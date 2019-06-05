Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: TARTE COSMETICS

Image: Tarte Cosmetics

Talk about a sweet deal. Go-to makeup brand Tarte Cosmetics has reupped their incredible custom kit promotion. Beauty lovers pick seven of their favorite full-size Tarte products, plus a makeup bag to store everything in, for a mere $63. Yes, you read that right. The whole thing normally goes for over $200, so you’ll definitely want to bag this one-day sale before it’s gone.



#2: SUNSCREEN

Does your skin turn a nice tomato red after only five minutes of sun exposure? You better stock up on some sunscreen now before you’re assaulted by UV rays all summer long. Thankfully, a cult-favorite Japanese sunscreen is currently on sale.



You can get an extra large bottle (1.7x the normal size) of Biore UV Watery Essence for $14 on Amazon right now, or a regular sized bottle for $10. The larger bottle is a slightly better price per ounce, but they’re both really good deals compared to their normal price points. The 50 SPF sunscreen is pretty literal to its name and is said to feel like water when applied to your skin.

Here’s what Shep McAllister had to say about it on The Inventory:

As far as sunscreen goes, the only thing I really knew about it was that I didn’t like it, and given the option, I would usually just opt to stay indoors until the UV index fell to around 3 or 4, or until someone invented a sunscreen pill, whichever came first. That all changed when my wife introduced me to Biore Watery Essence sunscreen. It’s SPF 50 (the bare minimum for my needs, thank you very much), waterproof for 80 minutes, and feels like rubbing water on your skin. Cool to the touch, it rubs in effortlessly, and doesn’t come with the unpleasant smell or zincy stickiness of pretty much every other sunscreen I’ve used. About two minutes after putting it on, I’ve usually completely forgotten about it, which is a compliment of the highest order.

#3: RUNNING SHOES

One of the best ways to motivate yourself to run is to buy a nice pair of running shoes, and keep them by your front door in full view of yourself, your family, your guests, and your god. You can’t let a good pair of shoes go to waste.



But buying nice shoes doesn’t necessarily equate to spending a ton of money, at least not today. Amazon’s running a (as far as I can remember) first of its kind sale on running shoes from the likes of Adidas, Puma, Mizuno, New Balance, and more. And we’re talking great, popular shoes here, like the sub-$50 Puma Tazon (men | women), and Adidas’ Adizero (men | women) and Alphabounce (men | women).

That’s just the start of the sale though, so run over to Amazon before all the popular sizes and styles inevitably start to sell out.

#4: CABLES

Photo: Amazon

One can never have enough Lightning cables, and today on Amazon, you can get three of Anker’s reader-favorite PowerLine cables for $17 (with promo code ANKER3PKL). That’s less than Apple chargers for a single one of their inferior stock cables.



PowerLine cables are reinforced with Aramid fiber for a longer life expectancy, and feature a much more durable collar at the end than Apple’s famously delicate “turtleneck” Lightning cable collar.

#5: BEDJET3

Preorder BedJet 3 | $399 | BedJet

At long last, the Kickstarter-backed BedJet 3 is launching in just over a week, and you have one last chance to preorder and save.

A single base unit will set you back $399 right now, down from the MSRP of $599. That’s more than Kickstarter backers had to pay, but on the bright side, you won’t have to wait for months.

BedJet 3 works by blowing heated or cooled air under your sheets to regulate your body temperature and help you sleep comfortably all night long. The new model is redesigned to look much nicer in your bedroom, and includes a dramatically improved remote control and Alexa support.

#6: Mario Badescu

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

There are a lot of products out there that claim to zap your zits, but Mario Badescu’s Drying Lotion stands alone. This cult-favorite spot treatment is renowned for its ability to banish a breakout and calm skin down, and today, you can score a two-pack for just $25 — a great deal, when you consider that a single vial usually goes for $17.



You’ll notice that the solution in the bottle is separated: the pink clay-like substance at the bottom is topped with a clear liquid. DO NOT shake it up. Instead, use the Drying Lotion to dry out any pimples before bed by dipping a Q-tip into the pink stuff, then dabbing the paste-like concoction onto the zit. The offending blemish should be gone by morning.

#7: BLENDER

Making a healthy breakfast should be the last thing you have to worry about in the morning. With a Ninja 900 Watt Professional Blender, you won’t have to. The powerful base will crush any frozen fruit or ice you toss inside. So, you can make a smooth and delicious smoothie for breakfast in under five minutes. Honestly, who has any more time than that when they’re in a rush?



You can get this Ninja blender for $50 on Amazon. If you’ve been debating what blender to get, this one doesn’t just crush ice, it also easy to use and easy to clean. You can use it to make a nutritious smoothie to start your day. Or, let’s be honest here, you can end your day with a chocolate milkshake.

#8: HOME DEPOT PATIO

Photo: Home Depot

We’re literally counting down the days to summer over here and it seems like Home Depot is getting ready too. For today’s Special Buy of the Day, you can get up to 50% off select patio furniture. The sale isn’t limited to just patio sets. You can get umbrellas, umbrella bases, gazebos, and more.



If you’re on the market for a new patio set, you can get a stylish Barclay 4-Piece Steel Patio Conversation Set (pictured above) for only $399. If you’ve been looking for some lounge chairs to soak up the sun in, you can get a Bermuda Distressed Grey All Weather Patio Chaise for 50% off. Hampton Bay 11 Ft. LED Offset Umbrellas are between $299 and $500 (which is between 17% and 30% off). The umbrellas come in colors chili red, henna, midnight blue, putty, and sand.

#9: NETGEAR GOLD BOX

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you haven’t upgraded your router in the past few years, it’s time. And this deal on the Netgear Nighthawk AC1900 is worth a serious consideration. This $100 refurb that combines an AC1900 router and a DOCSIS 3.0 modem.



The Netgear Nighthawk AC1900 packs a lot of features you’d want from a router in 2019, including app-based management and smart traffic management. It’s also $50 cheaper than buying it new. And if you’re still renting your modem from your ISP, you could save money in the long run by switching.

But if you already have a modern router but have one particular device in one particular corner of your house that has trouble pulling in a reliable signal, this $40 range extender can help. Just remember that these deals expire at the end of the day.

#10: TRX KIT

Graphic: Amazon

The TRX Pro suspension training system lets you get a surprisingly comprehensive workout in the comfort of your own home. And while it’s normally $200, today’s $120 Amazon deal matches the best price ever listed on this set, which includes all of the following, in addition to an app that can teach you different workouts:

