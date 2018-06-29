Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.



Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1: ebay sales

Image: eBay

Update: On top of the 20% off sale, eBay is running a 15% off sitewide sale with a $100 discount cap for today only. So depending on what you’re buying, this could be an even better deal. Minimum purchase of $25. Use code PERFECTDAY. See details

Advertisement

eBay’s back at it with another big sale. This one will get your 20% off pretty much every home goods category when you spend $25 or more, with a cap at $50 in savings.

I’d head over to check out the Dysons, tools, luggage, a surprisingly large collection of pool stuff, makeup and accessories, and more. Just be sure to enter promo code PARTYINUSA at checkout.

#2: rei sale

Screenshot: REI

It’s really about time you go outside, especially with the couple days off for the holiday, and REI is gonna help you stay equipped. Their 4th of July Sale means up to 40% off gear, shoes, clothing, and more, from brands like Marmot, The North Face, Columbia, and more.

#3: breville espresso machine

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Spending $400 on a espresso machine might sound indulgent, but when you add up all the money you spend at coffee shops, buying this Breville Barista Express might save you money over time.



Advertisement

I bought this machine about a year ago, and I can’t imagine mornings without it. It grinds the beans and dispenses the perfect amount for each shot, making it pretty much idiot proof. And, it makes vastly better tasting coffee than the less expensive machine I had before. The $400 price tag is about as cheap as this machine is going get, especially for a new, non-refurbished one. So, if you’ve eyeing an espresso machine for a while, today is a good day to pull the trigger. Use code PERFECTDAY at checkout.

#4: nordstrom rack clearance sale

It ain’t a Clear the Rack sale, but Nordstrom Rack is taking up to 90% off certain items for their Last Chance Clearance event. There’s over 2,300 items to look through, from dresses and outerwear to shoes, and even beauty and some home goods”, so there’s bound to be something you’ll want to buy.

#5: custom laptop sleeves

Photo: PIcaso Lab

Your laptop is one of the most expensive things you own, and it deserves to be treated as such. Rather than throwing it roughshod into your bag, slip it into one of PicasoLabs’ beautiful, hand-stitched leather sleeves, now back on sale just for our readers, this weekend only.



Advertisement

Jesus Diaz raved about these and interviewed the creator on Gizmodo a few years ago, and now you can pick your own from Amazon for 15% off with promo code KINJA015, plus $8 if you want it engraved.

There are several options available, and prices will vary depending on the size of your laptop. They’re all designed specifically for various MacBook models, but compare measurements, and you could probably find one to fit your Windows Ultrabook as well. No matter which one you choose, you’ll save 15% at checkout with that promo code.

#6: portable ac unit

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Roll in one of these RolliCool portable air conditioner units in your bedroom, living room, garage, or anywhere else that might need a little extra cooling this summer. All of them are at least $100 off in today’s Gold Box, and double as heaters and dehumidifiers so you can use them year-round.

Advertisement

They have three Alexa-enabled units to pick from, all with the same features but varying in size. The COOL100h puts out the most power. The description doesn’t say an ideal room size, but compared to other 14,000 BTU models, I’d guess around a 700 sqft room. If the room you’re trying to cool isn’t quite that big, the COOL310 should be good for a 550 sqft room, and the COOL208 for anything smaller.

This deal will only last through the end of the day or when the products sells out, so head over to Amazon.

#7: sun joe mower

Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you’re sick of filling your lawn mower with fuel and changing its oil, Sun Joe’s 12A mower is one of the cheapest ways we’ve seen to make the jump to electric.



Advertisement

At $79, this obviously isn’t the most powerful mower out there, and it’ll require an extension cord, rather than a battery. But even so, it’s more than adequate for smaller lawns, and even has a detachable bag to collect all of your clippings.

#8: weber chimney starter

Image: Amazon

Make your 4th of July barbecue so much easier with this Weber chimney starter. It will produce evenly-heated coals in less time, with no need for lighter fluid. Plus, today this contraption is just $15, which down the usual $25.

#9: tent

Image: Amazon

If you’re scouting out a new tent for your summer camping trips, consider this $26 Coleman Sundome tent. It’s a 2-person tent ideal for warmer weather with mesh windows and floor vents to help keep the interior cool.



Advertisement

Today’s price on the green tent is discounted about $15 less than the usual price and the price we’ve seen in Black Friday, so go ahead and buy it before the price hikes back up.

#10: rubbermaid easy finds

If you’ve ever spent more than 5 seconds sorting through your mismatched food containers to find the right lid, it’s time to throw them all out and upgrade to the uber-popular Rubbermaid Easy Find Lid system.



Advertisement

These containers come in six different sizes, and yet you only have to deal with three different lids, making it much easier to find the right one. The 24 piece set (smaller than the typical 42 piece set we often post) is on sale for $9 today on Walmart. We’ve seen better prices in the past, but this set has been selling for around $15 pretty consistently this year, so you’re saving about $6. Not too shabby.