Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.



Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1: Philips Hue Starter kit

Graphic: Shep McAllister

After they upgrade their regular light bulbs, many Philips Hue owners’ first accessory purchase is the Hue LightStrip, a custom accent light that can stick under cabinets and furniture. But if you want to make the smart lighting leap all at once, you can get a four-bulb starter kit and the LightStrip for $200 today.



Advertisement

That’s about a $20 premium over purchasing the starter kit by itself right now, but considering the LightStrip starter kit sells for $90, it’s a bargain.

#2: brother printer

Photo: Amazon

Brother makes some of the only printers you won’t want to punt into an active volcano, and the new HL-L2350DW is on sale for an all-time low $89 today.



Advertisement

Compared to the reader-favorite 2340DW it replaced the 2350 is faster (32 ppm vs. 27) and includes Amazon’s Dash replenishment service, which can automatically order toner when you’re running low, but otherwise, it’s exactly what you’d expect: A fast, reliable, toner-sipping monochrome printer that will get the job done.

$89 is a match for an all-time low, so grab one before the price goes back up.

#3: $180 router for $48

While supplies last on Amazon (which probably won’t be long), $48 gets you a refurbished T-Mobile AC1900 router, which is actually just a rebranded version of the $180 ASUS RT-AC68U, which is our readers’ former favorite router.



Advertisement

The T-Mobile version has some T-Mobile branding, and uses custom firmware that claims to be optimized for Wi-Fi calling, but under the hood, it’s just a standard (and very popular) Wi-Fi router. You can even flash the firmware and install the original ASUS version, or a third party solution, if you wanted to put in the work. Just check out the customer reviews for ideas.

#4: costco membership

Screenshot: Living Social

If you have any inkling that you might want a Costco membership, there’s never been a better time to join. For a limited time, Living Social’s offering Gold Star memberships for their standard price of $60, but throwing in all of the following:

A $20 Costco gift card

Coupon for 72 free AA batteries

Coupon for free disinfecting wipes

$10 off a fresh meat purchase

$25 off a $250 Costco online purchase

If you use all the extra benefits all, that package is worth over $140, so it’s a no brainer if you have a Costco near you.



Note: This is only available for new Costco memberships, not renewals. Sorry!

#5: camping chair

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

You probably have plans to hit the beach or campsite this summer, so maybe sure you have somewhere you can plant yourself after a long day. Amazon is discounted six different colors of the Wildhord Outfitters Terralite Portable Camp Chair to just $40. Pack it in your tote bag or backpack and set it up anywhere you want to put your butt.



Advertisement

The chair is only two pounds, so it won’t impede on your other stuff and it comes with UFO-looking feet that help it stay aloft in sand or mud.

#6: 4k monitor

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Dell’s P2715Q 4K monitor has always been one of the most affordable 27” 4K IPS display on the market, but today, it’s all the way down to $364, the best price we’ve ever seen.



Advertisement

If you aren’t familiar, IPS displays boast superior color accuracy and viewing angles compared to the TN panels you’ll find in most inexpensive 4K monitors. I own the 24” model of this exact monitor, and I absolutely love it, just make sure your computer is powerful enough to drive it.

#7: david archy undies

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

While it’s not a name you’ll see on store shelves, David Archy makes some of the most popular and highly-rated underwear on Amazon. Today, you can pick up a three pack of women’s seamless thongs for just $3-5 a pair, or a four pack of men’s soft cotton full cut briefs for $6 a pair. Several sizes and colors are available for both.

#8: front pocket wallets

Graphic: Shep McAllister

One day our wallets will be replaced by our phones, but until then, you should probably carry the smallest wallet you can find. Kinzd makes a bunch of different styles of front pocket wallets for about $11-$13, and you can save an extra 25% on all of them today with promo code 5MCV8HYF.

#9: glow-in-the-dark sports balls

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Don’t adjust your screens, this isn’t an infomercial on Nickelodeon from the 90s. If you or your kids ever like to play sports at night, Amazon’s running a one-day sale on light up balls, with basketballs, footballs, and soccer balls available for $19 each, down from the usual $25. No need to ask your parents to call, but sorry, no cash on delivery.

#10: concrete planters

If you’re just as into succulents as the rest of us, now your plants can join you at your desk in these beautiful concrete Kikkerland planters/pen holders. Both the large and small are discounted today to $24 and $12, respectively.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, they do not include plants. You’ll have to pick that up separately.