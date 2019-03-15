Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1 ipad pros

Graphic: Shep McAllister

While it may not be quite as svelte or speedy as the new, bezel-free 11" iPad Pro, the previous generation iPads are still a fantastic tablets by any reasonable measure, and Amazon’s offering a great deal on multiple models.

Today’s Gold Box let’s you choose from 64GB iPad Pros, in the 10.5" option in Gold, Rose Gold, and Silver for $430 and a 12.9" Pro for $560 in Space Gray and Silver.



The main reason to buy these (besides Apple Pencil support, if that’s something you’ll use) is the 120Hz screen. If you’ve ever experienced it in an Apple Store, you know that it’s almost uncannily smooth, even compared to the latest iPhones.

#2 lg oled tv

Graphic: Shep McAllister

LG’s OLED TVs have achieved something of a cult status thanks to their inky dark black levels and vibrant colors, and today, you can score the best prices we’ve seen on the 2018 B8 models with a couple of refurb discounts on the 55" and 65" sets.

The picture quality of the cheaper B8 models should be nearly identical to 2017's ultra-popular LG sets (which is a good thing!), but the 2018 models include LG’s ThinQ voice assistant and support for HFR (high frame rate video) up to 120 FPS. HFR content doesn’t really exist yet, but a few movies are expected to come to streaming services starting later this year, so if you’re planning on using the TV for several years, it might be worth it for future-proofing purposes.

The more expensive C8 model on sale today has an updated processor that can handle HFR and HDR at the same time, while the B8 can only do one at a time.

#3 rei outlet

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Warmer weather is on the horizon, so get some new gear and head outside. Right now, REI Outlet is taking $20 off orders of $100 or more, so you can stock up on everything from outerwear, shoes, and backpacks to tents, bikes, and sleeping bags from coveted brands including Marmot, Patagonia, The North Face, and more.



There’s certainly a lot to sift through, so consider a few of our favorite things: The Marmot Minimalist Rain Jacket, Smartwool socks, Mountain Hardwear’s Ghost Whisperer Down Jacket, and The North Face Flight RKT Running Shorts are all up for grabs for less. The discount is automatically applied at checkout, so shop now and enjoy the great outdoors even more.

#4 playstation plus membership

If you didn’t buy enough years for $40 back on Black Friday, today’s $45 deal for PlayStation Plus is about the best you can expect outside of the holiday shopping season. If you own a PlayStation 4, or are planning to buy one soon, the only question is how many you should buy, not whether you should buy it.



#5 journelle

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

The dreaded process of shopping for lingerie actually isn’t so bad when you hit up Journelle. Their stuff is known for being well made, size inclusive, and actually attractive, and right now, you can shop over 100 nice pieces for 80% off — yes, you read that right — thanks to the brand’s Spring Sample Sale. Discounted bras, undies, PJs, bodysuits, and even swimwear are included in the promotion, plus, for every bra purchased from the deal, Journelle will donate a bra to Free the Girls, the brand’s non-profit partner dedicated to empowering survivors of human trafficking in developing nations. So shop now, and feel really good about your new underpinnings.

#6 anker car accessories

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you redline it over to Amazon today, you can drive away with some stellar deals on popular Anker car accessories from the Gold Box.



For my money, the best deal of the bunch is this $20 car charger, which includes a 30W USB-C port, in addition to a regular USB port. It would be perfect for keeping a laptop or a Nintendo Switch charged up during a long road trip, no bulky power inverter required. There’s also a regular dual-port car charger included in the sale for $14.

Also of note is this Qi-charging phone mount, which supports 7.5W charging speeds for iPhones, and 10W speeds for compatible Android devices. Just note that you’ll need a Quick Charge 3.0 car charger to power it.

This USB battery pack can jump start most cars with the included jumper cables, and it’s small enough to fit your glove box. There will come a day that you’re late for an appointment and your car won’t start, and you’ll be really glad you bought this thing. Bonus: As of the time of this posting, it has an extra $10 clippable coupon available as well.

There are also a couple of dash cams included, but I’d probably get the cheaper of the two since it records 1080p at 60 FPS, while the more expensive one, ironically, only does 30 FPS. Those extra frames can really make a difference when it comes to capturing a license plate.

Just remember that these deals are only available today, and the best stuff could sell out early, so don’t let the engine block cool on this deal before you make your selections.

#7 casper sheets

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

You shouldn’t skimp out on good sheets, an essential component of a good bed, and right now, some of our favorites from Casper are on sale. For a limited time, take 30% off sheet sets in three difference varieties — Airy Linen, Cool Supima, and Weightless Cotton — along with duvets, pillowcase sets, and quilts. It’s a sweet deal that will surely bring forth sweet dreams.



#8 tile mate

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want to give the gift of a Tile Bluetooth gadget finder for your forgetful mom this Mother’s Day, you should buy this four-pack with a user-replaceable batteries. Today’s $60 deal on the brand new Tile Mate includes a Bonus Slim unit. Considering that a 4-Pack of Tile Mate’s are $55 on Amazon, this deal makes it so it’s just $5 more for the Slim.

#9 new balance

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

This weekend, step up your sneaker game thanks to Joe’s New Balance Outlet. The retailer is currently offering up to 70% off shoes and apparel for men and women with their Warehouse Sale Event. But don’t let these stellar prices through you off balance, since you only have until Monday to snag the styles that suit you.

#10 Wall outlet shelf

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Why should your smart speaker, toothbrush, candles, and potted plants take up precious counter space when you can just add a shelf to a power outlet? This thing holds 10 pounds, and is only $5 today with the code MX6AGTXV. Want another one? Pick up the two pack for $10.

