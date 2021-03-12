The 10 Best Deals of March 12, 2021

Graphic : Juliana Clark

Friday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s March 12, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Need a caffeine boost? Get your first bag free from Atlas Coffee. Add a Tacklife tabletop fire pit to your patio. And upgrade your car with a Rexing V3 Plus dash cam.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Friday’s best deals overall.

#1: Atlas Coffee Club



First Bag Free KINJACOFFEE Image : Atlas Coffee

Our clocks spring forward this Sunday, and since you’ll lose an hour of sleep in the process, why not grab of free bag of pick-me-up to start the day off right, courtesy of Kinja Deals? Using the promo code KINJACOFFEE, you can do exactly that for a limited time only. That link above (and below!) should automatically mark your first bag down to $0, but you will need to cover shipping. For me, the shipping charge was around $5. You can choose whether to get your bag ground and ready to go or as whole beans you grind yourself.

This subscription, which you can cancel anytime, brings you a fresh bag of new coffee every 2 or 4 weeks depending on your preferred schedule. You can get caffeinated conveniently and on your terms by indicating your preference for lighter or darker roasts, or have Atlas surprise you with each delivery.

Atlas Coffee Club Promo Code KINJACOFFEE



This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier.

#2: Neo Grade Arcade Stick

NeoGeo Arcade Stick Pro Graphic : The Inventory

There are plenty of arcade sticks out there built for hardcore fighting fans, but how many of them have games installed on them? The NeoGeo Arcade Stick Pro is a wonderful little contraption that’s both a standalone controller and a sort of NeoGeo Classic. It comes with 20 SNK fighting games, including six entries in the King of Fighters franchise. That’s a nice little gimmick as is, but the fact that this is actually a fully functional fight stick that works with PC and Android devices rules. Take a look at that shiny red joystick and eight face buttons! That’s a cute little arcade stick right there! If you’re interested in grabbing one, it’s currently $101 over at Amazon today.

This deal was originally posted by Giovanni Colantonio.

#3: Apple Watch SE

The Apple Watch SE is a pretty nifty watch. At 30% less than the latest Series 6 model, you can now get an Apple Watch with speedy guts and most of the features without paying the premium. Today, you can get the 40mm model for $20 off, bringing the price down to $259, and the 44mm model is similarly marked down to $289. Multiple color options are available, so check the listings at Amazon to see what’s still in stock.

Those prices only count if you go for the Sport Band, although there are other configurations that let you save as much as $30 off, including the 44mm Apple Watch SE with standalone LTE support and the fabric Sport Loop for $329.

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon.

#4: Tacklife tabletop Fire Pit

Tacklife Tabletop Fire Pit 6K3IGLBF Image : Tacklife

Spring is nearly in the air, and with vaccines spreading far and wide and positivity rates steadily dropping, many of us are dreaming of reuniting with friends and family in the months ahead. Prepare for your next outdoor gatherings with Tacklife’s tabletop fire pit, which is marked down 40% off the list price today when you use promo code 6K3IGLBF at checkout.



This handy glass, concrete, and metal fixture can easily move between outdoor surfaces, providing a decorative and warming flame fueled by bioethanol. It’s just $30 today when you use the promo code.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.



#5: Kindle Book Deals



Kindle Daily Deals Image : Amazon

Spring is almost here, and we’re all ready to spend some more time outdoors. But whether you’ve still got a few more days of winter or you like to kick back under the sun and turn a few pages, it’s nice to have a good book to keep you company. If you’ve already got a Kindle, it’s never a bad idea to load it up with a few more books to keep you company, and there’s always a good deal to jump on.

Right now, you can get books like The Future of Feeling: Building Empathy in a Tech-Obsessed World by Kaitlin Ugolik Phillips for just $1, and Jen Sincero’s You Are a Badass: How to Stop Doubting Your Greatness and Start Living an Awesome Life is down to $3.

If you’re up for a good mix of humor and science nerdery, Mary Roach’s books are all on sale for the Kindle right now, too. Stiff: The Curious Lives of Human Cadavers and Packing for Mars: The Curious Science of Life in the Void are down to $9, and Grunt: The Curious Science of Humans at War is down to $10.

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon.



#6: Henkels knife set

Henckels 14-Piece Knife Set Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re in the market for a super-sharp set of knives, look no further than Henckels 14-Piece Knife Set. It’s 20% off, bringing the price down from $100 to $80 which is saving you $20! Yes, I am amazing at simple math.

In the Knife Block Set, you’ll receive an 8-inch chef knife and bread knife, a 3-inch paring knife, as well as a serrated utility, Santoku, a straight-edge utility knife, as well as six steak knives and kitchen shears. They are ergonomic, so you’ll be able to have a comfy grip while you’re getting dinner together. What are you waiting for?

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#7: Rexing Dash cam

Rexing V3 Plus Dash Cam Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

If you’re looking for a dash cam that can be your new driving companion, the Rexing V3 Plus is on sale for $180 at Best Buy today. This is a pretty robust device that features a lot of useful perks. It captures in HD at 30 frames per second and a 170 degree viewing angle. It has a 2.7" LCD display that you can interact with. It gets deeper after that. This bad boy has a built-in GPS, an advanced driver assistance system, night vision, a parking mode, and more. Especially useful is it’s looping functionality that’ll overwrite old footage on your SD card if it runs out of space. That way, you can just keep the recording running as long as you need to. Collision detecting tech also means that the camera won’t rewrite any accidents. I’ll leave whether or not this is a great camera to you auto heads out there, but it certainly sounds appealing on paper.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#8: Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (Unlocked) Image : Sam Rutherford/Gizmodo

Samsung’s long-running Galaxy Note line has delivered some serious large and feature-rich Android phones over the years, and they’ve been consistently super expensive and packed with a pop-out S Pen stylus. Last fall’s Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G is the apex of the line: larger, more luxurious-feeling, and even more feature-rich than ever. Also the most expensive ever.



As Gizmodo’s Sam Rutherford wrote:

“Frankly, the S-Pen is just a bonus, and when it comes to taking notes during meetings or just drawing silly captions on photos, I’m glad it’s still around. But even without it, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is still so much more thoughtful and refined than the S20 Ultra, or any other super premium phone. Yes, even at $1,300, this thing is still exceedingly expensive, but at long last, Samsung has finally made something truly worthy of that ‘Ultra’ tag.”

But if you’ve been eyeing the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, now might be the time to strike: Woot is taking $500 off the list price in Mystic Bronze today only, while supplies last. At $800 for a high-end, unlocked superphone, it almost seems like a bargain. Almost. You can also snag the less-robust Galaxy Note 20 5G (no Ultra) at $600 in Mystic Green from the same link. There’s free shipping for Amazon Prime members with either option.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#9: Flexispot standing desk

Flexispot Electric Stand Up Desk Image : Flexispot

Sitting is the new smoking, or so they say. (I’d personally argue vaping more so fits that bill, but to each their own.) And in the event you’re trying to quit while on that work-from-home grind—let’s face it, who isn’t now that our commuting exercise has been axed completely—an adjustable standing desk offers quite the elegant, versatile solution. While we haven’t reviewed this specific model, our own Andrew Hayward took the Flexispot EC9 for a spin earlier this year, and while he was reluctant to reach a definitive verdict on the experience, he did have the following to say:

This particular desk meets my own relatively undemanding needs, given that it’s sturdy and tall enough for me (being 6’2”), but it’s the only standing desk I’ve used so far. There are other options around this price point, as well as much, much more expensive standing desks with additional features and added style, not to mention standing desk converters that can sit atop your existing desk. If you’ve been thinking about a standing desk, there’s probably an option out there that can fit your budget and meet your needs.

Both the 48" x 24" EC9 and its larger 48" x 30" counterpart are on sale, the latter is discounted a whole 20% when you opt for the white on white colorway. All you have to do is clip the coupon on the page and you’re well on your way to achieving new heights.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#10: Bushwick kitchen maple syrup

4-Pack Bushwick Kitchen Maple Syrup Graphic : Sheilah Villari

The packaging for Bushwick Kitchen’s Maple Syrup is utterly confusing. I thought for sure these were fancy artisanal shampoos as they are made in Brooklyn. But I was pleasantly surprised to find out they are actually gluten-free and paleo-friendly maple syrups.

Once your brain processes the way they decided to bundle these, don’t judge the outside. The inside is a rich concoction of traditional amber-colored rich syrup. There are two tasty syrups to elevate every meal. First is the classic Butter Maple. This organic buttery treat does more than enhance pancakes; slather it on a slab of pork chops too. It’s a little sweet and a little salty, perfect for breakfast and dinner items. For those who need a kick to their flavoring, there are two bottles of Spicy Maple. Made from a blend of chile peppers and habanero, toss this in when roasting veggies or even when you start frying up your morning bacon. Each bottle is almost thirteen ounces of goodness right from the Catskills.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on Meh before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. That membership also gets you free shipping at MorningSave, Mediocritee, and SideDeal. Otherwise, shipping is $8 per order.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

