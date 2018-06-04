Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.



Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1: Noise-Cancelling earbuds

Want noise cancellation in a pocket-sized package? Sony’s noise-canceling true wireless headphones are on sale for $158 today, which is $2 less than we saw on Black Friday, and an all-time low. They don’t have the best battery life, so you can’t use them continuously all day at work, but their included charging case makes it easy to top them off. And hey, they’re freaking noise-cancelling truly wireless earbuds. That’s amazing!

Advertisement

Sony’s noise-canceling over-ears are also available for $298 right now, if you missed them yesterday.

#2: readers’ favorite toaster oven

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Typically selling around $175+, you can start cooking in the of our readers’ favorite toaster oven, the Breville the Compact Smart Oven for $129, while supplies last. Today’s price is the cheapest it’s been since Black Friday, so if you’ve been thinking about it, now’s a good time to pull the trigger.

Advertisement

I bought one for Christmas and am obsessed with it. My normal oven tends to make my already-too-warm house even worse, so this is especially useful during the summer since it puts out so much less heat. But, you don’t have to take my word for it, here’s what our readers love about it:

Simply the best toaster oven you can get without buying a commercial convection oven. Since buying it we only use the big oven for Thanksgiving. Heats up quick, and 100 times more even than that POS you had in college. - SteveG

#3: vizio 50" 4k TV

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s not one of Vizio’s high-end displays with HDR, but this 50" 4K TV is only $300 today, and includes some nice touches like four HDMI ports, built-in Chromecast, and the ability to control it with your smartphone or a Google Home smart speaker.

#4: slider belts

Photo: SlideBelts

It’s not like having a belt that doesn’t fit right is a huge issue; it’s definitely a personal problem. But it is really, really annoying. Ratchet belts are the answer to that small, but not insignificant problem, and Amazon has a bunch from SlideBelts discounted to just $29-$30 each, today only. Made from vegan leather, you can choose from 18 different colors and buckle finishes.

#5: soundcore speaker

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s SoundCore speakers have been so popular, SoundCore became its own brand name. One of the first products under the new livery is the SoundCore Motion Q, which packs in dual 8W drivers (compared to 6W on the standard SoundCore speakers), 360 degree sound, an attractive fabric exterior, IPX7 waterproofing, and even the ability to sync two together for stereo sound.



Advertisement

The Motion Q has sold for $50 since it launched, but today, you can get it for $40, no code required.

#6: harmony elite

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Logitech’s Harmony Elite is basically the grand poobah of TV remotes, with the ability to control up to 15 different devices, a capacitive touchscreen, the ability to build programs that control multiple devices with one touch, and a lot more.



Advertisement

My favorite feature though? The included Harmony Hub that turns your smartphones, Echoes, and Google Homes into fully-functional remotes; perfect for when you’ve inevitably lost the actual remote in the couch cushions. $250's a pretty penny, but it’s within $10 of the best price Amazon’s ever offered.

#7: echo show

Photo: Gizmodo

Alexa is better with a screen, and you can grab Amazon’s excellent Echo Show for an all-time low $150 today. You don’t have to buy two of them for this deal, and it’s not refurbished: This is just a straight-up $80 discount.

#8: A genius toothbrush

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: Walmart has matched this price, but also has a $25 mail-in rebate available! Thanks for the tip, mischlep.

Advertisement

This discounted Oral-B toothbrush is, as the kids say, extra. Just take a look at all the features:



The Triple Pressure Sensor helps protect your gums from over-brushing. The SmartRing illuminates and pulsations slow, then stop when you brush too hard.

Alright that seems nice.

Elevate your custom cleaning experience with the multifunctional 360º SmartRing. Visible from every angle while brushing, the SmartRing allows you to see feedback from the pressure sensor, brushing timer and Bluetooth connection with ease.

I guess that’s useful. Go on...

The Oral-B Genius 8000 toothbrush features a Lithium Ion battery and smart travel case that’s designed to charge both your toothbrush and smartphone using only one outlet.

Not sure I ever needed that, but okay.

The NEW Genius 8000 pairs with your smartphone to enable Position Detection which uses facial recognition to help you know where you’ve brushed.

Facial what now?

This feature helps to ensure you never miss a zone. Using the Genius 8000’s innovative technology and your device’s camera, our brush helps you maintain healthy brushing habits.

Okay, I’m no luddite, but this is a lot. But in any event, this is the first time it’s ever been under $100, and $95 is a great price for a high-end electric brush.

#9: tech dopp kit

Photo: Amazon

What gift do you get for the gadget lover who already has everything? A bag to carry their gadgets, of course. The Zero Grid Electronics Travel Organizer is bursting with pockets, straps, and zippers to keep all of your tech gear organized and untangled while you’re on the road. Get it for an all-time low $17 today with code LQLRQ6CQ.

#10: blackout curtain rods

Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you’re serious about your blackout curtains blocking out all the sunlight, you need these discounted curtain rods from Jet. Unlike traditional curtain rods, these have space to pull the curtain around the corner, so no sunlight will peek through. They start at just $12 from Jet today and there are several different styles to pick from. Go ahead and start sleeping in!