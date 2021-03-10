The 10 Best Deals of March 10, 2021

Gif : Juliana Clark

Wednesday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s March 10, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Upgrade your iPhone charger with the Apple MagSafe charger. Escape to an alternate universe with the 12 months of P layStation Plus. And ward off your working from home fatigue with 50% off blue light blocking lenses.

Advertisement

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Wednesday’s best deals overall.

#1: Mar10 Day Sale



Happy March 10, everybody. It’s Mario Day (MAR 10, you see?) and that means sales. Technically sales kicked off earlier this week at retailers like Walmart, but Best Buy waited for the big day and one upped other retailers. Head over there and you can get games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Mario Odyssey for $40. You can also grab Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker for $30, which isn’t really a Mario game, but I’m not complaining. Best of all, Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle is only $15, which is a steal. These are some low prices for some excellent Switch games, so celebrate Mario in the most fitting way: by spending a lot of coins. Feel free to leave your favorite Mario memory in the comments. My favorite is when he told Luigi to F off.

G/O Media may get a commission Click Here to browse The Best Amazon Deals of the Day Save big on laptops, tablets, outdoor furnishings, everyday household items, and more!

Advertisement

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#2: PS5 DualSense Controller

PS5 Dualsense Controller Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

We haven’t really seen any discounts on PlayStation 5 accessories since the console launched. Everything has been in such high demand that it didn’t really make sense to lower prices. Luckily, one of the first shots in the price cut war has been fired. Woot has the Dualsense controller for $60, which is $10 off its original price. Considering that players are already reporting that their controllers have slight drift after a few months, you might be needing one soon. or perhaps you just want a second one to play Tony Hawk in split screen. Whatever the reason, this is the cheapest we’ve seen it yet and Amazon Prime members even get free shipping. We don’t expect this to be the norm, so act fast!

Advertisement

This deal was originally posted by Giovanni Colantonio.

#3: Google Pixel 3a XL

Google Pixel 3a XL Photo : Sam Rutherford/Gizmodo

Advertisement

So your phone’s feeling a bit laggy these days, but you’re not sure what to snag as your next daily driver. There’s lots of ways to whittle down your choices, but a good deal certainly never hurt. Right now, you can get Google’s Pixel 3a XL for $200, as long as your line is on Sprint or T-Mobile. The phone, which was discontinued last year and typically retails for over $400, features a 12.2 MP rear camera and 8 MP front-facing camera, 4GB of RAM, and a 6" OLED display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon.

#4: Apple MagSafe CHarger

Apple MagSafe Charger Photo : Caitlin McGarry/Gizmodo

Advertisement

Apple’s Lightning cable did wonders for those of us who struggle to get our USB cables plugged in the right way, but it’s still a pain to get just right in the dark sometimes. The company’s newly reborn MagSafe Charger, however, magnetically slaps a charger (or a slew of other accessories) to the back of your device without hogging up your Lightning port.

At $39, it’s a hefty ask for charging functionality, but it’s a cool party trick, and it does add a bit of convenience to your nightly charging routine. If $5 off will entice you, though, it’s down to $34 on Amazon right now. It’s still not the cheapest or best charger you can get, and you have better options, but if a cable-free lifestyle is in your sights, this might be worth a shot.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon.

#5: NordVPN sale



Advertisement

In his roundup of the best VPNs at Gizmodo, Andrew Couts called NordVPN “fast and easy to use,” citing accessibility and affordability as reasons to subscribe. Though it’s almost always marked down from its $287 list price, the 2-year plan is nonetheless the cheapest option to get started with the service and continue using it long-term. For a limited time only, though, it’s not only 68% off, bringing your total to just $89 for 730 days, but it also comes with an extra 1-month, 1-year, or 2-year plan, randomly applied by the Nordic gods at checkout, through the end of February.

Couts says in his abbreviated review:

No matter what you pay, you’ll get access to more than 5,400 servers in more than 60 countries, a bunch of features you may or may not want, and, because the company is based in Panama, assurances that your data—or lack of data, as the case may be—is outside of U.S. and European jurisdictions. Like every other VPN on this list, NordVPN claims to have a “strict no-logs policy,” so most of your data isn’t collected, the company says. It does still collect your email address, payment information, and the timestamp of the last time you launched the VPN.

Advertisement

But NordVPN isn’t without its downsides. “...some researchers have found that it sends your email address and Google Ad ID to a marketing company when you register through the Android app and contains some trackers,” Couts explained. “Another downside is that some of NordVPN’s servers are rented, which means another company you need to trust is in the mix. And yes, one of those servers got hacked in 2018.”

Still, if you want one of the most reliable VPN clients, with the budget to support its robust infrastructure, you can’t go wrong with NordVPN. Plus, with availability on virtually every platform imaginable—from macOS to Android TV—this private networking tool is equal parts ubiquitous and acclaimed. Endorsed by PCMag, Wired, CNET, Business Insider, and more, it may be time to board the Nord train if you’re somehow unwedded to a VPN already.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Click here for instant savings! NordVPN 2-Year Membership Subscribe for 2 years and get an extra 1-month, 1-year-, or 2-year plan added to your cart at checkout.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#6: GlassesUSA Rx Lens Frames

Advertisement

Now that we’re at home all the time, slowly losing our minds, it’s crucial, now than ever, that we start taking our vision seriously. I mean, without the right pair of glasses, how are you going to finally binge-watch the entirety of The Sopranos over the next few weeks—without overworking your retinas? How are you going to comfortably see every bright, raytraced pixel on your new PS5 or Xbox Series X?

You’re going to need a fresh pair of prescription frames for 65% off, and we’re going to give that to you, courtesy of GlassesUSA. Right now. Take a moment. Find your next pair of glasses, look at the price, and slash that by two thirds. Now check out and enter the promo code KINJA65, and add blue light blocking lenses while you’re at it, for 50% less with the code BLUE50. Whether you’re staring at Good Screen or Bad Screen, your eyes will thank you for the added layer of protection. You don’t necessarily even need a prescription.

Advertisement

To further sweeten the deal, GlassesUSA is giving Kinja Deals readers a 20% discount on designer brands including Gucci, Prada, Armani, and more. Just drop the promo code PREMIUM20 in at checkout and watch the numbers shrink. No matter your standards, you’re bound to find a new pair of eyes that suit you well. If not, there’s a 100% money-back guarantee on ALL GlassesUSA orders. Before you check out with a fresh pair of frames, however, I do recommend uploading a photo of yourself and trying them on your virtual face—a real thing you can do on this website.

*Premium- and Sale-tagged frames excluded.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.



#7: PlayStation Plus 1-year Membership

PlayStation Plus - 12 Months TWENTYSIXPLUS Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

Back at the launch of Destiny 2: Beyond Light, I made my not-so triumphant return to the Crucible, the game’s PVP mode. As it turned out, everyone had gotten better at the game, and I’d gotten much worse. If you want to raise your K/D ratio fast, here’s a tip: all you have to do is log into a match that I’m in and wait for me to shoot hand cannon shots 20 feet above your head, giving you ample time to one-shot me with just about any weapon, it seems.

If you’re a PlayStation owner and you want in on this easy target practice, you’ll need to make sure you have PlayStation Plus, which allows you to play games like Destiny 2 online. You can get a full year of Sony’s online service for $24 after service fees from Eneba by using the code TWENTYSIXPLUS (don’t ask me why) at checkout. Make sure to wave emote at me before you embarrass me into orbit.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission PS Plus 12 Month Membership Buy for $24 from Eneba Use the promo code TWENTYSIXPLUS

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#8: caliper cbd

Advertisement

Drink more water is easy advice to give, not so easy to follow. But hell, when you can mix it with CBD for maximum chillaximum, you’ve got more of an incentive stay hydrated. The only problem is, mixing CBD oil into your drinks is often more trouble than it’s worth—take it from me, a guy who used to make CBD tea by dissolving the oil into melted butter, stirring it along the way, and then pouring that new solution into a hot cup o’ H20 with a steeped tea bag inside. Caliper CBD, on the other hand, cuts out that middle step, is completely tasteless, and blends in perfectly to any drink. And if you want a little flavor, Caliper Swiftsticks come in Cool Mint, Lemon Lime, and Mixed Berry variants to pack the ultimate cannabis-infused punch.

Take it from me, someone who’s tried it out and loves the concept but was initially skeptical of the execution—could CBD powder be as effective as oils or edibles? Although it has been vetted by scientists, I remained unconvinced until I was sent a pack myself. After mixing it into water, tea, and even La Croix, I can vouch for Caliper CBD. It serves its function, helping you relax and relieving chronic pain, with a pre-measured 20mg of cannabidiol in every pack. And for a limited time, Caliper is $10 off for Kinja Deals readers (with free shipping) using the promo code KINJA10. If you’re a frequent CBD user, my guess is you won’t regret it. But in case you do, Caliper offers full refunds for anyone unsatisfied with the product. Try it out while it’s on sale.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Caliper Swiftsticks Buy for $40 from Caliper Use the promo code KINJA10

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#9: First Aid Beauty

20% off First Aid Beauty Products FABFF2 Photo : First Aid Beauty

Advertisement

Hey beauty lovers, for a short amount of time you can grab 20% off First Aid Beauty products with the code FABFF2 as a part of their friends and family promo. The sale lasts until the Ides of March and excludes new arrivals, sale items, and skincare kits, but you’ll get complimentary free shipping on whatever you order. Some of my personal faves from the brand are the Face Cleanser, Ultra Repair Cream, and the Facial Radiance Pads. I’ve tested all three and they can definitely be included in your skincare rotation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#10: jachs ny spring Sale

Up to 90% off Select Items CLEANUP Image : JACHS NY

Advertisement

While there have been teases of warmer weather, chilly temperatures are still very much here. JACHS is basically giving it all away, so make sure you stay comfortable and stylish while waiting for spring. There are some items up to 90% off in this blowout sale. Use the code CLEANUP at checkout and watch the dollars melt away like the winter snow. This sale will run until March 17. Expect an additional 15% off already discounted pieces.

I love the look of these sherpa-lined jackets ($33). There’s something a little classic, a little vintage but very stylish about them. The stretch corduroy fabric comes in this beautiful charcoal color and will keep you very toasty when temperatures drop.

Advertisement

I’m partial to a henley and think it looks great on everyone. This olive green one is $25 and made of cozy merino wool. The long sleeve makes it ideal for layering, and the traditional waffle stitch pattern gives it a nice texture.

Advertisement

I’m actually a fan of their crewneck sweatshirts and can say they are super comfy. Buying two is a good idea because you might have a significant other who will steal yours. It’s me, and I stole my boyfriend’s. They’re also 67% off, so hard to pass up.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Soft Touch Crewneck Pullover Buy for $33 from JACHS NY Use the promo code CLEANUP

Free shipping on orders over $100.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

