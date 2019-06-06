Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: SECURITY

Anker’s EufyCam home security system was a Kickstarter sensation, raising over $3,000,000. And now that the new version is available to all, you can get the 2-camera starter kit for $260 with a $20 coupon plus promo code EUFYCA88, the 3-camera kit for $370 with code EUFYCM55, a single add-on camera for $140 with code EUFYAD22, or the new entry sensor for doors and windows for $22 with code EUFYCM99.



These 1080p cameras are water resistant, support two-way intercom, include an audible alarm if someone tries to steal them, and most importantly, they run for a full year on a single battery charge, so you can set them up and forget about them.

Like most of these security systems, you can pay a nominal fee ($2.99 per camera) for Anker’s cloud DVR service, but the base station also comes with a 16GB microSD card that can save your recordings locally as well. Either way, you’ll still be able to get motion alerts and check in live from your phone for free.

Note: Apple announced that Eufy would support its new HomeKit-enabled cloud DVR service, but we’ve been told that this will require new hardware.

#2: THERMAPEN

Outdoor barbecues will be back before you know it, and you can be ready for that (and all of your other cooking needs) with a 15% discount on the best kitchen thermometer money can buy: the Thermapen Mk4.



You guys love the Thermapen because it displays the temperature in 2 - 3 seconds, has a 3,000 hour battery life, is waterproof, and is accurate within 0.7°F. Step back into the kitchen in just about any nice restaurant, and you’ll probably see some ThermoWorks gear in use.



Here are just a few readers gushing over it:



Thermapen Classic (or really any of the Thermapens). Bar none the best thermometer for cooking I have ever bought — accept no substitutes. Somewhat expensive at ~$70-$120 range, but I’ve been using mine for years and years, and it still gives me an accurate reading in less than three seconds. Well, well worth the price. Especially excellent for the grill. - theburners

Without a doubt. No other thermometer comes close. I’ve said it before on Kinja that the Thermapen is the best piece of kitchen equipment I’ve ever bought. - the-return-of-samba00

This model doesn’t see significant discounts very often, and even then, deals on every available color are even rarer.

#3: DEWALT

Having tools in your household is pretty important, even if you’re not that savvy at home repairs and construction. At a minimum, a screwdriver and tape measure are always good to have on hand. If you require a lot more tools than the absolute basics, Home Depot is having a huge sale on DEWALT tools and accessories today. You can scoop up savings of up to 45% on select DEWALT products.



DEWALT’s Atomic 1/2" 20-Volt Cordless Compact Drill Driver is $149 today only, making it 48% off and one of the best deals of this sale. You can set up shop in your garage or workshop with a DEWALT 15-Amp Compact Job Site Table Saw, which is 18% off right now.

#4: XBOX ONE X

If you’ve been waiting to buy an Xbox One X, now is the time to spend your money. As a probable tie-in to the NBA Finals, you can get an Xbox One X 1TB Black Console NKA 2K19 Bundle for only $300 on eBay, the discount will appear at checkout. The bundle includes a black controller and Xbox One X, as well as a digital download of NBA 2K19. The Xbox One X has an AMD Octa-core CPU, 12GB RAM, 1TB HD, and 4K Blu-ray and streaming.

#5: BACKCOUNTRY

Don’t turn your back on this deal from some of your favorite brands from Backcountry. Right now, over 16,000 select styles and gear from the likes of The North Face, Patagonia, Smartwool, Nike, prAna, Marmot, and more are up to 60% off, no promo code required. So be sure to peruse this promotion before you set off on any summer adventures.



#6: RAVPOWER

The first USB-C battery packs were all gigantic things that were designed for situations like keeping a laptop powered up during a long flight, and indeed, those are great!



But lately, we’ve seen a proliferation of smaller, less powerful, and significantly cheaper USB-C PD packs like this one from RAVPower, just $24 today after clipping the $2 coupon and using code QSMXCUZR. Its 18W USB-C port can’t charge a MacBook at full speed (though it can usually maintain its current battery level as long as you aren’t playing games or exporting video), but it’s enough power to charge a Nintendo Switch while you play Zelda at 40,000 feet, or your iPhone at the fastest possible speed before you land (with a compatible Lightning cable). For a lot of us, that’s exactly what we need out of this sort of thing.

#7: MAKITA

Summer is basically here, and if you have any home improvement projects on the horizon, today’s Makita Gold Box on Amazon may have a tool deal for you. Save big on an electric chain saw, cordless drills, a polisher/sander, a bit set and more, starting at just $4.



But hurry and stock your toolbox; this deal is only for today. (I mean, not for nothing but these would make awesome Father’s Day gifts.)

#8: TILES

If your outdoor space consists of a drab, uninspired concrete slab patio or apartment balcony, and you don’t have the time, money, and/or permission from your landlord to do anything about it, I have some good news.



These terracotta tiles are down to their best price since January, lock into place and sit on top of your existing patio, and allow for adequate drainage without making any permanent changes to your patio. They’re nearly a square foot each, and cost $13 for six, so buy as many packs as you think you’ll need before the sun sets on this deal.

Call me crazy, but all the string lights and tiki torches in the world won’t do as much to improve your patio as these.

#9: MPOW Headphones

Will Mpow’s EG3 gaming headset match the sound quality of a HyperX Cloud? Of course not. Do you want fancy LED lights? Try something from Razer. But if you’re on a budget and want to experience 7.1 surround sound (which really helps in games like Fortnite and PUBG), you can’t beat $19. Just use promo code MPOWEG3A at checkout to get the deal.



#10: WALI SHELVES

Why should your smart speaker, toothbrush, candles, and potted plants take up precious counter space when you can just add a shelf to a power outlet? WALI installs on any standard power receptacle, holds 10 pounds, and you can get two of them for $10 with promo code 8IP4HP94 today.

