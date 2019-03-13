Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: HUE BULBS

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Full color Philips Hue bulb deals under $40 are rare. Deals that apply to both standard and recessed bulbs? Even rarer. Today, you can get as many as you want of both shapes for just $36, which is about as low as they ever get outside of Black Friday.



#2: UNIQLO SALE

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

An extra layer of down never hurt anyone in winter. Pump up your puffer collection today with these deals on Uniqlo’s famous Ultra Light Down. Men’s and women’s jackets are down to $60 (though the pink and olive colors for ladies are on sale for $40). Meanwhile, men’s vests are on sale for as low as $15 in select colors, while women’s vests are down to $30 in select colors.



As the name suggests, this isn’t the kind of material that keeps you warm by weighing you down; these styles are thin enough to be worn as either an inner or outer layer, and snuggly to the point where you’ll know you have it on, but not heavy enough to be a nuisance. In fact, it’s one of our favorite affordable down jackets out there. Pretty much all the jackets and vests are $10 off, so go to town on this down deal before it’s done.



#3: RGB STRIP LIGHT

Installing LED strip lights above your kitchen cabinets or under furniture is the easiest way to make your houseguests say “whoa,” and this $30 strip (with promo code 3IXPDYWY) is one of the best deals we’ve seen on one. With full RGB LEDs and support for Apple HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant, you can easily add it to your existing smart home lighting scenes, and invoke it with the voice assistant of your choice.

The only potential downside? It’s only two meters long, and can’t be extended (though it can be trimmed to length), so it’d be an ideal HDTV bias light, or could be mounted under fairly small pieces of furniture, but you won’t be able to run it across an entire room.

#4: EDDIE BAUER SALE

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

It’s almost spring, so get outside! And while you’re at it, stock up on tons of apparel and gear from Eddie Bauer’s Spring Sale, where select items for men and women are up to 50% off right now. Not to mention, the site’s entire clearance section is an extra 40% off with promo code SPRING40. Plenty of shirts, shorts, hats, shoes, and much more are up for grabs, so you can find anything you might need to enjoy the nice weather in style.

#5: VIZIO SURROUND SOUND

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Vizio’s 5.1 channel sound bars changed the game by bringing surround sound to people who didn’t want to buy a receiver or run a ton of wires around their living room, and now, you can get your own setup for just $129, the best price we’ve ever seen.



That includes a 32" sound bar with your three front channels, a wireless subwoofer that you put in the back of the room, and two wired satellite speakers that plug into the subwoofer, and serve as your rear channels. I’ve had a very similar setup from Vizio for years, and absolutely love that I can just plug it straight into my TV, with no fuss. Plus, March Madness starts next week, I’m just sayin’.

#6: GROVE OFFER

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Here’s your no-brainer deal of the day. If you visit this page and enter your email, Grove Collaborative will give you $30 worth of Grove and Mrs. Meyer’s products for free when you spend $20 on anything else on the site. I was also given a free glass spray bottle and concentrated cleaner, for seemingly no reason at all.



After you enter your email, you’ll automatically be taken to a cart with $20+ of items already added, but you can delete those and replace them with anything you’d like. Grove’s well stocked with laundry supplies, cleaning gear, pet products, personal care, and even baby items...you know, stuff that you have to buy anyway. So you might as well get a bunch of Mrs. Meyer’s stuff for free.

Note: The offer will also give you 60 days of Grove’s VIP free shipping membership for free, which will auto-renew at a rate of $20 per year, but you can cancel the auto-renew immediately after ordering.

#7: TRULY WIRELESS HEADPHONES

Want noise cancellation in a pocket-sized package? Sony’s noise-canceling true wireless headphones are on sale, if you’re cool with a used pair. They don’t have great battery life, so you can’t use them continuously all day at work, but their included charging case makes it easy to top them off. And hey, they’re freaking noise-cancelling truly wireless earbuds. That’s amazing!



For a “like new” model, $60 is a bargain and, hell, use some of that cash you’ll save on replacement tips.

#8: TOWER OF POWER

What were they thinking inventing this surge protector and not calling it the Power Tower? Missed marketing opportunities aside, it comes with 10 outlets, four USB ports, and its own 6ft retractable power cord. Plus, it rotates for optimum space-saving. Get it for $19 with promo code BKQC8KSK.

#9: FOOD HUGGERS

Extend the life of the unused portion of your fruits and veggies in these $7 silicone Food Huggers, and then rinse and repeat, reusing them over and over again. Sure, you could use plastic wrap to achieve the same thing, but you can’t always untangle plastic wrap to reuse a second time, and also, do you hate the Earth?

The Food Huggers come in four sizes, and can also be used as jar lids, small ramekins, or jewelry holders. Today’s price is less than a dollar away from its all-time low, so squeeze in this deal before it’s gone.

#10: BLUE YETI BUNDLE

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

$95 is a really good price for the Blue Yeti USB microphone, one of the most popular computer mics out there. And today, that price also includes a copy of Far Cry 5 and a generic studio stand, shock mount and pop filter.



Whether you’re looking to start the next big podcast, improve the quality of your Twitch streams, or just want your Skype calls with Grandma to sound better, this deal is a banger. It’s $35 less than what’s currently on Amazon, just as long as you use the code BLUE.