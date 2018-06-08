Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: ps4 E3 discounts

If you were waiting on E3 discounts to pick up a PS4 Pro, your time has come. The console is available now for $350, or $50 less than usual. We’ve seen a few better deals in the past, especially during sitewide eBay sales, but this is still a solid discount, and you can pick it up today.



Need some extra controllers? Those are marked down to $40 as well, in a variety of colors.

#2: 1tb ssd

We’ve posted a lot of SSD deals around these parts, but I’m pretty confident this is the first time we’ve seen a ~1TB drive fall below $150. It’s not the fastest drive you can buy, but it’ll still be a massive improvement over any mechanical hard drive. Just be sure to use promo code AD26 at checkout (must be signed in) to get the deal.

#3: WIRELESS HEADPHONES

It feels like it’s been awhile since we’ve posted a deal on an old fashioned Anker PowerCore battery pack. You know, one without built-in AC prongs, USB-C Power Delivery, or any other bells and whistles.



If all you need is a lot of extra charge and a couple of regular (albeit still fast) USB ports, the trusty PowerCore 15600 is on sale for $30 today, about $6 less than usual.

#4: patio furniture

It’s a proven fact that food tastes at least 50% better when it’s consumed outdoors on a summer evening. But if your current outdoor dining setup isn’t up to snuff, a whole bunch of Mainstays patio furniture is on sale right now from Walmart, with free two day shipping to your home in most cases.



In addition to dining sets, you’ll find individual seats, bench swings, lounge sets, and more, so you can make the most of the nice weather.

#5: dress shoes

If you’re in a bind with what shoes to wear to your next wedding, or just need to trash your old, scuffed loafers, you’re in luck. Amazon is marking down a bunch of dress shoes from Dapper Shoes Co. and you can grab a pair for way less than you’d normally pay. But this is a one-day-only deal, so don’t pace too long thinking about it.

#6: echo dot + Smart plug

Echo speakers and smart plugs go together like Rafa Nadal and red clay, and now you can get one of each for just $51. That’s only $1 more than the regular price of Amazon’s Echo Dot (though it’s currently on sale for $40), and TP-Link’s smart plug has been a hit with our readers for several years now.

#7: 50% off marvel

This weekend only, ComiXology is taking 50% off basically every Marvel comic they sell with promo code MARVEL50. The only exclusions are titles released since May 22 of this year, as well as Max and Icon comics.



If you’re overwhelmed by the options, this page has a bunch of ideas to help you get started. And as always, feel free to drop your recommendations in the comments. Happy downloading!

#8: ship in a bottle

LEGO’s popular Ship in a Bottle set is on sale for $10 off right now, matching the best price we’ve seen. It comes complete with translucent water, six cannons, printed sails, and a “wood” base to hold it. It’s also a lot easier to build than a real ship in a bottle, which may be a pro or a con, depending on your point of view.

We think this deal will sink rather quickly down to Davy Jones’ locker, so if you want yours, order it now.

#9: marmot sale

The cheapest time to buy winter apparel is when it’s warm out, and you can be ready for next winter with an extra 25% off last season’s styles from Marmot.



Promo code 25MORE will get you the discount at checkout, and since these are older styles, the prices are already heavily discounted in a lot of cases. For a lot of items though, prices will vary by color and size, with only some combinations on clearance, so once you find what you’re looking for, be sure to scout all of the color options on the product page.

#10: metal straws

Plastic straws are a hot issue right now. Jump on the green bandwagon and help out the environment by drinking out of these reusable metal straws. This set of four is just $5 with code AYPOM52T, and comes with a little cleaning brush.