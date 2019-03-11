Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.



Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1 ipad

Unless you really need the iPad Pro (and you almost definitely do not), the standard, vanilla 2018 iPad is a terrific tablet for both consuming and creating media. It even works with the Apple Pencil, the first non-Pro iPad to do so.



While we saw some better deals on these around Black Friday (if you were quick enough to snag them), $250 for 32GB and $330 for 128GB are still terrific prices. If you ask me, it’s worth buying one of these for the express purpose of playing Civilization VI on the go.

#2 philips sonicare

Photo: Amazon

Spending money on a good toothbrush can pay off many times over down the line by helping you avoid hefty dentist bills, and Philips’ Sonicare Diamond Clean is one of the best out there.



Advertisement

While this particular Diamond Clean doesn’t include a Bluetooth-connected app, it does pulse 31,000 times per minute, it works with the complete lineup of Sonicare brush heads, and it comes with a unique glass wireless charger and a travel case. $100 is a match for the best price Amazon’s ever listed on this brush, but it’s only available today.

#3 oneblade replacement blades

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: The coupon has expired, sorry!

If you own the Philips OneBlade—and we know a lot of you do—you can grab three replacement blades for an all-time low $26 with Subscribe & Save and a $7 coupon on Amazon right now. Philips claims these blades last about four months each, but I went nearly a year with my first one. Just be sure to cancel your subscription after your first order arrives.



#4 pressure washer

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You might not think you need a pressure washer, but after spending 10 minutes on r/pressurewashingporn, you’ll have your credit card out. Today only, Amazon’s marked down a powerful Sun Joe washer down to $159, way below its usual ~$250, and the best price ever.



Advertisement

At 2300 PSI, this is far more powerful than most electric pressure washers, and its brushless induction motor should run quieter and cooler too. So get yours, or pick up a few accessories, before the deal is blasted away at the end of the day.

#5 Philosophy

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

It’s my personal philosophy that you should try out Philosophy’s line clean, effective, and honestly, amazing smelling products, and there’s never been a better time to do that than during the brand’s buy one, get one free promotion, happening today sitewide. So use promo code BOGO, and pick up any product that catches your eye, like perhaps the acclaimed Purity Made Simple Pore Extractor Face Mask or the fresh floral Amazing Grace fragrance spray. No matter what skincare philosophy you abide by, you can’t go wrong with this deal.

#6 razer deathadder expert

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Most gaming mice look like futuristic EMP grenades or robotic pets, but Razer’s DeathAdder became one of your favorite gaming mice by keeping things clean and simple. Want to try one out? Walmart’s marked the Expert model down to $30 today, one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen.

#7 cole haan

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Cole Haan is known for making quality handbags, shoes, clothes — you name it. And today, you can fill your closet with all of the above at clearance-level cost. Nordstrom Rack is having a major flash sale on everything from Cole Haan women’s shoes, men’s shoes, women’s coats, men’s clothing, and handbags. Our favorite knit sneakers, the Cole Haan ZERØGRANDS, is included in the sale in several styles, if you hurry.



#8 j.crew

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

J.Crew is no stranger to extra discounts for on-sale stuff, but for today only, they’re marking down a whole lot of full-priced styles, too. All shoppers get 50% off sale items for men, women, and kids, and for everything else not in the clearance section, enjoy 40% off. Just use promo code 23HOURS, and stock up on classic sweaters, coats, button-downs, accessories, and more.

#9 kingdom hearts iii

Photo: Kotaku

If you’ve somehow managed to keep track of Kingdom Hearts’ story over the years—or even if you haven’t, and just want to enjoy a bizarre mashup of Disney and Square Enix IP—Kingdom Hearts III is $8-$10 off depending on the console today, AND includes a $10 Amazon gift card.



Note: You must purchase the physical version of the game to get the gift card, and it has to be shipped and sold by Amazon.com directly.



#10 cutting boards

Photo: Amazon

Right now, Amazon’s discounting a number of our readers’ favorite cutting board brand, Boos Block, along with a bottle of butcher block oil. Choose from a number of finishes and sizes, including a 24" by 18" maple wood board for $64 or a larger 20" by 15" walnut for $115.

A monthly application of the included oil will extend their life for a really long time. And since boards like these dull your knives less than most plastic boards, consider this an investment for your entire kitchen. Plus, they make awesome cheese boards.

Advertisement

Make sure to visit the main deal page for all of the options, but as with all Gold Box deals, these prices will disappear at the end of the day or when sold out.