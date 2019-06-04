Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: WEIGHTED BLANKET

Photo: Amazon

If you’ve been dying to try out a weighted blanket but didn’t want to shell out a ton of money, you’re in luck. Weighted blankets are meant to help relieve stress and anxiety, as they give the sensation of being wrapped up in a hug. Right now, you can get the 48"x72", 15-pound Click Me Weighted Blanket for only $38 when you use the promo code CHWB50Y8. Using that same promo code, you can also get the 15-pound 60"x80" blanket for $43 and the 20-pound 60"x80" blanket for $50.



#2: ANKER GOLD BOX

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today’s Gold Box offers a number of discounts on some of our readers’ favorite Anker products. Highlights include the 4-in-1 USB-C Hub for $23 and the 10,400mAh PowerCore for $24. For the rest of the deals, including a Qi charger and Bluetooth speakers, be sure to head over to the main page. And remember that these prices are only available today, or until sold out.



#3: Klipsch Speakers

Klipsch’s The Sixes are great powered monitors by any measure (I’d encourage you to check out this review on CNET), and when you aren’t using them as part of a home theater setup, they also work with Bluetooth directly, so you can also just connect your phone wirelessly for a quick listening session without any dongles or receivers.



For a limited time, you can get the pair for an all-time low $498 with our exclusive promo code KINJAPGF.

#4: WAYFAIR

Image: Wayfair

You probably spend a good amount of time in your own living room, so treat yourself to any upgrade your heart desires (or your home requires) with Wayfair’s Everything Living Room Sale, happening now. Take up to 65% off a wide range of accents and essentials, including sofas, area rugs, curtains, lighting, and wall art, just to name a few. It’s a deal you’ll appreciate literally every single day.



#5: AERIE

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

American Eagle has a deal that will make your spirits soar: Their Aerie line’s clearance section is 70% off, which means prices on a load of tees, button-downs, shorts, dresses, and more warm-weather apparel and accessories for men and women have plummeted. Not to mention, there are a ton of full-price items on sale, too, including 40% off Aerie swimsuits, 30% off all Aerie apparel, and deals on American Eagle shorts and jeans. You can certainly find tons of styles for under $20, so use your eagle eyes to pick out your favorites before this sale leaves the nest for good.



#6: Noise Canceling Headphones

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s audio efforts may be best known for its plethora of Bluetooth earbuds, but they’re entering the over-ear space in a big way lately, and you can get their brand new Soundcore Life 2 noise canceling cans for just $50 today.



They fold up to fit into an included carrying case, they work both in wired and wireless mode, and they run for up to 30 hours with noise canceling enabled (60 if you’re using an AUX cable for your audio), which is excellent at this price. But what sets the Soundcore Life 2s apart from similarly priced competitors is Anker’s signature BassUp mode. Just push a button twice, and the headphones will automatically adjust their EQ to emphasize the low end of your music.

#7: TOSHIBA TV

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Are Amazon’s new co-branded Toshiba Fire TVs the best sets you can buy? No, of course not, especially not with limited HDR support. But they’re extremely affordable, have 4K resolution, and include Amazon’s excellent Fire TV software and an Alexa voice remote. For some buyers, or for certain rooms in your house, that’s more than enough.



At just $270, the 50" model has never been cheaper than it is today.

#8: AIR FRYER

Photo: Amazon

Fried food is delicious. Fried food is terrible for you. These are the immutable laws of the universe, cruel as they might be. But if you just can’t kick the craving for a crisp french fry, give this $72 Ninja air fryer a try, down from its usual $99. It uses hot air and convection, as opposed to oil, to achieve perfectly crispy results, and its 3.8 qt. capacity means you can cook enough french fries, fried pickles, or chicken wings for the entire family.



Just remember to clean it!

#9: TANNING

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

It is quite a dilemma if you want to have a tan, but don’t actually want to lay in the sun to get one. If you’re more into self-tanners than spending eight hours on the beach, you’re in luck. Right now, you can take advantage of the Bondi Sands Amazon Gold Box. You can choose from self-tanning foam, self-tanning lotion, self-tanning spray, and more in this gold box. If you don’t want to stain your hands with self-tanner, don’t forget to buy a mitt while it is only $4.



#10: ULTA SALE

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

The Men’s Event at Ulta is the Father’s Day gift that keeps on giving, because these products will make your dad look, feel, and smell great every single day. Through June 11, load up on discounted skincare, haircare, fragrances, and more from Ulta’s expansive stock to fill his bathroom shelves. I swear, your dad has never looked so debonair.

