you might be thinking about upgrading your TV to something with a bit more pizzaz. And for those on a budget, there are few better places to start than with a Hisense.

You may not have heard of it a few years ago, but Hisense is one of the most prominent TV manufacturers on the market, and its offerings range from 32" 720p displays to massive 4K QLEDs, all of which run on the Android TV operating system. Just sign into your Google account and you’re all set. Some models even have premium features like Dolby Vision HDR and Google Assistant, saving you the trouble of typing long passwords and instead letting you speak your queries into the remote itself.

Leading into one of the biggest basketball events of the year, a large swath of the Hisense TV selection is on sale, for a limited time, starting at a mere $150 for that aforementioned H55 standard HD model. For a mere $80 more, you can step it up to a 43" 1080p full HD set discounted to $230. But since you’re stuck at home anyway, you might as well go big and cop this 55" H65 series screen for $350, or max out your home theater setup with the Best Buy-exclusive 70" version for $550. No matter your video quality standards (or available square footage at home), there’s something for everyone in Best Buy’s Hisense sale.

#4: NordVPN Birthday Sale

In his roundup of the best VPNs at Gizmodo, Andrew Couts called NordVPN “fast and easy to use,” citing accessibility and affordability as reasons to subscribe. Though it’s almost always marked down from its $287 list price, the 2-year plan is nonetheless the cheapest option to get started with the service and continue using it long-term. For a limited time only, though, it’s not only 68% off, bringing your total to just $89 for 730 days, but it also comes with an extra 1-month, 1-year, or 2-year plan, randomly applied by the Nordic gods at checkout, through the end of March.

Couts says in his abbreviated review:

No matter what you pay, you’ll get access to more than 5,400 servers in more than 60 countries, a bunch of features you may or may not want, and, because the company is based in Panama, assurances that your data—or lack of data, as the case may be—is outside of U.S. and European jurisdictions. Like every other VPN on this list, NordVPN claims to have a “strict no-logs policy,” so most of your data isn’t collected, the company says. It does still collect your email address, payment information, and the timestamp of the last time you launched the VPN.

But NordVPN isn’t without its downsides. “...some researchers have found that it sends your email address and Google Ad ID to a marketing company when you register through the Android app and contains some trackers,” Couts explained. “Another downside is that some of NordVPN’s servers are rented, which means another company you need to trust is in the mix. And yes, one of those servers got hacked in 2018.”

Still, if you want one of the most reliable VPN clients, with the budget to support its robust infrastructure, you can’t go wrong with NordVPN. Plus, with availability on virtually every platform imaginable—from macOS to Android TV—this private networking tool is equal parts ubiquitous and acclaimed. Endorsed by PCMag, Wired, CNET, Business Insider, and more, it may be time to board the Nord train if you’re somehow unwedded to a VPN already.

#5: Roomba i6+



iRobot Roomba i6+ Image : iRobot

If your New Year’s resolution was to maintain a cleaner home, there’s still time to get on track. Start with purchasing a robot vacuum, specifically the iRobot Roomba i6+ while it’s on sale for a 31% discount in Amazon’s limited-time Gold Box sale. While it didn’t make the cut in our roundup of the best robot vacuums of 2021, its budget-friendly sibling—the Roomba i3+—did, and was featured in Gizmodo’s Coolest Gadgets of 2020 end-of-year buyer’s guide.

Unlike the i3+, the i6+ brings the same smart mapping functionality boasted by its higher-end counterparts, allowing the device to learn the layout of your home and schedule cleanings accordingly by room. This is the most affordable Roomba option for anyone buying a robot vacuum for its technological autonomy. It also features automatic dust disposal, dumping its findings into a bin connected to the charging station so you don’t have to empty it as often.



Because it’s compatible with both Google Assistant and Alexa, you can command the iRobot Roomba i6+ with your voice to tell it things like “vacuum immediately, minion!” to which it will respond by begrudgingly following orders and eliminating all the cat and dog hair from your house or apartment floors using a high-efficiency filter.

It also works with the Braava Jet M6 which, when paired, mops your floors after the Roomba goes over it with a quick sweep. Never subject yourself to cleaning floors again, and instead focus on all the other horrors of life, or just sit down and play a darn video game because you deserve a break every now and then.

#6: sC 100 Dash Cam

Advertisement

I’ve been learning all about dash cams recently. As someone who checks through deals every day, I see a lot of different models on sale with a whole array of features. We’re currently asking our readers what the best dash cam is, so here’s an option to consider as your nominee. The Cobra SC 100 smart dash cam is on sale for $100. This front and back full HD camera comes with its own app that gives you real-time driving alerts, and that’s just the start of the feature list. Built-in GPS, incident reporting, parking mode, temperature protection, and much more. This has just about everything you need in a dash cam. Or does it? Head over here to let us know what you like better.

#7: Ulta WandaVision Collection

WandaVision Collection Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Just because WandaVision is over doesn’t mean we can’t conjure a little witchiness of our own. Ulta teamed up with Marvel to concoct this extensive and beautiful makeup medley in honor of the Scarlet Witch. The WandaVision Collection is hands down one of the best collaborations they’ve done. It’s a magnificent tie-in to the series with fifteen unique pieces for all types of beauty lovers. Here are a few standouts for me.

The fact that there are three full eyeshadow pallettes bundled together is amazing. Usually, we get just one in these collabs. In the show’s vein, each palette helps you get a classic look from one of Wanda’s TV decades. The 50s/60s palette is more matte and cool-toned for good old-fashioned black and white shows. The 70s palette pops with a little more fun and color, giving you shimmers in bronze and purple to pick from. Last, the 80s/90s palette is super pigmented in rich blues and pink hues. Mix and match to achieve the perfect presentation for a modern sorceress.

G/O Media may get a commission WandaVision Eye Shadow Vault Buy for $17 at Ulta Use the promo code 994831

As a fan of falsies, I love that they included a set of three spell bounding lashes. These will give you just the boost you need to get that captivating 60s appearance Wanda rocks through the series. Combine that with my new obsession with the Wing Tip Liner Duo, and not even Agatha Harkness can stop you.

Nails always seem neglected in collaborations. As a connoisseur of press-on nails and wraps, I deeply appreciate the inclusion of a decal set. Much like with the eye shadow, this three-piece pack recreates Wanda’s yesteryear inspirations. So the French manicure set will show off with the 50s/60s aesthetic. Black and silver glitter is all glam and disco for the 70s. And, of course, the neon dream drenched in pink grooves with the 80s and 90s.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission WandaVision Nail Decal Set Buy for $13 at Ulta Use the promo code 994831

Remember to use the code 994831 to save almost $4 on your selection. This code works until April 4, but I highly doubt this gorgeous collection will last that long. Don’t forget to grab Wanda’s bold red cosmetic bag to toss it all in too.

Orders over $35 ship for free.

#8: TrackR Pixel Pack

5-Pack TrackR Pixels Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

Have you ever put your phone down, Grandpa Simpson’d off into another room, and immediately forgotten when you put your phone? I have done this several hundreds of times at this point in my life and the panic of this moment is real. If you never want to have this problem again, consider grabbing a tracking pixels. Basically, a tracking pixel is a coin-sized sticker you can place on to your device. If you lose it, you can use an app to make the pixel ring. Problem solved. Sidedeal currently has a 5-pack of tracking pixels down to $5, which is a full 90% off the usual $50 price tag. The package comes with five extra rechargeable batteries and the app lets you order replacements for free. This will make your entire life so much easier, trust me.

Advertisement

#9: Naipo Mini Massage Gun

Naipo Mini Massage Gun Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

We regularly feature deals on Naipo’s full-sized massage gun, which gets snapped up en masse and has glowing reviews from Amazon customers, but now here’s a more compact alternative: the Naipo Mini Massage Gun. As the name suggests, it’s a smaller version of the handheld percussion massager that provides sweet relief to your sore muscles, no matter where you are. It’s around the size of a smartphone and weighs less than a pound, with four swappable heads for different kinds of sensations. According to Naipo, it provides power comparable to the full-sized model despite the small size, up to 3,000rpm.

Right now, you can shave almost 50% off the list price of the Naipo Mini Massage Gun by clipping the coupon on the page and benefitting from additional Amazon Prime member savings. It comes out to $56 for Prime members, otherwise it’s $10 more for non-subscribers.

#10: Cuisinart convection oven

Cuisinart Convection Oven Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Leftovers make the world go round, but heating yesterday’s pizza or pasta in the microwave is unfulfilling. But you don’t want to fire up your stove for just these, either. The convection oven is your answer to this tasty dilemma. This reliable and sturdy Cuisinart Convection Oven is 41% off right now.

Cuisinart makes quality kitchen items, and this convection over is absolutely tops. This compact cooker fits snuggly on the countertop and will keep your kitchen cooler during the impending hot summer months. This lil guy can bake, broil, toast, and warm. This is especially handy if you live alone and are always worried about using the giant oven for a single serving. It’s equipped with a nonstick interior and slide-out crumb tray to make clean up easy. Cooks food quickly, evenly; it’s simple to operate and comes with a recipe book if you get stuck. This price is only for the classic stainless steel option, but it is, in my opinion, the sleekest looking of all of them.

This item ships for free for Prime members.

