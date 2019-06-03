Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1 Belkin Surge Protectors

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Belkin Surge Protector Gold Box | Amazon

Did you know that surge protectors wear out over time? It’s true. So if you haven’t replaced yours since college, today’s a great chance to fix that.

Surge protectors and power strips of all shapes and sizes from Belkin are on sale in today’s Amazon Gold Box, including one of our readers’ favorite home theater surge protectors, a small one for your desk with built-in USB ports, and a clever one with pivoting ports that can accommodate large plugs behind furniture. For the rest of the deals, be sure to head over to Amazon.

#2 instant pot mini

Photo: Amazon

Instant Pot Duo Mini Plus | $55 | Amazon



If you don’t own a pressure cooker, today’s a great day to fix that. The apartment-friendly 3 qt. Instant Pot Mini Plus wants a permanent home on your kitchen counter, and it’s down to $55 today, a $45 discount from its typical price.



This is the Plus model, which has a few additional cooking modes compared to the original DUO model. You’ll probably never use the Egg mode, but the sterilize mode can be useful for cleaning things like baby bottles, and even for certain types of canning. Its biggest advantage over the original though, in my opinion, is the more information-rich screen.

While Instant Pots are best known for cooking foods quickly, they’re also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and a damn good rice cooker too. Basically it’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own, and this model is great if you’re nervous about it taking up precious cabinet and counter space.



#3 gloomhaven expansion

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Gloomhaven: Forgotten Circles Expansion | $33 | Amazon

If the 21-pound, top-rated Gloomhaven just wasn’t quite enough board game for you, the recently-released expansion pack is on sale for $33 today, down from the usual $40.



$95 Gloomhaven 4407 bought by readers GMG may get a commission Buy now

Gloomhaven: Forgotten Circles adds 20 new scenarios that take place after the events of Gloomhaven, plus a new character class, seven new monsters (including three bosses), and 14 new items. And as you’d expect, it has a stellar rating on Board Game Geek, just like the base game.

While you’re at it, you should probably pick up the removable sticker set for the expansion.

#4 Microsd card

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

PNY Elite 512GB microSDXC Card | $90 | Amazon

There’s no such thing as too much storage, but this... this 512GB microSDXC card from PNY may be overkill for most people. If you’re a dedicated Nintendo Switch user with a lot of games and plan on buying a whole lot more, this could be a solid $90 investment.

You’ll be able to fit a ton of games, movies and music with half a terabyte of storage. And this $90 price may seem steep, but it’s a new all-time low (we posted a deal on it for $200 back in January, and at the time it was a great deal!). If you end up buying this one, I applaud your commitment to storage.

#5 shoe organizer

MaidMax 5-Tier Shoe Rack | $23 | Amazon | Promoe Code JBHCVAHR

If you’re tired of tripping over shoes when you walk into your house, it’s time to reorganize your life. Everyone should have a small shoe organizer by the front door, for shoes they need to slip on when running out to grab the mail or their food delivery. This MairMAX 5-Tier Shoe Rack is $23 when you use the promo code JBHCVAHR. It is perfect for sliding your shoes into after you get home from a long day at work.

#6 tacha

15% Off Sitewide | Tatcha | Promo Code SUMMER19

Japanese skincare brand Tatcha uses gentle, simple ingredients to achieve especially glowy results — but that luxe-looking glow doesn’t come without an equally luxe price tag. Today, though, Tatcha is taking 15% off their entire site with promo code SUMMER19, so it’s time to stock up.



The Water Cream is a best seller (Sephora has struggled to keep it in stock in the past), as is the brand’s exfoliating Rice Polish. The Essence has also received rave reviews; it’s meant to be used just after cleansing, before applying any other skincare products in order to facilitate maximum absorption. I’m personally a big fan of The Indigo Cream, a miracle product containing colloidal oatmeal meant for those with sensitive skin.

#7 RCA 55" 4K TV

Graphic: Shep McAllister

RCA 55" 4K TV | $270 | Walmart

Not every TV you own has to have dimming zones, Dolby Vision HDR, or built-in smart apps. Sometimes, you just want a big-ish screen that can display a decent enough picture for not much money. That’s exactly what this 55" 4K RCA TV will give you for just $270.



#8 SKIL Power Tools

Graphic: Shep McAllister

SKIL Power Tool Gold Box | Amazon



It must be home improvement season, because Amazon’s been coming strong with the power tool deals.

Today, it’s SKIL’s turn in the Gold Box spotlight. By far the most popular tool of the bunch is this $35 hammer drill, but the most impressive is probably this magnesium circular saw for $251, down from its usual $330-$375. For the rest of the deals, head over to Amazon, and remember that these prices are only available today.

#9 x-box one

Graphic: Shep McAllister

In terms of sheer power and graphical capability, nothing can top the Xbox One X. So if you want to experience modern games like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey in their full 4K HDR glory, you can save $160 today on a bundle that includes a copy of PUBG, the best deal we’ve ever seen on the console.



For some comparison, this same bundle on Amazon costs $363 right now, or $23 more.

#10 Mario Encyclopedia

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Super Mario Encyclopedia | $36 | Amazon

The Super Mario Encyclopedia is out today, and it’s the ultimate gift for the Nintendo fan in your life. The Limited Edition comes inside a ? block, and has either a mushroom, a 1-up, a fire flower, or a super star printed on the cover. You don’t get to choose, but that’s part of the fun.



The 256 page encyclopedia includes content from all 17 Super Mario games, and includes behind the scenes interviews, power-up locations, and even explanations of the games’ most famous glitches. Today’s price is the lowest Amazon’s ever listed, so you can save your coins for ore 1-Ups.