#1 razer phone 2

Image: Amazon

Gamers, the smartphone deal you’ve been waiting for is here. An unlocked, second-generation Razer Phone is down to $500 on Amazon right now, that’s a discount of $200.

Gizmodo says “Razer’s second effort is something that’s better for both normies and gamers” thanks to the upgrades made to its speaker, screen, and cameras.

Other noteworthy features of the Razer Phone 2 include RGB lighting, IP67 water-resistance, Qi wireless charging, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 8GB of RAM, and 5.7-inch 120Hz screen.

Be sure to act soon because this offer won’t last.

#2 LG OLED TV

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: We posted these earlier in the week, but now, they’re actually cheaper, including the first time we’ve ever seen the 55" model drop below $1000.

LG’s OLED TVs have achieved something of a cult status thanks to their inky dark black levels and vibrant colors, and today, we’ve got the best price we’ve ever seen on the 2018 55" and 65" models.

The picture quality on these B8 sets should be nearly identical to the 2017 models (which is a good thing!), but the 2018 versions include LG’s ThinQ voice assistant and support for HFR (high frame rate video) up to 120 FPS. HFR content doesn’t really exist yet, but a few movies are expected to come to streaming services starting later this year, so if you’re planning on using the TV for several years, it might be worth it for future-proofing purposes.

Walmart has the 55" marked down to $999 (also $1,088 at Walmart if eBay sells out), and the 65" to $1,775, both the best prices we’ve ever seen. Order now, and you’ll have them in time for March Madness.

#3 LOFT

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

A new season calls for a major wardrobe overhaul. Since spring is well on its way, LOFT is encouraging you to update your closet by taking $50 off purchases of $100 or more. Use promo code GETREADY, and stock up on work-appropriate tops, sweaters, pants, accessories, and more, all of which are sure to put a spring in your step while you wait for warmer weather to arrive.

#4 edifier speakers

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Edifier makes some of the best sounding bookshelf speakers on the market, and today’s Gold Box shaves $80 off one of their best offerings. The Edifier S2000pro makes addition to your current sound system or home theater.

These offer fantastic audio quality—but as far as features go, lack the smarts of voice-control powers of smarter devices. But for some, that’s a bonus. The S2000pro offers a variety of inputs, including aux, optical, Bluetooth connectivity, and a remote control. Oh, and the best part? Attractive wooden side panels, like in those awesome cars in the movies.

#5 coway air purifier

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you’re concerned about allergens such as pollen, mold, or dander, this discounted Coway Air Purifier offers a lot of benefits for not very much money. This HEPA unit is effective at removing contamination from small to medium sized rooms, and right now you can get it for $180, or about $20 less than average.

And if you’re like me and your room is constantly dusty because you live in an old apartment, this air purifier could help with that too.

#6 backcountry

Image: Backcountry

Winter may already be half over — fingers crossed, right? But in case the cold doesn’t go anywhere anytime soon, Backcountry’s Winter Clearance Sale is here to ensure that you are prepared to weather any conditions over the next few months. Starting today, take up to 60% off tons of gear, clothing, and accessories from your favorite brands, including Burton, Marmot, The North Face, Sorel, and others, and fear the frigid outdoors no more.



#7 separatec

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I could dance around what makes this underwear unique, but it’s easier to just say it: It has a separate compartment for your penis to keep it away from your balls. It sounds a little ridiculous, but as the weather starts to warm up, it could certainly keep you out of some, uh, sticky situations.



Try out a three-pack of the athletically-geared boxer briefs for $26 (down from $31), or stock up with seven pairs of cotton trunks for $40 (down from $47).

#8 lint rollers

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You own lint rollers, because you aren’t slovenly, but have you ever noticed that you seem to run out of sheets when you’re covered in cat hair and running late a wedding? With this 5-pack for $7 (after clipping the $2.80 coupon), you won’t find yourself in that bind again for a good long while.



#9 nike

Graphic: Shep McAllister

When it comes to having a corner on the market, nothing really compares to Nike. And right now, use the code SAVE20 and take an extra 20% off their entire clearance section for both men and women. Over 3,000 already-discounted items are even cheaper now, and everything you could need for a good workout wardrobe is included, from apparel, to sneakers, to gear.

#10 sun shade

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Hot weather and bright sun will be back soon, promise, and you can be ready with this $4 AmazonBasics windshield sun shade. This is the large version, and it’s inexplicably about 1/3 the price of the medium version, albeit as an add-on item. As a resident of Texas, I think these should be on the state flag.