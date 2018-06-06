Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.



Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1: ebay sitewide sale

Graphic: Shep McAllister

eBay’s back at it again today with another sitewide sale, this time with a few twists.



Advertisement

Most of eBay’s sales, whether they’re sitewide or limited to certain sellers, are good for 15% off, and have a $50 savings cap. This one though boosts the savings to 20%, with a $100 cap, meaning the sweet spot for this deal is anywhere between the $50 minimum purchase threshold and a whopping $500. Just use promo code PICKDADSGIFT at checkout to get the deal, which expires at 10PM ET tonight.

My mind immediately goes to Dyson’s eBay storefront, which offers great deals on vacuums, fans, and more, even without factoring in the savings. For example, a refurbished V8 Animal is a hell of a cordless vacuum for $255, or if you’re looking for an upright, try the filter-free Dyson Cinetic Animal + Allergy for $184.

Elsewhere on eBay, you could pick up some video games from Best Buy’s eBay outlet, buy a Nintendo Switch, Xbox One X, or PS4 Pro below MSRP, grab a year of Xbox Live or PlayStation Plus (gift cards are excluded, but these aren’t considered gift cards), score a rare deal on YETI coolers, stock up on World Cup apparel, or just save on whatever obscure or out of print item your heart desires. It’s up to you, just be sure to make your purchase today.

#2: NETWORKING GEAR

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whether you’re upgrading to 802.11ac, trying to extend your wireless network, or just want to control your lamps with an Amazon Echo, today’s Amazon Gold Box is overflowing with TP-Link networking gear.



Advertisement

The most exciting deal in here is probably TP-Link’s smart plug with energy monitoring for $20, an all-time low. Our readers have already bought a ton of these, and they allow you to control a power outlet from a smartphone app, or via Amazon Echo commands

That’s only scratching the surface though, so head over to Amazon to see the rest of the deals, or check out this post to see our recommendations.

#3: vizio 4k tv

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Vizio’s E-Series TVs are perfectly fine, but they lack some of the high end features of Vizio’s more expensive lines. But with the 2017 E-series sets, something interesting happened when you went above 60": A lot of those fancy features started to make cameos.



Advertisement

For example, this 65" 4K E-series includes local dimming, which lets an otherwise standard LED TV achieve impressive contrast, and hit surprisingly deep black levels. It’s only 12 zones, but that’s more than you get on a lot of budget TVs. It also supports HDR 10, which isn’t as good as Dolby Vision, but again, it’s better than nothing.

$600 is a great price for this set, and given that it’s last year’s model, it probably won’t be around for long.

And in case you missed it earlier this week, a 50" version is still on sale for $300, though it lacks the aforementioned local dimming and HDR.

#4: flights to europe

Photo: allen watkin ( Flickr)

If you want to plan a trip for the fall, this Icelandair sale means it could be cheaper to fly to Europe than to a city on this side of the Atlantic.



Note: If the link isn’t working, try pausing your ad blocker.

Prices vary by date and location, but this page provides a chart of the available departure and destination airports, and below that, you’ll find a list of eligible dates based on your itinerary.

Advertisement

Just to test it this deal out, I looked for a roundtrip flight in September from New York to Amsterdam, and the chart said the best available price should be $339. However, the dates I put in came out to just $320 roundtrip, with a lot of departure times available for the same price, so be on the lookout for even better deals.

If you’re familiar with Icelandic airlines, you know that these incredible prices come with a small catch: The customary stop in Reykjavik. This usually doesn’t add too much time to your trip, but if you’d like to leave the airport and actually see Iceland, you can add a stopover to your trip for anywhere from one to seven nights. Just click the Icelandair Stopover button when you’re searching for your flights.

#5: apple watches

Photo: Gizmodo

It’s not one of the high-end models with GPS or LTE, but $149 for a 38mm Apple Watch Series 1 (or $179 for the 42mm) is one of the best deals we’ve ever seen on Apple’s increasingly popular wearable.

Advertisement

Somewhat confusingly, the Series 1 is not quite the same as the original Apple Watch, as it has a second generation chip for faster performance. It’ll also be getting WatchOS 5 in the fall, which includes fitness improvements, customizable Siri shortcuts, and most importantly of all, walkie-talkie mode. We don’t know how long this deal will last, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it sold out soon.

#6: thermoworks sale

Graphic: Erica Offutt

We see deals on reader-favorite Thermapens pretty often, but this ThermoWorks sale includes a whole bunch of other discounted timers, probe thermometers, and more for Father’s Day.



Advertisement

First up, the classic Thermapen and slightly faster Thermapen Mk4 (black and blue colors only) are both 15% off. But, if you have already have one of those, this industrial infrared gun is $20 off, which can be useful for construction, checking your AC unit, and more.

Also on sale, this giant, extra loud kitchen timer, which I imagine Gordon Ramsay would approve of. And, this probe thermometer, great for deep frying, home brewing, and smoking meat.

There’s even more to look through, so head over to ThermoWorks and start shopping. Father’s Day is June 17th, so make sure to get your orders in while there’s still time.

#7: little giant ladder

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Climb up this Little Giant 15' lightweight ladder for just $145 on Woot today. The triple-locking hinge bends to turns this into an A-frame ladder, stair ladder, or extension ladder, and then can fold back up for easy storage. We saw it dip down to a slightly lower price over Deals Week, but $145 is a good $40 less than its Amazon price, so go ahead and get high.

#8: super smart roomba

The Roomba 960 is a bit extravagant, but at over $100 off, it might be worth considering if less expensive robotic vacuums haven’t checked all of your boxes.



Advertisement

The key feature here is an onboard camera that allows the Roomba to build a constantly-updating map of your home, which means it can clean every square foot without wasting an hour ping ponging around the same room. Of course, you’ll also get Wi-Fi for app control, and a more powerful cleaning system than the entry level models.

Amazon’s listed $590 price is an all-time low, and an extra $10.50 coupon you can clip makes it the best deal we’ve ever seen. Needless to say, this would make a killer Father’s Day gift too.

#9: brother printer

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Unless you really need to print in color, Brother makes some of the only printers worth buying, and their small office-friendly DCPL2550DW is on sale for a consumer-level price today.



Advertisement

Like Brother’s home printers, this model spits out about 36 pages per minute, includes Wi-Fi connectivity, uses inexpensive and long-lasting toner, and just generally works much more reliably than any inkjet printer out there. The biggest advantage of this model over a consumer-level HL-series printer is that it includes a document feeder for the scanner, meaning it can automatically scan 50 pages in a row with no user input. You might use that feature, like, once, but you’ll probably be really glad you have it.

$100 is the best price Amazon’s ever listed on this model, so list that inkjet printer of yours on Craigslist, and go lock in your order.

Don’t need the scanner? The smaller 2350DW is still on sale for $89 as well.

#10: electric shaver

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re ready to upgrade to an electric shaver, you could do a lot worse than the Philips Norelco 5570 for an all-time low of $75. You can use it wet or dry, its built-in battery runs for an hour on an hour’s charge, and it even comes with sideburn and nose/ear trimmer attachments for detail work. Amazon’s only shaving the price on this thing for one day though, so don’t miss out.