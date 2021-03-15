The 10 Best Deals of March 15, 2021

Gif : Juliana Clark

It’s March 15, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Upgrade your laptop, and cash in on the 13" M1 MacBook Pro. Add a bit of fun to your kitchen dishware with a Baby Yoda mug set. And t reat your kids to a LEGO Speed Champions Ferrari F8 Tributo kit.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Monday’s best deals overall.

#1: 2021 HP Omen Laptop





That may not sound like much of a discount, because truth be told it isn’t. But it’s still a good deal regardless, compared to its competitors. That includes the Razer Blade 15, which costs over $500 more for a comparable setup (albeit toting a 1oth Gen Intel Core i7 processor). The similarly specced Alienware m15 R3, on the other hand, sits at a whopping $1,800 straight from Dell. It might not flaunt the most glamorous chassis or fetching features, but in the pure numbers game, the HP Omen 2021 is a competitive frontrunner. You’d be hard-pressed to find much of anything that can hold up a fight in the value department. Just make sure to tick +$50 for double the memory.

#2: amazon echo sale

Save up to 50% on Echo Devices Graphic : Gabe Carey

For a limited time, you can talk to Alexa on your choice of the latest Echo Dot Kids Edition (or the regular Echo Dot if you hate fun), the 4th Gen standard Echo, the 3rd Gen Echo Dot, the Echo Auto, the Echo Show 5, and the Echo Show 8 if you’re so inclined, for up to 50% off the sticker prices.

That’s right, whether you’re looking to add smart features to your car or adorn your nightstand with a friggin’ sweet tiger, uhh, for the kids, you can’t go wrong with an Amazon Echo smart speaker. In her review of the 2020 upgrade, Gizmodo’s Victoria Song had this to say:

“If you’re on an OG Amazon Echo or a second-generation Echo, you could probably do with the boost in audio quality. Other than the improved audio quality and the new round design, many of the upgrades just aren’t that noticeable. At the end of the day, I’m left feeling, like, ‘Well, this is the round Echo with surprisingly decent audio that does pretty much what my other Echo speakers do.’ Like I said, it’s round. That’s the story.”

Load your home (and car?) with smart speakers while the deals last, if that’s the kind of thing you’re into.

#3: MacBook Pro M1

For a first-gen Apple product, the new MacBooks featuring the company’s own custom chipset reviewed surprisingly well, even from our friends at Gizmodo. And now, the M1-equipped 13" MacBook Pro is discounted $149 off the list price in either capacity option, whether you choose the 256GB SSD at $1,150 or the 512GB SSD at $1,350.

Note that the full savings is shown at checkout. The 256GB edition is currently about two weeks out from shipping as of this writing, but the 512GB version is ready to ship. Here’s what Gizmodo’s Joanna Nelius had to say in her review of the powerful new MacBook Pro:

I do all my work and play on PC, but Apple’s M1 processor has me wondering if I really need a Windows PC for my next laptop. This is the first time in all my years of computing—ever since my dad sat me in front of a keyboard as a toddler—that I’ve ever considered getting a Mac.

#4: Eufy smart lock

Few things can muck up your day like forgetting whether you locked the door well after you’ve departed. If you’re lucky, you’ll realize it before you’ve reached your destination and can quickly turn around, but not everyone is so fortunate. If you’re able, a smart lock can alleviate such woes by automatically locking the door, and nixing the key in favor of a fingerprint or security code, so you don’t have to worry about locking yourself out. They’re pricey, though, so a good deal always helps, and right now you can get $30 off Eufy’s Security Smart Lock Touch at Amazon (use the on-page coupon) and Best Buy. At $220 after the discount, it’s still not cheap, but it will keep things a little more safe while giving you a backup plan in case you’re prone to leaving your keys inside.

There’s four ways to unlock the device: via your fingerprint, a security code, Bluetooth via the Eufy security app, and using a hardware key. That makes it easier to relax when you’re halfway to your appointment, still wondering if you remembered to lock the door, since the lock will automatically lock when you shut the door. Additionally, the lock is IP65 waterproof, and can withstand temperatures from -22°F to 158°F.

#5: Lego Speed champions set



While not even the government’s $2,000—err, $1,400 stimulus check will cover the parts to build an actual Ferrari, it’s more than enough to cover the LEGO Speed Champions Ferrari F8 Tributo set, now discounted 20% along with the 1985 Audi Sport Quattro S1. Whether you’re a kid (or have one who’s interested in) learning the ropes of what it takes to get started on their first DIY project, or an adult looking for a hot new automotive trinket to display in your home office, these 250-275 piece kits are fully raceable, true-to-life replicas of two iconic sports cards, complete with their own drivers.

Each set came out as recently as last year, when LEGO Speed Champions packs saw a 25% increase in size, meaning they’re more accurate to the real thing than ever. While the Ferrari model comes in at 1" x 3" x 5" (HWD), the Audi is only slightly larger at 2" x 2" x 6". Since they’re both on sale, fans of both car brands ought to snatch up a pair before this tempting offer concludes. The last time the Audi model went on sale, around this time in February, it jumped back up to full price after just 3 days. The Ferrari, on the other hand, was only marked down for a day, back in January, until now.

#6: Nordvpn birthday sale

In his roundup of the best VPNs at Gizmodo, Andrew Couts called NordVPN “fast and easy to use,” citing accessibility and affordability as reasons to subscribe. Though it’s almost always marked down from its $287 list price, the 2-year plan is nonetheless the cheapest option to get started with the service and continue using it long-term. For a limited time only, though, it’s not only 68% off, bringing your total to just $89 for 730 days, but it also comes with an extra 1-month, 1-year, or 2-year plan, randomly applied by the Nordic gods at checkout, through the end of March.

Couts says in his abbreviated review:

No matter what you pay, you’ll get access to more than 5,400 servers in more than 60 countries, a bunch of features you may or may not want, and, because the company is based in Panama, assurances that your data—or lack of data, as the case may be—is outside of U.S. and European jurisdictions. Like every other VPN on this list, NordVPN claims to have a “strict no-logs policy,” so most of your data isn’t collected, the company says. It does still collect your email address, payment information, and the timestamp of the last time you launched the VPN.

But NordVPN isn’t without its downsides. “...some researchers have found that it sends your email address and Google Ad ID to a marketing company when you register through the Android app and contains some trackers,” Couts explained. “Another downside is that some of NordVPN’s servers are rented, which means another company you need to trust is in the mix. And yes, one of those servers got hacked in 2018.”

Still, if you want one of the most reliable VPN clients, with the budget to support its robust infrastructure, you can’t go wrong with NordVPN. Plus, with availability on virtually every platform imaginable—from macOS to Android TV—this private networking tool is equal parts ubiquitous and acclaimed. Endorsed by PCMag, Wired, CNET, Business Insider, and more, it may be time to board the Nord train if you’re somehow unwedded to a VPN already.

#7: Jachs NY Spring Sale

Up to 90% off Select Items CLEANUP Image : JACHS NY

While there have been teases of warmer weather, chilly temperatures are still very much here. JACHS is basically giving it all away, so make sure you stay comfortable and stylish while waiting for spring. There are some items up to 90% off in this blowout sale. Use the code CLEANUP at checkout and watch the dollars melt away like the winter snow. This sale will run until March 17. Expect an additional 15% off already discounted pieces.

I love the look of these sherpa-lined jackets ($33). There’s something a little classic, a little vintage but very stylish about them. The stretch corduroy fabric comes in this beautiful charcoal color and will keep you very toasty when temperatures drop.

I’m partial to a henley and think it looks great on everyone. This olive green one is $25 and made of cozy merino wool. The long sleeve makes it ideal for layering, and the traditional waffle stitch pattern gives it a nice texture.

I’m actually a fan of their crewneck sweatshirts and can say they are super comfy. Buying two is a good idea because you might have a significant other who will steal yours. It’s me, and I stole my boyfriend’s. They’re also 67% off, so hard to pass up.

Free shipping on orders over $100.

#8: animal crossing eyeshadow

30% off Colourpop Animal Crossing Nook Eyeshadow Palette Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re an Animal Crossing superfan, you’re in luck. For a short amount of time, you can grab a Tom Nook-inspired Eyeshadow palette for $9 at Ulta. Originally $13, you’ll save about 30%. Colourpop is known for its affordable, yet saturated, pigmented colors, and of course gives you a range of greens to work with. What are you waiting for?

#9: Tacklife rotary tool

Tacklife Rotary Tool Kit H24CDK4Z Graphic : Andrew Hayward

A rotary tool might be one of the handiest tools you keep around your home, as the versatile little device can be used for drilling, sanding, cutting, polishing, engraving, and more. Tacklife’s rotary tool kit is well-reviewed by Amazon customers (4.5 stars) and much cheaper than the brand name Dremel version.

Right now, it’s 50% off the list price—just $20—when you clip the coupon on the page and drop in promo code H24CDK4Z at checkout. This 32,000RPM rotary tool has an upgraded universal keyless drill chuck and ergonomic design, and comes with more than 100 accessories in the case, including four attachments. Whether for repairs or crafting, you could get a lot of use out of this affordable little tool.

#10: Baby Yoda mugs

Protect Attack Snack Mug Graphic : Sheilah Villari

If you’re missing the adorable green face of the galaxy’s cutest babe, you aren’t alone. Our fingers are also crossed we’ll get to see lots of Grogu in the next season of The Mandalorian. Until then, make every morning sweet with this Protect Attack Snack Mug. Save 26% today only and thank us latte for sharing this deal.

This is a big mug too. It’s twenty ounces, so pretty sizable against the standard twelve-ounce mugs. It’s built to keep your hot beverages pipping and can absolutely handle the microwave and dishwasher. If coffee isn’t your thing, it can double as a delightful holder for pens and anything else a scrapper or smuggler needs to store. It’s made of thick, durable ceramic and is officially licensed by Disney and Star Wars. I say embrace The Child’s life lessons with this mug. So protect, attack, and snack each day.

Advertisement

This will ship for free for Prime members.

