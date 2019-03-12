Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1 Sony 4k tv

Amazon has a Sony 60-inch smart 4K TV for under $800 right now, as part of its Gold Box. This LED unit offers lots of the features you’d want in a TV, such as HDR10, Alexa compatibility and Chromecast built-in, and a 120hz refresh rate. Better still, this current price about $350 off its average price.

#2 refurb roomba

Woot’s discounting the powerful Roomba 860 down to just $275 for a refurb. While it is still quite a bit more expensive than, say, the Eufy RoboVac 11, it boasts up to five times the sucking power of the comparable Roomba 650, so if you have kids or pets that tend to track in a lot of dirt, it might be worth the premium.

You can schedule a cleaning 7x during the week and it’ll navigate around furniture and avoid stairs. This Roomba will automatically dock and recharge, too, which is super convenient.

#3 nintendo switch bundle

Walmart’s letting you build your own Nintendo Switch bundle for just $330. Choose a console, either the neon blue/red or the gray Joy-Cons and a Mario game (Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Tennis Aces or Super Mario Party), and Walmart will throw in some sweet pins and a less-sweet, designated guest controller.

If you’ve been putting off buying a Switch... well, dude. I mean, come on.

#4 clarks

At the intersection of “cute” and “comfortable,” you will find Clarks. And right now, the footwear brand is taking up to 60% off clearance items for men, women, and kids, plus an extra 20% off your clearance purchase with promo code OUTLET. Treat your feet to new boots, loafers, slip-ons, and more from this shoo-in of a sale before it’s over.

#5 anker projectors

If you want to build a budget, projector-based home theater, the Prizm II is a good one to consider, and right now you can get it for just $189 thanks to Amazon’s Gold Box.

It’s the perfect option for budget-conscious consumers who want to dip their toes in a different kind of home theater. It regularly sells for around $270, and that price was already a great bargain—but this deal pushes it even lower.

Additionally, Amazon’s also lowering the price on the Nebula Capsule, a surprisingly good portable projector shrunk down to the size of a soda can. For a limited time, the Capsule is marked down to $224 on Amazon, down from the usual $300.

#6 backcountry

The most coveted brands are also often the most expensive, but now at Backcountry, you can take an additional 20% off select apparel and gear from the big brands you know and love, including Patagonia, The North Face, Marmot, Sorel, and more. In case you’ve been off on some isolated peak somewhere, Backcountry’s also running its Semi-Annual Sale, so that’s a really good deal on top of a deal. The added discount will be automatically applied to eligible items in your cart, so go ahead and check out so you can get outside and use your new stuff.

#7 game of thrones

Bend the knee and pledge your sword to the Lord of Deals to gain access to this Game of Thrones seasons 1-7 box set for $90, complete with Blu-rays and digital copies of every episode released so far. That’s $140 less than usual, so you won’t have to take out a loan from the Iron Bank of Braavos.



#8 reebok

If you work out regularly, or uh, at all, you deserve a medal. Or just treat yourself to some new sneakers and/or activewear from Reebok. Right now, the sports-minded retailer is 30% off everything on their site, plus an extra 50% off men’s and women’s sale styles with promo code FAM. Chances are, you’ll make good use of these purchased for many workouts to come.

#9 xbox one x nba 2k19 bundle

In terms of sheer power and graphical capability, nothing can top the Xbox One X. So if you want to experience modern games like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey in their full 4K HDR glory, you can save $150 today on a bundle that includes a copy of NBA2K19, the best deal we’ve ever seen.



For some comparison, this same bundle on Amazon costs $390 right now, or $40 more.

#10 red wing

When you hear the words “leather boots,” you probably picture one of Red Wing’s classic pairs; they are truly the quintessential lace-up leather boot for dudes. And today, they’re marked down by up to 50% at Nordstrom Rack. Choose from range of iconic styles (though I personal recommend the 6-Inch Moc Toe Leather Boot), including a few non-boot options. Snag your favorite from Red Wing before it flies away; these shoes will definitely sell out quickly.