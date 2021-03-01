The 10 Best Deals of March 1, 2021

Gif : Juliana Clark

It’s March 1, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Optimize your COVID bubble at home with TaoTronics 6L Cool Mist Humidifier and Apple AirPods Pro. Perfect your lips with the Huda Beauty Silk Hydrating Lip Balm.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Monday’s best deals overall.

#1: Aukey Mechanical Keyboard



Aukey Mechanical Gaming Keyboard KINJAG16 Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

I’m usually skeptical of “gamer” computer accessories, but I can’t lie to you: this is actually kind of slick. You can grab this very colorful Aukey mechanical gaming keyboard for $45 at Amazon by using the code KINJAG16. While its red case is probably the most eye-catching thing about this, it’s not the only feature worth looking at. It’s also an RGB backlit keyboard with 18 lighting presets, key customization options, anti-ghosting, and much more. If you’re in the market for a new mechanical keyboard and red happens to be your color, it’s a match made in gamer heaven.

#2: TaoTronics Humidifiers

If winter’s dry air is making being stuck at home extra unbearable right now, a humidifier can be an easy upgrade to help you feel better throughout the day and sleep easier at night. Right now, Amazon is holding a deal of the day on a pair of TaoTronics humidifiers, with savings up to 57% off the list price.



The TaoTronics 6L cool mist humidifier is the most affordable of the pair, with automatic humidity monitoring and an LED display, marked down to just $39 today. Meanwhile, the TaoTronics 6L warm and cool mist humidifier is a bit more robust with features, adding warm mist capabilities, a remote control, and the option to use essential oils. That model is down to $63 today.

Both have a list price of $90 apiece, so the savings are significant right now. I’ve purchased TaoTronics humidifiers in the past and am happy with mine, and I’d jump on this deal if I needed ‘em myself!

#3: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Been waiting for the right moment to grab Assassin’s Creed Valhalla? Today might be the perfect time. Amazon currently has the game down to $35 on all consoles, which is about as low as we’ve seen it go since launch. It’s been a very busy couple of months considering all the hubbub with new consoles and Cyberpunk 2077, but Valhalla is definitely worth checking out. The latest installment of the Assassin’s Creed series casts you in the role of a Eivor, a ruthless Viking who’s all about chopping heads off. Seriously, you will chop like a thousand heads off in this game. It’s a lot of heads. If that sounds exciting, then this is the game for you.

#4: Huda Beauty Lip Balm

Huda Beauty Silk Hydrating Lip Balm Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Moisturize your lips while getting a holographic shine with Huda Beauty Silk Hydrating Lip Balm. Only $21, it has soybean and licorice extracts to really give you a non-sticky sheen and hyaluronic acid to keep your lips from cracking when exposed to the dry air of fall and winter. What are you waiting for?

#5: Airpods Pro

Apple AirPods Pro Image : Apple

If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the pretenders and even the lesser AirPods to go for something better. The AirPods Pro step the game up with rubber tips, active noise cancellation, better overall audio quality, and a wirelessly-chargeable case as standard.

They’re a bit expensive normally, but right now Woot has ‘em for $59 off the list price. At $180, it’s the best price we’ve seen in a couple weeks. Woot’s bargain only lasts through the day, or even sooner if they sell out, so jump on this deal if you want ‘em! They ship free for Amazon Prime subscribers.

#6: Google Pixel 4a 5G

Google Pixel 4a 5G (Unlocked) Image : Sam Rutherford/Gizmodo

If you’re looking for an affordable phone that is ready to take advantage of 5G speeds, there’s no smarter option right now than the Google Pixel 4a 5G. This unlocked Android 11 handset is smooth and responsive and works with all of the US carriers, has an excellent dual-camera setup on the back, a crisp 6.2” AMOLED screen, and a long-lasting battery.

It’s already a great deal at the list price of $499, but Amazon is currently slashing $50 off the list price. Gizmodo’s Sam Rutherford called the Pixel 4a 5G “hands down the best $500 phone” in his review last fall, and I can echo that sentiment from my own experience with the handset and other recent phones. It’s a super sensible 5G pick, especially at $449.

#7: UE WONDERBOOM 2

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Image : Ultimate Ears

The best portable Bluetooth speakers blend quality sound with portability and long-lasting battery life, giving you everything you need to bump your favorite beats whether you’re during your weekly deep clean or heading out on another adventure. Ultimate Ears makes some excellent speakers, among them the IP67 waterproof Wonderboom 2. This tiny speaker is small enough to toss in your favorite tote, with enough oomph to keep the party going. If you snag a pair, you can link them up and make a stereo speaker setup, too. Typically, it costs about $100, but you can get it for $80 today at Best Buy, saving you $20. The deal’s only good for the Bermuda Blue model, though, as the rest are still full price.

#8: ZERO GRAVITY MASSAGE CHAIR

Insignia Zero Gravity Full Body Massage Chair Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

The term “treat yourself” gets thrown around a lot as a nice way to encourage people to practice self-care. There is no shortage of ways to treat oneself through retail therapy, but here’s the ultimate form of that idea. You can get an Insignia Zero Gravity full-body massage chair for $1,000, which is 50% off the usual price. When I say full-body, I mean it. We’re talking about a big reclining chair with six massage presets, adjustable speeds, a foot/calf massager, and much more. If you sit in this chair, it will eat you and you will like it. Considering that this whole work from home life is the norm for a while longer, why not get a big chair that hugs you?



#9: ANKER POWERWAVE

Anker PowerWave Wireless Charging Pad Image : Anker

If you have a semi-recent iPhone or a higher-end Android phone, then it’s probably equipped for wireless charging, letting you top it up simply by placing the device on a charging pad or stand. While typically not as fast as plugging in a cable, it’s significantly more convenient, especially if you set your phone on the pad when sitting down to work, for example.



Whether you just got a new phone or haven’t yet tried out wireless charging on your handset, you can grab an Anker PowerWave wireless charging pad for just over $9 at Amazon, no coupon or code required. It supports the Qi charging standard used by the last few generations of iPhones, as well as phones from many of the top Android makers. It also works with wirelessly-chargeable earbuds cases, such as the AirPods Pro.

#10: Joy-Con Pairs

Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

I have a very bad case of joy-con drift. I’m on my second set of Switch controllers in almost four years and the situation is dire. I can’t play Mario Tennis Aces without Birdo springing off the court in a panic. I’ve been waiting for a chance to replace them for a discount (might as well get some new colors while I’m at it), and the time has finally come. Walmart has joy-con pairs down to $69, which is nice. I’d frankly much rather these controllers not drift in the first place, but considering that Sony’s DualSense is suffering the same fate, it seems like that’s just our new future. We will all be trained to drift a little to the left in our daily lives. You hate to see it.

