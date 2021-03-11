The 10 Best Deals of March 11, 2021

Gif : Juliana Clark

It’s March 11, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Snuggle up to the fire with the Tacklife tabletop fire pit. Upgrade your collection of gadgets and gizmos with the Apple Watch Series 6. And clean your home while you’re working with the Eu fy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Thursday’s best deals overall.

#1: Atlas Coffee Club



First Bag Free KINJACOFFEE Image : Atlas Coffee

Our clocks spring forward this Sunday, and since you’ll lose an hour of sleep in the process, why not grab of free bag of pick-me-up to start the day off right, courtesy of Kinja Deals? Using the promo code KINJACOFFEE, you can do exactly that for a limited time only. That link above (and below!) should automatically mark your first bag down to $0, but you will need to cover shipping. For me, the shipping charge was around $5. You can choose whether to get your bag ground and ready to go or as whole beans you grind yourself.

This subscription, which you can cancel anytime, brings you a fresh bag of new coffee every 2 or 4 weeks depending on your preferred schedule. You can get caffeinated conveniently and on your terms by indicating your preference for lighter or darker roasts, or have Atlas surprise you with each delivery.

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier.

#2: Naipo Percussion Massager

Naipo Mini Massage Gun 9CTLWKLI Graphic : Andrew Hayward

We regularly feature deals on Naipo’s full-sized massage gun, which gets snapped up en masse and has glowing reviews from Amazon customers, but now here’s a more compact alternative: the Naipo Mini Massage Gun. As the name suggests, it’s a smaller version of the handheld percussion massager that provides sweet relief to your sore muscles, no matter where you are. It’s around the size of a smartphone and weighs less than a pound, with four swappable heads for different kinds of sensations. According to Naipo, it provides power comparable to the full-sized model despite the small size, up to 3,000rpm.

Right now, you can shave over 50% off the list price by clipping the coupon on the page and using promo code 9CTLWKLI at checkout. Why wait? Blast away that soreness!

If you’d prefer Naipo’s full-sized massage gun, which comes with more head attachments and a carrying case, we also have a deal on that model. Right now, it’s $70 at Amazon when you clip the coupon and use code B72EHD3I at checkout.

This deal was originally posted by Andrew Hayward.

#3: Tacklife TableTop Fire Pit

Tacklife Tabletop Fire Pit 6K3IGLBF

Image : Tacklife

Spring is nearly in the air, and with vaccines spreading far and wide and positivity rates steadily dropping, many of us are dreaming of reuniting with friends and family in the months ahead. Prepare for your next outdoor gatherings with Tacklife’s tabletop fire pit, which is marked down 40% off the list price today when you use promo code 6K3IGLBF at checkout.

This handy glass, concrete, and metal fixture can easily move between outdoor surfaces, providing a decorative and warming flame fueled by bioethanol. It’s just $30 today when you use the promo code.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#4: Apple Watch Series 6

The Apple Watch Series 6 rolled out last fall with enhancements over the previous edition, including a blood oxygen sensor to join the ECG test and other health smarts. We saw some pretty compelling discounts during the holiday season, but not so much since, sadly.



Luckily, if you’ve been waiting for a bargain on a new Apple Watch, you might find it amidst the listings at Amazon right now. Amazon is currently offering as much as $80 off an Apple Watch Series 6 depending on configuration, although the larger savings come with the pricier, more luxurious versions.

At the entry-level, the 40mm Series 6 Wi-Fi edition is $374 ($25 off) in certain colors, while the 44mm edition goes as low as $380 ($49) off. Want a version with LTE functionality so you can stay connected without your phone in range? The LTE edition is as low as $430 ($69 off) in 40mm and $474 ($55 off) in 44mm, depending on color choice.

Meanwhile, the fancier Stainless Steel LTE model with a Milanese Loop sees the $80 discount in either 40mm ($669) or 44mm ($719). Whether you’re most interested in the health features, notifications, style customization, or a little bit of everything, now’s the time to strike.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#5: LG 27" Gaming Monitor



27" UltraGear Monitor Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

‘Tis the season to upgrade your home gaming setup. With tech deals going left and right, you’ll find no shortage of options when it comes to things like monitors. Here’s another one to add on to your list of possible purchases. A pair of 27" LG UltraGear gaming monitors are on sale at Best Buy. Here’s a quick rundown of what you’re getting with this: a 2560 x 1440 display, 144Hz refresh rate, 1 ms of response time, and G-Sync technology to help cut down on screen tear. For gamers who don’t care too much about pushing their games to the ends of the Earth with ungodly resolutions ad refresh rates, the UltraGear is a great balance of the two. making for a solid gaming option.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#6: Hot Topic Sitewide sale

30% off Sitewide HT30 Image : Hot Topic

With lots of franchises putting out new content over the next few weeks and months, the one you love is sure to be included. For the rest of the day, find your niche in this huge sitewide sale at Hot Topic. Save 30% on your next order with the code HT30.

Since Falcon and the Winter Soldier drops next week, celebrate and show your love for two guys who have both been Captain America. Sam and Bucky are Steve’s boys, and what better to display you’ve got their backs than with an enamel pin set. If you choose only to wear Falcon’s pin, please have it on your left.

Animal Crossing New Horizons anniversary is coming up. Let everyone know you’re a proud island representative with this adorable mini backpack. All your favorite characters are wonderfully displayed in a grid pattern, and it even comes with a pull charm of the classic leaf symbol.

If you’re having Grogu withdrawals, you aren’t alone. We all miss his adorable little green face. Fear not! Now you can take him anywhere with this sturdy Stainless Steel Travel Mug. Fill it with your favorite beverage and keep it cold or warm all day. Complete with a push-in lid and flip-top opening, you’ll never be without liquids on any adventure.

Free shipping on all orders over $60. This sale ends tonight.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#7: Apple MagSafe Duo

Apple MagSafe Duo Charger Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Apple’s standard snap-on MagSafe Charger for the iPhone 12 already feels expensive at $39, but the multi-talented MagSafe Duo ups the ante. And this is for a company that has… let’s say, inventive ideas on how much computer wheels and tablet keyboards should cost.

The MagSafe Duo is a foldable, travel friendly station that has the magnetic MagSafe pad for wirelessly charging your iPhone 12 at up to 15W, plus it has a fold-up dock for your Apple Watch. Two in one! That’s handy. However, at $129, the idea of sticking with your usual charging cords while on the go might seem significantly more appealing.

How about $100, then? It’s still not cheap, but right now Best Buy is cutting $29 off the list price for this extravagant charging option. And if you just want the standard MagSafe Charger for iPhone 12, Amazon still has that for $34 (that’s $5 off).

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.



#8: Aukey Gaming Desk

AUKEY 45" Ergonomic T-Shaped RGB Gaming Desk NC2RORZR Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If PC gaming is life, you should check out the Aukey 45" RGB gaming desk. It’s down to $126 when you enter the code NC2RORZR at checkout, which is a significant drop from its $180 usual price. It’s a T-shaped desk with a cup holder, hooks to place headphones, and lights on either side so it can light up at night. Well. What are you waiting for? Grab this bad boy, now. I know you want to!

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#9: Eufy RoboVac 11S

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Graphic : The Inventory

Being home all the time is no fun, and if you’re anything like us, you may be filling the hours by rage cleaning, just because. At this point, any further efforts to clean can only be seen as a desperate, cryptic cry for some sort of help. After you’ve resolved your internal conflict and made some attempted return to normalcy (what’s that?), let someone else do the job.

It could be your kids, but not all of us have them... and barring expensive nanny care, a eufy RoboVac just might be the next best thing. The BoostIQ RoboVac 11S packs solid suction power for just $170 right now, which is $80 off the listing price.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#10: Lacoste Bath Rug

Lacoste Legend Cotton Bath Rug Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Add a pop of color and class to your bathroom with these Lacoste Legend Cotton Rugs. There are eight vibrant hues to pick from, and they’re currently 50% off. Embroidered with the brand’s iconic crocodile, this mat is plush and made of 100% tufted cotton. This will keep your feet warm and your floors bone dry. There’s a definite whimsy to these but still very much stylish. This will certainly revitalize a dull lavatory. Its dimensions are 20" x 32", so a sizable tapestry for decent floor coverage. Machine wash to keep it fresh and clean. This deal will run until March 14.

Free shipping on all orders over $25.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

