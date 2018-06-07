Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: xbox sale

Graphic: Microsoft

Microsoft’s E3 sales are starting to roll out, with some of the best prices we’ve seen on a ton of popular games. There are too many deals to list here, but head over to this post where we’re collecting them all .

#2: amazon’s fire tv cube

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s newest gadget is the love child of a Fire TV and an Amazon Echo, and Prime members can save $30 by preordering it today or tomorrow.



Inside, the Fire TV Cube is basically an Amazon Fire TV, and that’s a good thing! Like the Fire TV, it includes support for 4K, HDR (though not Dolby Vision like the Apple TV), Dolby Atmos, and of course, a whole host of streaming apps.

But on the outside, the Cube includes an array of microphones and a built-in speaker like an Echo Dot, allowing you to use it from across the room for typical Alexa things. And when your TV is turned on, you can use your voice to change the volume, bring up your favorite TV show, or search for movies without ever having to find the remote.

In addition to the $30 Prime discount, anyone that activates their device by July 1 will also get a $10 Prime Video movie credit, which you can spend on some 4K HDR content to bring out the best in your home theater.

#3: wireless headphones

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker makes some of our readers’ favorite wireless headphones, and two different options on sale in today’s Amazon Gold Box.



The star of the show is the Anker Zolo Liberty, the company’s first foray into the true wireless earbud market. I had a chance to test these out, and even as a happy owner of AirPods, I came away impressed. For $70, they’re an absolute steal.

If you don’t mind a wire running behind your head, the SoundCore Spirits look like a great option as well. IPX7 water resistance makes them ideal for exercise, and a 12 hour battery is basically unheard of for wireless headphones.

#4: mohu blade antenna

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Mohu’s long made some of the most popular indoor HDTV antennas on the market, and their stylish new Blade is on sale for $18 off its usual price today, just in time for the World Cup, where 38 matches will be broadcast on Fox over the air.



Already marked down to $40 from its standard $50, promo code 20BLADESAVE will take an extra $8 off the Mohu Blade at checkout. The Blade is a shiny, monolithic slab that can stand up on a table, mount to the wall under your TV, or attach to the beams in your attic, if you really want to get it out of the way.

The Blade’s inline amplifier is powered by USB, but the USB and coax outputs merge where they attach to your TV, meaning you’ll basically only have to run one cable to the antenna itself. The Wave has a listed range of 40 miles, but that’ll vary significantly based on the topography and number of buildings in your area that can cause interference. Lifehacker has a great guide to help you find out if this is the sort of antenna for you.

#5: smart oven pro

Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you missed the Breville Compact Oven deal we posted earlier this week or are looking for a larger toaster oven, then Breville is here to grant your wishes.

Discounted by about $50 today, this Smart Oven Pro has more space and more heating elements, so you can pretty much stop using your normal oven all together. It can fit a pizza up to 13", six slices of toast, and it has a slow cook function which will keep your food at a low temperature for up to 10 hours.

If history is any indication, this $216 price might not last long, so grab this while you can.

#6: smart plugs

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Smart plugs are the atomic unit of smart home gear, allowing you to control a power outlet with your phone, Alexa, Google Assistant, and even IFTTT. Today on Amazon, you can get two space-saving plugs for just $25 with promo code SMARTPLUG9, so you can start automating all the things.

#7: retro controller

Graphic: Shep McAllister

8Bitdo’s retro gaming controllers have taken off like Mario with a cape feather seemingly overnight, and Amazon has the best deal we’ve seen on the SNES-aping SN30 today.



These controllers can pair over Bluetooth to your PC, Mac, Android device, and yes, even your Nintendo Switch. Luke Plunkett over at Kotaku is a big fan, and you can read his full review here, if you’re on the fence.

$45 is about $5 less than usual, so it’s not a huge discount, but it is the best deal we’ve seen so far.

#8: cold brew coffee maker

OXO Good Grips Cold Brew Coffee Maker | $40 | Amazon

Cold brew coffee is basically the only kind of coffee I like, and when there wasn’t a Starbucks readily available, I’d been using the popular Takeya cold brew pitcher for over a year to make it at home. That all changed when my mother-in-law got me OXO’s alternative last Christmas, and it quickly became one of my favorite possessions.

The Takeya is fine. Good, even, especially for under $20. But at Shane’s recommendation, I wanted to try the OXO, and wow is it stellar. The video above tells you everything you need to know about how it works, but I promise you that the coffee you get after 24 hours of steeping is potent, delicious, and and can easily last you over a week, even if you don’t dilute it as much as OXO recommends.



Its MSRP is $50, and as an OXO product, that’s about what you’ll typically pay. Right now though, you can get it for $40, the first discount we’ve seen all year.

#9: folding table

Graphic: Erica Offutt

There’s no telling when you might need an extra table - whether it be for additional workspace, to host a game night, or to seat dinner guests. Set up this 4' adjustable-height folding table for just $36, the best price we’ve seen all year.

#10: reversible belt

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Amazon sure loves its belts lately. This time, they’re marking down reversible top grain leather belts from Savile Row to $22 and under. Choose your style and color (textured black on one side, brown on the other) and basically get two belts for the very affordable price of one.